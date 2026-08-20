Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Half-year Results to 30 June 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Half-year Results for the six months to 30 June 2026 (unaudited)

Financial Highlights

DECREASE IN NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE* -1.1% NET ASSET VALUE TOTAL RETURN* +1.5% SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS £116.1m SHARE PRICE DISCOUNT TO NET ASSET VALUE* -17.3%

30 June 2026 31 December 2025 % Change Net Assets/Shareholders' Funds (£) 116,094,000 117,454,000 (1.1) Shares in issue 29,222,180 29,222,180 - Net Asset Value per share (pence)* 397.3 401.9 (1.1) Share Price (pence) 328.5 337.0 (2.5) Share Price Discount to Net Asset Value (%)* 17.3 16.1 n/a

* Alternative Performance Measure. For definitions please refer to the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 23 to 25 of the Interim Report.

CHAIR'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the Company's interim report for the six months to 30 June 2026.

Investment Performance

For the six months to 30 June 2026, the Company generated positive returns. Net Asset Value ('NAV') Total Return increased by 1.5% whilst Share Price Total Return increased by 0.5%, with dividends assumed to be reinvested. In comparison, the FTSE All-World Index rose a robust 12.9% on a total return basis. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index in GBP terms increased by approximately 0.8%. We would continue to remind shareholders, however, that the Company has no stated benchmark against which it seeks to outperform. Its objective is to achieve real long-term total return through investing globally in undervalued assets.

As at 30 June 2026 the Company had Net Assets of £116.1m (31 December 2025: £117.5m), the NAV per ordinary share was 397.3p (31 December 2025: 401.9p) and the middle market price per share on the London Stock Exchange was 328.5p (31 December 2025: 337.0p), representing a discount of 17.3% to NAV.

Share Capital and Discount

The Company's discount increased slightly from its year-end position of 16.1% to 17.3% and averaged 16.5% during the period. The average discount of the 'Flexible Investment' sector of the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') (of which the Company is a member) was 23.0% as at 30 June 2026. The Company's discount remains a focus of the Board and the Company continues to engage in its marketing programme to highlight the potential appeal of the Company to a wider shareholder base. No share buybacks were undertaken during the period.

2026 Annual General Meeting

I chaired my fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company which was held on 14 May 2026 ('the AGM'). On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all those shareholders for their engagement, either in person or by way of proxy, and I was pleased to note that all resolutions were formally passed by the requisite majority at the AGM.

Portfolio Information

Shareholders can keep up to date on the performance of the portfolio through the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com where you will find information on the Company, a monthly factsheet and research articles by members of the team at Goodhart Partners.

Outlook

The outlook for the global economy and world asset markets is probably as opaque as it has been in generations. At a geopolitical level, the frequency of pronouncements from the White House and the constantly changing narrative undermines the certainties which typically support confidence in financial assets. The future of free trade is one cause of concern; another is the escalating AI technology race between the US and China. In addition, there appears little prospect of the respective conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East being resolved in the near-term. Economically, the world continues with a substantial public debt overhang and no obvious policy actions which would provide a path for its reduction. This combines with persistent inflation such that the bond markets are beginning to extract a higher price.

On the positive side the build out of AI infrastructure has contributed to a robust US economy and buoyant profits in related areas. In turn this has supported a segment of the US equity market. Questions over how sustainable this is, and the nature of the funding underpinning it, has contributed to some of the gyrations in share prices that we have seen in recent months.

Against this backdrop, equity markets have remained robust even if somewhat narrowly - based in terms of performance. The Portfolio Manager continues to adopt an approach where modest returns can be made even during periods where concerns remain over valuations, but with a portfolio that should provide protection in the event of the underlying economic issues pre-empting a market downturn.

Keep in Touch

As always, the Board welcomes communication from shareholders and I can be contacted through the Company Secretary at cosec@junipartners.com.

