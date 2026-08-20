Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Half-year Results to 30 June 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20
Global Opportunities Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Half-year Results for the six months to 30 June 2026 (unaudited)
Financial Highlights
DECREASE IN NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE*
-1.1%
NET ASSET VALUE TOTAL RETURN*
+1.5%
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
£116.1m
SHARE PRICE DISCOUNT TO NET ASSET VALUE*
-17.3%
30 June
2026
31 December
2025
%
Change
Net Assets/Shareholders' Funds (£)
116,094,000
117,454,000
(1.1)
Shares in issue
29,222,180
29,222,180
-
Net Asset Value per share (pence)*
397.3
401.9
(1.1)
Share Price (pence)
328.5
337.0
(2.5)
Share Price Discount to Net Asset Value (%)*
17.3
16.1
n/a
* Alternative Performance Measure. For definitions please refer to the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 23 to 25 of the Interim Report.
CHAIR'S STATEMENT
I am pleased to present the Company's interim report for the six months to 30 June 2026.
Investment Performance
For the six months to 30 June 2026, the Company generated positive returns. Net Asset Value ('NAV') Total Return increased by 1.5% whilst Share Price Total Return increased by 0.5%, with dividends assumed to be reinvested. In comparison, the FTSE All-World Index rose a robust 12.9% on a total return basis. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index in GBP terms increased by approximately 0.8%. We would continue to remind shareholders, however, that the Company has no stated benchmark against which it seeks to outperform. Its objective is to achieve real long-term total return through investing globally in undervalued assets.
As at 30 June 2026 the Company had Net Assets of £116.1m (31 December 2025: £117.5m), the NAV per ordinary share was 397.3p (31 December 2025: 401.9p) and the middle market price per share on the London Stock Exchange was 328.5p (31 December 2025: 337.0p), representing a discount of 17.3% to NAV.
Share Capital and Discount
The Company's discount increased slightly from its year-end position of 16.1% to 17.3% and averaged 16.5% during the period. The average discount of the 'Flexible Investment' sector of the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') (of which the Company is a member) was 23.0% as at 30 June 2026. The Company's discount remains a focus of the Board and the Company continues to engage in its marketing programme to highlight the potential appeal of the Company to a wider shareholder base. No share buybacks were undertaken during the period.
2026 Annual General Meeting
I chaired my fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company which was held on 14 May 2026 ('the AGM'). On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all those shareholders for their engagement, either in person or by way of proxy, and I was pleased to note that all resolutions were formally passed by the requisite majority at the AGM.
Portfolio Information
Shareholders can keep up to date on the performance of the portfolio through the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com where you will find information on the Company, a monthly factsheet and research articles by members of the team at Goodhart Partners.
Outlook
The outlook for the global economy and world asset markets is probably as opaque as it has been in generations. At a geopolitical level, the frequency of pronouncements from the White House and the constantly changing narrative undermines the certainties which typically support confidence in financial assets. The future of free trade is one cause of concern; another is the escalating AI technology race between the US and China. In addition, there appears little prospect of the respective conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East being resolved in the near-term. Economically, the world continues with a substantial public debt overhang and no obvious policy actions which would provide a path for its reduction. This combines with persistent inflation such that the bond markets are beginning to extract a higher price.
On the positive side the build out of AI infrastructure has contributed to a robust US economy and buoyant profits in related areas. In turn this has supported a segment of the US equity market. Questions over how sustainable this is, and the nature of the funding underpinning it, has contributed to some of the gyrations in share prices that we have seen in recent months.
Against this backdrop, equity markets have remained robust even if somewhat narrowly - based in terms of performance. The Portfolio Manager continues to adopt an approach where modest returns can be made even during periods where concerns remain over valuations, but with a portfolio that should provide protection in the event of the underlying economic issues pre-empting a market downturn.
Keep in Touch
As always, the Board welcomes communication from shareholders and I can be contacted through the Company Secretary at cosec@junipartners.com.
Cahal Dowds
Chair
19 August 2026
PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S REPORT
The world continues to be dominated by the constantly changing narrative flowing out of Washington. Gaza and Ukraine remain unresolved and to this has been added the Iran conflict. The Iran conflict has resulted in both higher crude oil prices and increased volatility as President Trump announces 'peace' treaties versus renewed hostilities on a repeating basis. The antipathy of the current US administration to the European Union remains, as does their support of the right-wing European parties. The tangible impact of this is the persistent tariff threats in response to any policy differences. The consequence is rising uncertainty over critical areas ranging from trade to defence and the reliability of the US as a partner.
