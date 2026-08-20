The European "Big Four" reinsurers still have an appetite for property catastrophe reinsurance despite the rate softening, according to a new AM Best report.

The Best's Market Segment Report, "The European 'Big Four' Reinsurers Maintain Their Profit Targets Despite a Volatile Environment", is part of AM Best's look at the global reinsurance industry ahead of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre in Monte Carlo. Other reports, including AM Best's ranking of top global reinsurance groups and in-depth looks at the insurance-linked securities, Lloyd's, life/annuity, health and regional reinsurance markets, will be available during August and September.

According to the report, the European "Big Four" reinsurers' continued appetite for property catastrophe reinsurance follows a period of right-sizing of portfolios, increases in attachment points and a move away from aggregate covers and working layers.

Morgane Hillebrandt, associate director, analytics and one of the report authors, said, "The European 'Big Four' are maintaining their ambitious profit targets for 2026, in spite of a softening of rates and the increase in uncertainties tied to the geopolitical environment. In addition, the reinsurers have continued their strong performance in the first half of 2026, helped by a benign catastrophe experience."

To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=367663.

For global reinsurance reports ahead of Rendez-Vous de Septembre, as well as video coverage of the event, please visit AM Best's Reinsurance Information center.

Lastly, AM Best will host its annual reinsurance market briefing at Rendez-Vous de Septembre on 6 September 2026, at 10:15 a.m. (CEST) in Monte Carlo. For more information on "AM Best's Reinsurance Market Briefing Rendez-Vous de Septembre", please visit the event website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Morgane Hillebrandt

Associate Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 3176

morgane.hillebrandt@ambest.com

Elí Sánchez

Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 3190

eli.sanchez@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com