Cahal Dowds

Chair

19 August 2026

PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S REPORT

The world continues to be dominated by the constantly changing narrative flowing out of Washington. Gaza and Ukraine remain unresolved and to this has been added the Iran conflict. The Iran conflict has resulted in both higher crude oil prices and increased volatility as President Trump announces 'peace' treaties versus renewed hostilities on a repeating basis. The antipathy of the current US administration to the European Union remains, as does their support of the right-wing European parties. The tangible impact of this is the persistent tariff threats in response to any policy differences. The consequence is rising uncertainty over critical areas ranging from trade to defence and the reliability of the US as a partner.

In the US, growth has largely been sustained by a massive AI infrastructure construction programme with significant debt funding. The revenues required to justify this expenditure have yet to arise and whilst this is not unusual, there is little slack if they do not arrive in the required quantities. At the political level the US mid-term elections approach bringing the prospect of a change of control in the Congress, potentially in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Leaving aside the potential for subsequent political conflict, there is also the danger of the President disputing any results which go against the Republicans.

One would have thought such a backdrop would make it hard for global equities to prosper. The converse has been true, with the FTSE All-World Index advancing by 12.9%. Against this the NAV Total Return has been 1.5%. Such have been the swings and rotations in share prices this year that it is difficult to draw any inferences other than uncertainty and volatility are rising.

Over the period and to date we have continued to manage the portfolio as conditions changed; this included adding a small hedge against the European index allowing us to take advantage of some individual stock opportunities, without meaningfully changing the overall equity risk positioning. This included the purchase of Diageo and AG Barr. The former had sustained a dramatic fall from favour, but with the lower share price and the new management team addressing the endemic cost issues the valuation case was compelling. The Japanese exposure was shifted as we took advantage of an opportunity to invest in the AVI Japan Discovery Fund which targets micro-cap Japanese companies seeking to engage with management to narrow the significant discount to their underlying value.

Post the half-year end, we have continued to witness significant swings in investor sentiment, particularly in the semi- conductor related area as investors concerns over AI infrastructure build wax and wane. At current valuations, it is not an area in which we are currently inclined to participate, but this could change if there is a meaningful sustained setback.

We remain optimistic that opportunities will continue to appear but we are agnostic as to whether this happens over a prolonged period or whether it occurs through a sudden setback. In either scenario, we are ready to deploy the liquidity reserves to take advantage of opportunities as they appear. Our approach rests on being sufficiently agile to do this.

Dr Sandy Nairn

Goodhart Partners

19 August 2026

PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS

as at 30 June 2026

Company Sector Country of incorporation Valuation £'000 % of investments AVI Japan Discovery Fund 1 Financials Cayman Islands 8,390 8.2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp 2 Financials Luxembourg 6,841 6.7 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 3,123 3.0 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3,098 3.0 Sanofi Health Care France 2,987 2.9 Diageo Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2,823 2.7 Carlsberg Consumer Staples Denmark 2,740 2.7 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 2,696 2.6 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2,631 2.6 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2,513 2.4 Rheinmetall Industrials Germany 2,446 2.4 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 2,433 2.4 Nestlé Consumer Staples Switzerland 2,341 2.3 Barr (AG) Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2,318 2.3 Orange Communication Services France 2,262 2.2 Philips Health Care Netherlands 2,083 2.0 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 1,968 1.9 Cicor Technologies Technology Switzerland 1,947 1.9 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1,762 1.7 ENI Energy Italy 1,758 1.7 Laboratorios Farmaceutico ROVI Health Care Spain 1,699 1.7 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1,644 1.6 TotalEnergies Energy France 1,492 1.5 RaySearch Laboratories Health Care Sweden 1,367 1.3 Bonesupport Holding Health Care Sweden 1,352 1.3 Origin Enterprises Materials Ireland 1,177 1.1 Katakura Industrials Japan 210 0.2 Equity Investments 68,101 66.3 Liquidity Fund Investments 19,650 19.1 Bond Investments 3 14,985 14.6 Total Investments at fair value through profit or loss 102,736 100.00

1 Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

2 Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

3 US Treasury Bill - September 2026

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS

as at 30 June 2026 (% net assets)

Sector Distribution Geographical Distribution Sector % Region / country % Financials: Japanese Fund 7.2 Europe ex UK 28.1 Financials: Private Equity Fund 5.9 North America: Direct Equities 7.1 Financials: Direct Equities 2.1 North America: Private Equity Fund 5.9 Total Financials 15.2 Total North America 13.0 Consumer Staples 13.8 Fixed Interest 12.9 Fixed Interest 12.9 United Kingdom 10.2 Industrials 9.9 Japan 7.4 Health Care 9.7 Liquidity funds and cash* 28.4 Communication Services 4.6 Energy 2.8 Technology 1.7 Materials 1.0 Liquidity funds and cash* 28.4

The figures detailed in the sector distribution list represent the Company's exposure to those sectors.