In the US, growth has largely been sustained by a massive AI infrastructure construction programme with significant debt funding. The revenues required to justify this expenditure have yet to arise and whilst this is not unusual, there is little slack if they do not arrive in the required quantities. At the political level the US mid-term elections approach bringing the prospect of a change of control in the Congress, potentially in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Leaving aside the potential for subsequent political conflict, there is also the danger of the President disputing any results which go against the Republicans.
One would have thought such a backdrop would make it hard for global equities to prosper. The converse has been true, with the FTSE All-World Index advancing by 12.9%. Against this the NAV Total Return has been 1.5%. Such have been the swings and rotations in share prices this year that it is difficult to draw any inferences other than uncertainty and volatility are rising.
Over the period and to date we have continued to manage the portfolio as conditions changed; this included adding a small hedge against the European index allowing us to take advantage of some individual stock opportunities, without meaningfully changing the overall equity risk positioning. This included the purchase of Diageo and AG Barr. The former had sustained a dramatic fall from favour, but with the lower share price and the new management team addressing the endemic cost issues the valuation case was compelling. The Japanese exposure was shifted as we took advantage of an opportunity to invest in the AVI Japan Discovery Fund which targets micro-cap Japanese companies seeking to engage with management to narrow the significant discount to their underlying value.
Post the half-year end, we have continued to witness significant swings in investor sentiment, particularly in the semi- conductor related area as investors concerns over AI infrastructure build wax and wane. At current valuations, it is not an area in which we are currently inclined to participate, but this could change if there is a meaningful sustained setback.
We remain optimistic that opportunities will continue to appear but we are agnostic as to whether this happens over a prolonged period or whether it occurs through a sudden setback. In either scenario, we are ready to deploy the liquidity reserves to take advantage of opportunities as they appear. Our approach rests on being sufficiently agile to do this.
Dr Sandy Nairn
Goodhart Partners
19 August 2026
PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS
as at 30 June 2026
Company
Sector
Country of incorporation
Valuation
£'000
% of
investments
AVI Japan Discovery Fund 1
Financials
Cayman Islands
8,390
8.2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp 2
Financials
Luxembourg
6,841
6.7
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
3,123
3.0
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3,098
3.0
Sanofi
Health Care
France
2,987
2.9
Diageo
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2,823
2.7
Carlsberg
Consumer Staples
Denmark
2,740
2.7
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
2,696
2.6
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
2,631
2.6
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2,513
2.4
Rheinmetall
Industrials
Germany
2,446
2.4
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
2,433
2.4
Nestlé
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
2,341
2.3
Barr (AG)
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2,318
2.3
Orange
Communication Services
France
2,262
2.2
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
2,083
2.0
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
1,968
1.9
Cicor Technologies
Technology
Switzerland
1,947
1.9
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1,762
1.7
ENI
Energy
Italy
1,758
1.7
Laboratorios Farmaceutico ROVI
Health Care
Spain
1,699
1.7
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
1,644
1.6
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
1,492
1.5
RaySearch Laboratories
Health Care
Sweden
1,367
1.3
Bonesupport Holding
Health Care
Sweden
|
1,352
1.3
Origin Enterprises
Materials
Ireland
1,177
1.1
Katakura
Industrials
Japan
210
0.2
Equity Investments
68,101
66.3
Liquidity Fund Investments
19,650
19.1
Bond Investments 3
14,985
14.6
Total Investments at fair value through profit or loss
102,736
100.00
1 Participating Shares of CV5 SPC
2 Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
3 US Treasury Bill - September 2026
DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS
as at 30 June 2026 (% net assets)
Sector Distribution
Geographical Distribution
Sector
%
Region / country
%
Financials: Japanese Fund
7.2
Europe ex UK
28.1
Financials: Private Equity Fund
5.9
North America: Direct Equities
7.1
Financials: Direct Equities
2.1
North America: Private Equity Fund
5.9
Total Financials
15.2
Total North America
13.0
Consumer Staples
13.8
Fixed Interest
12.9
Fixed Interest
12.9
United Kingdom
10.2
Industrials
9.9
Japan
7.4
Health Care
9.7
Liquidity funds and cash*
28.4
Communication Services
4.6
Energy
2.8
Technology
1.7
Materials
1.0
Liquidity funds and cash*
28.4
The figures detailed in the sector distribution list represent the Company's exposure to those sectors.
