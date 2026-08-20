A research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Chinese PV manufacturer DAS Solar have investigated how laser cutting affects the performance of back-contact TOPCON (TBC) silicon solar cells, in an effort to identify the dominant cut-induced loss mechanisms and determine practical design conditions that minimize efficiency degradation in cut-cell and module applications. "Our work establishes practical design guidelines for industrial TBC cut-cell manufacturing and demonstrate that optimized gap-region cutting can substantially mitigate cut-induced recombination losses without ...

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