The figures detailed in the geographical distribution list represent the Company's exposure to these countries or regional areas through its investments and cash.

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

*The geographical distribution of liquidity fund investments, cash and other net assets as at 30 June 2026 is based on currencies held in the following regions/countries:

2026 2025 United Kingdom 15.7% United Kingdom 22.6% North America 10.1% North America 21.4% Europe ex UK 2.6% Europe ex UK 2.3% Japan 0.1% 28.4% 46.4%

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The important events that have occurred during the period under review and the key factors influencing the Financial Statements are set out in the Chair's Statement and Portfolio Manager's Report on pages 3 to 6 of the Interim Report. The principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial year are also detailed in the Chair's Statement and Portfolio Manager's Report.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board has considered the principal and emerging risks facing the Company. The Board has concluded that there are no significant additional risks facing the Company other than those detailed below and in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The Board considers that the following risks remain the principal risks associated with investing in the Company: geopolitical risk, investment and strategy risk, key person risk, financial and economic risk, discount volatility risk, regulatory risk and operational risk. Other risks associated with investing in the Company include, but are not limited to, credit risk, interest rate risk and gearing risk. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading "Principal Risks" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The risks identified by the Board as detailed above are not exhaustive and various other risks may apply to an investment in the Company. Potential investors may wish to obtain independent financial advice as to the suitability of investing in the Company.

Going Concern

As detailed in Note 1 to the Financial Statements on page 15 the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors consider that this is the appropriate basis as they have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence and meet its financial commitments as they fall due for a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the unaudited financial statements.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

The condensed set of Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 104: "Interim Financial Reporting", gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

This Half-Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

This Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Cahal Dowds

Chair

19 August 2026

INCOME STATEMENT

for the six months to 30 June 2026

Six months to 30 June 2026 Six months to 30 June 2025 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss - 1,173 1,173 - 5,695 5,695 Losses on derivative instruments - (465) (465) - - - Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on capital items - 10 10 - (2,504) (2,504) Income 1,738 9 1,747 1,838 47 1,885 Investment management fee (96) (223) (319) (21) (50) (71) Other expenses (335) - (335) (475) - (475) Net return before finance costs and taxation 1,307 504 1,811 1,342 3,188 4,530 Finance costs Interest payable and related charges - - - - - - Net return before taxation 1,307 504 1,811 1,342 3,188 4,530 Taxation - overseas withholding tax (161) - (161) (167) - (167) Net return after taxation 1,146 504 1,650 1,175 3,188 4,363 Return per ordinary share 3.9p 1.7p 5.6p 4.0p 10.9p 14.9p

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company.

The revenue and capital columns are prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

A separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has not been prepared as all gains and losses are included in the Income Statement.

BALANCE SHEET

as at 30 June 2026

30 June 2026 (unaudited) £'000 31 December 2025 (audited) £'000 Fixed asset investments Investments at fair value through profit or loss* 102,736 99,427 Current assets Debtors 335 367 Cash at bank and short-term deposits 15,422 17,830 15,757 18,197 Current liabilities Derivative instruments (77) - Creditors (2,322) (170) (2,399) (170) Net current assets 13,358 18,027 Net assets 116,094 117,454 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 645 645 Share premium 1,597 1,597 Capital redemption reserve 14 14 Special reserve 9,760 9,760 Capital reserve 101,792 101,288 Revenue reserve 2,286 4,150 Total shareholders' funds 116,094 117,454 Net asset value per ordinary share 397.3p 401.9p

* Investments at fair value through profit or loss includes liquidity fund investments of £19,650,000 (2025: £36,510,000).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months to 30 June 2026 (unaudited)