The figures detailed in the geographical distribution list represent the Company's exposure to these countries or regional areas through its investments and cash.
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
*The geographical distribution of liquidity fund investments, cash and other net assets as at 30 June 2026 is based on currencies held in the following regions/countries:
2026
2025
United Kingdom
15.7%
United Kingdom
22.6%
North America
10.1%
North America
21.4%
Europe ex UK
2.6%
Europe ex UK
2.3%
Japan
0.1%
28.4%
46.4%
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
The important events that have occurred during the period under review and the key factors influencing the Financial Statements are set out in the Chair's Statement and Portfolio Manager's Report on pages 3 to 6 of the Interim Report. The principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial year are also detailed in the Chair's Statement and Portfolio Manager's Report.
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
The Board has considered the principal and emerging risks facing the Company. The Board has concluded that there are no significant additional risks facing the Company other than those detailed below and in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.
The Board considers that the following risks remain the principal risks associated with investing in the Company: geopolitical risk, investment and strategy risk, key person risk, financial and economic risk, discount volatility risk, regulatory risk and operational risk. Other risks associated with investing in the Company include, but are not limited to, credit risk, interest rate risk and gearing risk. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading "Principal Risks" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.
The risks identified by the Board as detailed above are not exhaustive and various other risks may apply to an investment in the Company. Potential investors may wish to obtain independent financial advice as to the suitability of investing in the Company.
Going Concern
As detailed in Note 1 to the Financial Statements on page 15 the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors consider that this is the appropriate basis as they have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence and meet its financial commitments as they fall due for a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the unaudited financial statements.
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
- The condensed set of Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 104: "Interim Financial Reporting", gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and
- This Half-Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by:
(a) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and
(b) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.
This Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.
This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:
Cahal Dowds
Chair
19 August 2026
INCOME STATEMENT
for the six months to 30 June 2026
Six months
to 30 June 2026
Six months
to 30 June 2025
Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss
-
1,173
1,173
-
5,695
5,695
Losses on derivative instruments
-
(465)
(465)
-
-
-
Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on capital items
-
10
10
-
(2,504)
(2,504)
Income
1,738
9
1,747
1,838
47
1,885
Investment management fee
(96)
(223)
(319)
(21)
(50)
(71)
Other expenses
(335)
-
(335)
(475)
-
(475)
Net return before finance costs and taxation
1,307
504
1,811
1,342
3,188
4,530
Finance costs
Interest payable and related charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net return before taxation
1,307
504
1,811
1,342
3,188
4,530
Taxation - overseas withholding tax
(161)
-
(161)
(167)
-
(167)
Net return after taxation
1,146
504
1,650
1,175
3,188
4,363
Return per ordinary share
3.9p
1.7p
5.6p
4.0p
10.9p
14.9p
All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.
The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company.
The revenue and capital columns are prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").
A separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has not been prepared as all gains and losses are included in the Income Statement.
BALANCE SHEET
as at 30 June 2026
30 June
2026
(unaudited)
£'000
31 December
2025
(audited)
£'000
Fixed asset investments
Investments at fair value through profit or loss*
102,736
99,427
Current assets
Debtors
335
367
Cash at bank and short-term deposits
15,422
17,830
15,757
18,197
Current liabilities
Derivative instruments
(77)
-
Creditors
(2,322)
(170)
(2,399)
(170)
Net current assets
13,358
18,027
Net assets
116,094
117,454
Capital and reserves
Called-up share capital
645
645
Share premium
1,597
1,597
Capital redemption reserve
14
14
Special reserve
9,760
9,760
Capital reserve
101,792
101,288
Revenue reserve
2,286
4,150
Total shareholders' funds
116,094
117,454
Net asset value per ordinary share
397.3p
401.9p
* Investments at fair value through profit or loss includes liquidity fund investments of £19,650,000 (2025: £36,510,000).
