Pixelgen Technologies Closes $15.5M Oversubscribed Series B to Accelerate Global Expansion

Life sciences leaders Ramon Felciano and Rickard El Tarzi join board as company scales commercialization of its molecular cell architecture platform

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies, developer of the first high-throughput platform for mapping molecular cell architecture, today announced it has closed an oversubscribed $15.5 million (approximately SEK 150 million) Series B financing to accelerate global commercialization of its Proxiome Kit and expand the company's presence in key markets. The financing round was led by new investor Flat Capital, with continued participation from existing investors Industrifonden and Navigare Ventures.

"This financing gives us the resources to expand globally as demand grows for our Proxiome Kit and our data analysis and visualization software," said Pixelgen CEO and co-Founder Simon Fredriksson, PhD. "We're proud to have Flat Capital join us and to have the continued confidence of Navigare and Industrifonden. Their support will help accelerate our commercial reach, grow our team and product portfolio, and bring molecular cell architecture to more researchers and new applications."

Pixelgen's Proxiome Kit is the first platform to enable high-throughput mapping of molecular cell architecture at nanoscale resolution, providing researchers with a new way to study cell function and disease mechanisms. While conventional proteomic approaches primarily measure protein abundance, the Proxiome Kit reveals how proteins are organized, clustered and localized on the surface of individual cells. Powered by the Proximity Network Assay, the Proxiome Kit enables researchers to investigate architectural features of cell state, disease and treatment response that are not captured by abundance measurements alone.

"Pixelgen's technology gives researchers the ability to study disease mechanisms and identify novel biomarkers in an entirely new way. We believe this could open new avenues for research in cancer, immunology and autoimmune disease, while broadening our understanding of basic biology," said Rickard El Tarzi, CEO of Flat Capital. "Pixelgen's leadership team has successfully commercialized multiple life sciences products globally, and we look forward to supporting the company through its next phase of growth."

Alongside the financing, Pixelgen is adding Flat Capital CEO Rickard El Tarzi and life sciences industry veteran Ramon Felciano, Ph.D, to its board of directors.

El Tarzi brings extensive experience in investments, strategic development and board leadership from his time in private equity and industry. He joins the board in his capacity as CEO of Flat Capital. Previous experience includes serving as Chief Strategy & Product Officer at Olink Proteomics, now part of Thermo Fisher Scientifc, where he helped shape the company's strategic direction through its initial public offering and eventual sale.

Ramon Felciano, Ph.D., is a life sciences technology entrepreneur working at the intersection of data, technology, and life sciences. He founded Ingenuity Systems, a pioneer in AI-driven genome interpretation and precision medicine, acquired by QIAGEN in 2013 for $105 million. At QIAGEN he served as chief technology officer and vice president of data strategy, founding QIAGEN Digital Insights, the company's industry-leading molecular data and AI software business unit. On the board, Felciano will work with Pixelgen's leadership to build digital capabilities (software and data) that help translate the company's technical differentiation - the molecular cell architecture platform - into company-level competitive advantage.

"Rickard and Ramon bring highly complementary experience to Pixelgen at an important stage in our growth," Fredriksson said. "Rickard understands what it takes to scale and commercialize life sciences research platforms globally, while Ramon has built AI and data businesses with products that have been adopted by biotech R&D, a key sector for us moving forward."

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies has commercialized the first high-throughput platform for mapping molecular cell architecture at nanoscale resolution, enabling researchers to analyze how proteins are organized, clustered and localized on the surface of single cells. Founded in 2020 by a team of experienced innovators and entrepreneurs and headquartered in Stockholm, the company helps researchers move beyond abundance measurements to capture the architectural features of cell state, disease and treatment response across immunology, hematology, oncology and cell therapy.

Contacts

Corporate:

Annika Branting

annika.branting@pixelgen.com

+46 762-69 68 46

Media:

Susan Thomas

susan@endpointcommunications.net

+1 (619) 540-9195

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