Six months to 30 June 2026 Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Capital redemption reserve £'000 Special reserve £'000 Capital reserve £'000 Revenue reserve £'000 Total £'000 At 31 December 2025 645 1,597 14 9,760 101,288 4,150 117,454 Net return after taxation - - - - 504 1,146 1,650 Dividends paid - - - - - (3,010) (3,010) At 30 June 2026 645 1,597 14 9,760 101,792 2,286 116,094

Six months to 30 June 2025 Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Capital redemption reserve £'000 Special reserve £'000 Capital reserve £'000 Revenue reserve £'000 Total £'000 At 31 December 2024 645 1,597 14 9,760 92,474 4,805 109,295 Net return after taxation - - - - 3,188 1,175 4,363 Dividends paid - - - - - (2,922) (2,922) At 30 June 2025 645 1,597 14 9,760 95,662 3,058 110,736

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

For the six months to 30 June 2026 (unaudited)

Six months to 30 June 2026 £'000 Six months to 30 June 2025 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 1,811 4,530 Adjustments for: Gains on investments (1,173) (5,695) Losses on derivatives 465 - Purchases of investments* (43,407) (18,951) Sales of investments* 43,327 20,307 Settlement of derivative instruments (389) - Dividend income (1,014) (1,142) Other income (733) (743) Dividend income received 1,008 1,018 Other income received 699 656 Decrease/(increase) in receivables 11 (6) Increase/(decrease) in payables 106 (12) Overseas withholding tax deducted (109) (192) (1,209) (4,760) Net cash flows from operating activities 602 (230) Cash flows from financing activities Equity dividends paid from revenue (3,010) (2,922) Interest paid - - Net cash flows from financing activities (3,010) (2,922) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,408) (3,152) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 17,830 16,506 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 15,422 13,354

* Receipts from the sale of, and payments to acquire, investment securities have been classified as components of cash flows from operating activities because they form part of the Company's dealing operations. Amounts include liquidity fund investment subscriptions and redemptions.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the six months to 30 June 2026

Accounting policies

Basis of accounting

The Company applies Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 102: "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" and the Statement of Recommended Practice as issued by the AIC. The Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the six months to 30 June 2026 in accordance with FRS 104: "Interim Financial Reporting".

The accounting policies are set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and remain unchanged. 70% of management fees and finance costs relating to borrowings are charged to capital, with 30% of these costs charged to revenue, as detailed in the Income Statement on page 11 of the Interim Report.

Going concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and on the basis that approval as an investment trust company will continue to be met.

The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date when these financial statements were approved.

The Directors have noted that the Company, holding a portfolio consisting principally of liquid listed investments and cash balances, is able to meet the obligations of the Company as they fall due, any future funding requirements and finance future additional investments. The Company is a closed end fund, where assets are not required to be liquidated to meet day-to-day redemptions.

The Directors have reviewed stress tests assessing the impact of changes and scenario analysis to assist them in determination of going concern. In making this assessment, the Directors have considered plausible downside scenarios that have been financially modelled. These tests apply to any set of circumstances in which asset value and income are significantly impaired. The conclusion was that in a plausible downside scenario, the Company could continue to meet its liabilities. Whilst the economic future is uncertain, and the Directors believe that it is possible the Company could experience further reductions in income and/or market value, the opinion of the Directors is that this is unlikely to be to a level which would threaten the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company and its key service providers have put in place contingency plans to minimise disruption. Furthermore, the Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, having taken into account the liquidity of the Company's investment portfolio and the Company's financial position in respect of its cash flows, borrowing facilities and investment commitments. Therefore, the financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis.

Comparative information

The financial information for the six months to 30 June 2026 and for the six months to 30 June 2025 have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on such reviews. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006.

The latest published audited financial statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025; the report of the Independent Auditor thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. Information shown for the year ended 31 December 2025 is extracted from that Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.