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the six months to 30 June 2026 (unaudited)
Six months to
30 June 2026
Share
capital
£'000
Share
premium
£'000
Capital
redemption
reserve
£'000
Special
reserve
£'000
Capital
reserve
£'000
Revenue
reserve
£'000
Total
£'000
At 31 December 2025
645
1,597
14
9,760
101,288
4,150
117,454
Net return after
taxation
-
-
-
-
504
1,146
1,650
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
(3,010)
(3,010)
At 30 June 2026
645
1,597
14
9,760
101,792
2,286
116,094
Six months to
30 June 2025
Share
capital
£'000
Share
premium
£'000
Capital
redemption
reserve
£'000
Special
reserve
£'000
Capital
reserve
£'000
Revenue
reserve
£'000
Total
£'000
At 31 December 2024
645
1,597
14
9,760
92,474
4,805
109,295
Net return after
taxation
-
-
-
-
3,188
1,175
4,363
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
(2,922)
(2,922)
At 30 June 2025
645
1,597
14
9,760
95,662
3,058
110,736
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
For the six months to 30 June 2026 (unaudited)
Six months to
30 June 2026
£'000
Six months to
30 June 2025
£'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net return on ordinary activities before taxation
1,811
4,530
Adjustments for:
Gains on investments
(1,173)
(5,695)
Losses on derivatives
465
-
Purchases of investments*
(43,407)
(18,951)
Sales of investments*
43,327
20,307
Settlement of derivative instruments
(389)
-
Dividend income
(1,014)
(1,142)
Other income
(733)
(743)
Dividend income received
1,008
1,018
Other income received
699
656
Decrease/(increase) in receivables
11
(6)
Increase/(decrease) in payables
106
(12)
Overseas withholding tax deducted
(109)
(192)
(1,209)
(4,760)
Net cash flows from operating activities
602
(230)
Cash flows from financing activities
Equity dividends paid from revenue
(3,010)
(2,922)
Interest paid
-
-
Net cash flows from financing activities
(3,010)
(2,922)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(2,408)
(3,152)
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period
17,830
16,506
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
15,422
13,354
* Receipts from the sale of, and payments to acquire, investment securities have been classified as components of cash flows from operating activities because they form part of the Company's dealing operations. Amounts include liquidity fund investment subscriptions and redemptions.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
for the six months to 30 June 2026
- Accounting policies
Basis of accounting
The Company applies Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 102: "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" and the Statement of Recommended Practice as issued by the AIC. The Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the six months to 30 June 2026 in accordance with FRS 104: "Interim Financial Reporting".
The accounting policies are set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and remain unchanged. 70% of management fees and finance costs relating to borrowings are charged to capital, with 30% of these costs charged to revenue, as detailed in the Income Statement on page 11 of the Interim Report.
Going concern
The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and on the basis that approval as an investment trust company will continue to be met.
The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date when these financial statements were approved.
The Directors have noted that the Company, holding a portfolio consisting principally of liquid listed investments and cash balances, is able to meet the obligations of the Company as they fall due, any future funding requirements and finance future additional investments. The Company is a closed end fund, where assets are not required to be liquidated to meet day-to-day redemptions.
The Directors have reviewed stress tests assessing the impact of changes and scenario analysis to assist them in determination of going concern. In making this assessment, the Directors have considered plausible downside scenarios that have been financially modelled. These tests apply to any set of circumstances in which asset value and income are significantly impaired. The conclusion was that in a plausible downside scenario, the Company could continue to meet its liabilities. Whilst the economic future is uncertain, and the Directors believe that it is possible the Company could experience further reductions in income and/or market value, the opinion of the Directors is that this is unlikely to be to a level which would threaten the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
The Company and its key service providers have put in place contingency plans to minimise disruption. Furthermore, the Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, having taken into account the liquidity of the Company's investment portfolio and the Company's financial position in respect of its cash flows, borrowing facilities and investment commitments. Therefore, the financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis.
Comparative information
The financial information for the six months to 30 June 2026 and for the six months to 30 June 2025 have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on such reviews. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006.
The latest published audited financial statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025; the report of the Independent Auditor thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. Information shown for the year ended 31 December 2025 is extracted from that Annual Report and Financial Statements.
Segmental reporting
The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.
