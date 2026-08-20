New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Blank Label Team, a global influencer-marketing agency, today opened a search for one brand to partner with on a single global scaling program. The agency, which has spent more than a decade operating inside client organizations rather than in public view, is stepping forward for the first time to describe the initiative and select one company to take part.

Ignas Gee and Ante Cetinic, founders of Blank Label Team

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The program is built around what the agency calls Social Proof Marketing and a companion approach, 3rd Party Storytelling Marketing: growing demand through a large number of independent voices - primarily influencers and publishers - telling the same story over time until word of mouth becomes self-sustaining. "If you say something about yourself, let's say it's worth one, but if the same thing is told by someone else, it's already multiplied by three," said Ignas Gee, co-founder of Blank Label Team.

The agency ranks marketing channels by the level of trust they carry with a consumer, prioritizing recommendations from peers, specialists, and independent reviewers over traditional advertising. The reasoning, Gee said, is that once high-trust channels are generating demand on their own, lower-trust channels such as retargeting ads become far more efficient riders on top of it, rather than the primary driver of sales. "Let the people decide if they want it. Do not chase them. Let them chase you," Gee said, describing the philosophy behind the approach.

Rather than take on a roster of clients, the agency is selecting a single partner for the program. Gee said the decision reflects the scale and duration the approach requires. "We spent years making other companies famous and keeping ourselves invisible. We are stepping out now because we want to do it one more time, at full scale, for one brand that is ready for it," he said.

The agency said it will evaluate prospective partners based on the brand's stage of growth, its budget for a multi-year commitment, and its readiness to build a long-term, story-driven presence rather than run short campaigns. Programs typically move through three stages: an initial period to test creative formats and identify what converts in a given market, a scaling phase that adds local relationships and affiliate partnerships, and a final phase focused on owning the category in that market. The search is open now, with the agency planning to begin work with the selected partner this year.

The selected partner will work with a team of about 40 specialists covering the full execution of a global influencer program, including sourcing and vetting creators, long-term creator contracts, compliance, cross-border payments and performance reporting. Co-founder Ante Cetinic built the agency's attribution model, which merges influencer activity with sales data to track how a market moves toward self-sustaining word of mouth, using signals such as search-volume shifts and revenue timing rather than surface-level engagement metrics. The founders' past operating experience spans dozens of countries and languages, including large-scale influencer and creator programs and global ecommerce and retail operations. That background, rather than an advisory role, is what the agency says shapes how the program is run day to day.

Gee and Cetinic founded Blank Label Team in 2021 after years of running international marketing and digital operations for global consumer brands. Companies interested in learning more about the program can visit blanklabel.team or reach out through the media contact listed below.

About Blank Label Team

Blank Label Team is a global influencer-marketing agency founded in 2021 by Ignas Gee and Ante Cetinic. The agency runs full-service global influencer programs built on Social Proof Marketing and a custom attribution model, with experience spanning dozens of countries and multiple languages.

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Source: PRNews OU