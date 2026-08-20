New production unit EU-01 marks the latest step in NEP's standardised fleet strategy across Europe, combining UEFA-level specifications with a hybrid architecture and software orchestration through NEP Platform.

NEP Group, the leading media services provider for live sports and entertainment worldwide, today announced the launch of EU-01, its newest outside broadcast unit and another major step in its strategy to build new units around a common technical framework designed to operate across European markets. The approach gives customers a consistent production experience, with familiar tools, workflows and production environments wherever their events take them across the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260820481592/en/

NEP's EU-01 is capable of supporting the highest levels of international production while remaining flexible enough to move between sports, entertainment and other live productions.

Built on a common IP-based technical architecture, EU-01 takes a hybrid approach, bringing together software-defined capabilities and traditional hardware-based solutions engineered to work seamlessly together. This gives NEP greater flexibility to deploy production capacity across European markets while preserving a familiar operating environment for customers and production teams.

NEP Platform, the industry's largest ecosystem of trusted software applications for live media production, is a key enabler of this standardised approach, helping teams deploy and configure software-defined capabilities faster and respond more efficiently to the evolving needs of live production.

Designed to UEFA technical specifications, EU-01 is capable of supporting the highest levels of international production while remaining flexible enough to move between sports, entertainment and other live productions. The unit will begin supporting ESPN's coverage of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands and will be showcased during the IBC Show 2026, where customers and partners will have the opportunity to tour EU-01 in person.

"Our customers want the confidence that wherever they're producing across Europe, they'll have access to the tools, workflows and production environments they know and trust," said Lise Heidal, President of NEP Europe.

"That's what we're building toward with a more standardised fleet. EU-01 brings that strategy to life, giving our teams the consistency and agility to respond quickly to customer needs while delivering a seamless production experience wherever their events take them."

A Standardised Approach Across Europe

NEP Europe's standardised approach enables production teams to move more easily between markets while maintaining familiar tools and workflows. It also gives NEP greater flexibility to deploy production capacity across countries as customer needs change, helping maximise the scale and utilisation of its European fleet.

The approach builds on NEP's launch earlier this year of EU-03, which is also equipped with NEP Platform and TFC and supports hybrid production by combining traditional broadcast hardware with software-defined capabilities.

Software-Defined Production with NEP Platform

Integrated into EU-01, NEP Platform orchestrates trusted software applications through a single, secure interface, simplifying configuration and enabling faster deployment of production-ready capabilities. At launch, EU-01 utilises Lawo HOME, Manifold and Bridge Technologies' VB440 through NEP Platform, demonstrating how software-defined capabilities can operate alongside traditional broadcast hardware.

The same approach is already deployed in NEP facilities supporting major productions worldwide. NEP Platform is also available to customers for deployment within their own facilities, backed by NEP's global engineering expertise and operational experience.

Software Orchestration Meets Broadcast Control

EU-01 also incorporates NEP's TFC broadcast control system, complementing NEP Platform with the monitoring and operational control required for live production. Together, NEP Platform and TFC bring software orchestration and broadcast control into a unified environment, giving production teams greater visibility, efficiency and flexibility.

Built on a UHD HDR SMPTE ST 2110 architecture, EU-01 features 14 production workspaces across two control rooms and supports 24 cameras, with expansion capability to 48 when required. Additional capabilities include six EVS replay positions, support for up to 192 video inputs and outputs, a Riedel intercom solution and a Dolby Atmos-ready audio room.

NEP Europe's EU-01 will be on display at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, 11-14 September. To participate in a walkthrough or to learn how NEP Platform and TFC can modernise and simplify media operations, connect with an NEP expert today.

About NEP

Celebrating 40 years of innovation, NEP is the world's most trusted media services partner for content creators of live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways.

Headquartered in the United States and operating in 25 countries, our teams have supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with innovation, excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260820481592/en/

Contacts:

Patrick Brand

Head of Marketing Communications

NEP Europe

Phone: 31 6 22230797

Email: Patrick.brand@nepgroup.com

Jordan Conigliaro

Director, Global Communications

NEP Group

Phone: +1 570-357-1992

Email: jconigliaro@nepgroup.com