- Income
Six months to
30 June 2026
£'000
Six months to
30 June 2025
£'000
Revenue
Income from investments
UK dividend income
92
273
Overseas dividend income
922
822
1,014
1,095
Total income comprises
Dividend income
1,014
1,095
Other income
18
-
Bank interest
706
743
1,738
1,838
Capital
Income from investments
Overseas dividend income
-
27
-
27
Total income comprises
Income from investments
-
27
Rebate income
9
20
9
47
- Dividends
Six months to
30 June 2026
£'000
Six months to
30 June 2025
£'000
2025 final dividend of 10.3p per ordinary share paid in May 2026
3,010
-
2024 final dividend of 10.0p per ordinary share paid in May 2025
-
2,922
3,010
2,922
- Return per share
Six months to
30 June 2026
Six months to
30 June 2025
Net
return
£'000
Per
share
pence
Net
return
£'000
Per
share
pence
Revenue return after taxation
1,146
3.9
1,175
4.0
Capital return after taxation
504
1.7
3,188
10.9
Total return
1,650
5.6
4,363
14.9
The returns per share for the six months to 30 June 2026 are based on 29,222,180 shares (six months to 30 June 2025: 29,222,180 shares), being the weighted average number of shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation during the period.
- Investments
30 June 2026
£'000
31 December 2025
£'000
Equity investments
68,101
62,917
Liquidity fund investments
19,650
36,510
Bond investments
14,985
-
Total investments
102,736
99,427
Analysis of investment portfolio movements
Six months to
30 June 2026
£'000
Year to
31 December 2025
£'000
Opening book cost
89,643
87,583
Changes in fair value of investments
9,784
6,603
Opening fair value
99,427
94,186
Movements in the period:
Purchases at cost
45,463
44,434
Sales - proceeds
(43,327)
(50,068)
Sales - realised gains on sales
7,546
7,694
Changes in fair value of investments
(6,373)
3,181
Closing fair value
102,736
99,427
Closing book cost
99,325
89,643
Changes in fair value of investments
3,411
9,784
Closing fair value
102,736
99,427
Analysis of capital gains and losses
Six months to
30 June 2026
£'000
Year to
31 December 2025
£'000
Realised gains on sales
7,546
7,694
Changes in fair value of investments
(6,373)
3,181
Gains on investments
1,173
10,875
The fair value hierarchy for investments held at fair value at the period end is as follows:
Investments:
30 June 2026
£'000
31 December 2025
£'000
Level 1
67,855
43,457
Level 2
28,040
47,695
Level 3
6,841
8,275
102,736
99,427
Derivative instruments:
Level 2
(77)
-
102,659
99,427
- Cash at bank and short-term deposits
30 June
2026
£'000
31 December
2025
£'000
US dollar
11,710
10,918
Swiss franc
2,434
2,446
Euro
718
129
Sterling
477
4,252
Japanese yen
83
85
15,422
17,830
- Net asset value per share and share capital
The NAV is based on net assets at 30 June 2026 of £116,094,000 (31 December 2025: £117,454,000) and on 29,222,180 shares (31 December 2025: 29,222,180 shares), being the number of shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation at the period end.
During the six months to 30 June 2026, no shares were repurchased or issued from Treasury by the Company.
As at 30 June 2026 there were 64,509,642 shares in issue of which 35,287,462 shares were held in treasury, resulting in there being 29,222,180 shares in circulation.
- Related party transactions
Dr Sandy Nairn was the Executive Director of the Company, until his resignation on 2 January 2026, but remains a substantial shareholder. He continues to have day-to-day responsibility for the management of the Company's portfolio, as a member of the Goodhart Partners LLP ("Goodhart") investment team.
The Company has invested in Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp ("VPC"). The Alternative Investment Fund Manager of VPC is Goodhart Partners LLP. Goodhart Partners S.a.r.l. is the general partner to VPC and is 100% owned by Goodhart.
Goodhart was appointed to provide sub-investment management services to the Company with effect from 31 May 2023. Goodhart has now ceased providing these investment sub-advisory services and is instead providing the portfolio management functions delegated by Juniper with effect from 2 January 2026.
- Post balance sheet events
There were no events subsequent to the half-year end and up to 19 August 2026, the date of this report.
- Availability of Half-Yearly Report
The Half-Yearly Report will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at
www.globalopportunitiestrust.comwhere up to date information on the Company, including daily NAV and share prices, factsheets and portfolio information can also be found.
A copy of the Half-Yearly Report will shortly be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
e-mail: cosec@junipartners.com
19 August 2026
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