Das Instrument ALDB CA4385211061 HONEYWELL INT.INC.CDRREGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.08.2026

The instrument ALDB CA4385211061 HONEYWELL INT.INC.CDRREGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2026



Das Instrument 9ZZ AU0000232035 HEAVY RARE EARTHS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.08.2026

The instrument 9ZZ AU0000232035 HEAVY RARE EARTHS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2026





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