Income

Six months to 30 June 2026 £'000 Six months to 30 June 2025 £'000 Revenue Income from investments UK dividend income 92 273 Overseas dividend income 922 822 1,014 1,095 Total income comprises Dividend income 1,014 1,095 Other income 18 - Bank interest 706 743 1,738 1,838 Capital Income from investments Overseas dividend income - 27 - 27 Total income comprises Income from investments - 27 Rebate income 9 20 9 47

Dividends

Six months to 30 June 2026 £'000 Six months to 30 June 2025 £'000 2025 final dividend of 10.3p per ordinary share paid in May 2026 3,010 - 2024 final dividend of 10.0p per ordinary share paid in May 2025 - 2,922 3,010 2,922

Return per share

Six months to 30 June 2026 Six months to 30 June 2025 Net return £'000 Per share pence Net return £'000 Per share pence Revenue return after taxation 1,146 3.9 1,175 4.0 Capital return after taxation 504 1.7 3,188 10.9 Total return 1,650 5.6 4,363 14.9

The returns per share for the six months to 30 June 2026 are based on 29,222,180 shares (six months to 30 June 2025: 29,222,180 shares), being the weighted average number of shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation during the period.

Investments

30 June 2026 £'000 31 December 2025 £'000 Equity investments 68,101 62,917 Liquidity fund investments 19,650 36,510 Bond investments 14,985 - Total investments 102,736 99,427

Analysis of investment portfolio movements

Six months to 30 June 2026 £'000 Year to 31 December 2025 £'000 Opening book cost 89,643 87,583 Changes in fair value of investments 9,784 6,603 Opening fair value 99,427 94,186 Movements in the period: Purchases at cost 45,463 44,434 Sales - proceeds (43,327) (50,068) Sales - realised gains on sales 7,546 7,694 Changes in fair value of investments (6,373) 3,181 Closing fair value 102,736 99,427 Closing book cost 99,325 89,643 Changes in fair value of investments 3,411 9,784 Closing fair value 102,736 99,427

Analysis of capital gains and losses

Six months to 30 June 2026 £'000 Year to 31 December 2025 £'000 Realised gains on sales 7,546 7,694 Changes in fair value of investments (6,373) 3,181 Gains on investments 1,173 10,875

The fair value hierarchy for investments held at fair value at the period end is as follows:

Investments: 30 June 2026 £'000 31 December 2025 £'000 Level 1 67,855 43,457 Level 2 28,040 47,695 Level 3 6,841 8,275 102,736 99,427 Derivative instruments: Level 2 (77) - 102,659 99,427

Cash at bank and short-term deposits

30 June 2026 £'000 31 December 2025 £'000 US dollar 11,710 10,918 Swiss franc 2,434 2,446 Euro 718 129 Sterling 477 4,252 Japanese yen 83 85 15,422 17,830

Net asset value per share and share capital

The NAV is based on net assets at 30 June 2026 of £116,094,000 (31 December 2025: £117,454,000) and on 29,222,180 shares (31 December 2025: 29,222,180 shares), being the number of shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation at the period end.

During the six months to 30 June 2026, no shares were repurchased or issued from Treasury by the Company.

As at 30 June 2026 there were 64,509,642 shares in issue of which 35,287,462 shares were held in treasury, resulting in there being 29,222,180 shares in circulation.

Related party transactions

Dr Sandy Nairn was the Executive Director of the Company, until his resignation on 2 January 2026, but remains a substantial shareholder. He continues to have day-to-day responsibility for the management of the Company's portfolio, as a member of the Goodhart Partners LLP ("Goodhart") investment team.

The Company has invested in Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp ("VPC"). The Alternative Investment Fund Manager of VPC is Goodhart Partners LLP. Goodhart Partners S.a.r.l. is the general partner to VPC and is 100% owned by Goodhart.

Goodhart was appointed to provide sub-investment management services to the Company with effect from 31 May 2023. Goodhart has now ceased providing these investment sub-advisory services and is instead providing the portfolio management functions delegated by Juniper with effect from 2 January 2026.

Post balance sheet events

There were no events subsequent to the half-year end and up to 19 August 2026, the date of this report.

Availability of Half-Yearly Report

The Half-Yearly Report will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at

www.globalopportunitiestrust.com where up to date information on the Company, including daily NAV and share prices, factsheets and portfolio information can also be found.

A copy of the Half-Yearly Report will shortly be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

e-mail: cosec@junipartners.com

19 August 2026

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