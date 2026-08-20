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PR Newswire
20.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
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CUKTECH Highlights Four Charging Essentials for Back-to-School Season in the Middle East

NANJING, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CUKTECH, a technology-driven company specializing in innovative charging solutions, is highlighting four charging products for young consumers in the Middle East during the Back-to-School season. Specially recommended for college students, the selection comprises three power banks - the 25SE, CP25 and CP13 - and one GaN charger, the 10 Ultra. Together, they support a range of scenarios, from study and work desk setups to multi-device commuting and outdoor activities.

Charging Options for Different Campus and Lifestyle Needs

The selection draws from CUKTECH's two signature product lines: the flagship Number Series for technology enthusiasts, represented by the 25SE and 10 Ultra, and the youth-focused CP Series, represented by the CP25 and CP13. Together, they reflect CUKTECH's commitment to ultimate experience, tech vibe and quality with honest pricing.

Designed for study and work desk setups, the CUKTECH 10 Ultra is a GaN-based fast charger offering 120W ultra-fast output and broad multi-protocol compatibility for laptops, tablets, smartphones and other devices. Its 3C+1A four-port design can charge up to four devices simultaneously, while a 1.57-inch TFT smart display shows real-time power output, voltage and current. Built-in Bluetooth and Mi Home app integration provide additional access to charging information and device controls.

For students who rely on laptops for classes, study sessions, and group projects, the CUKTECH 25SE offers a 25,000mAh capacity (90Wh, within airline carry-on limits) and 120W peak output. It features a built-in 6A cable and 2C+1A ports for simultaneous triple-device charging, and can recharge a MacBook Air to 56% in just 30 minutes.

For daily commuting, the CUKTECH CP25 combines a 20,000mAh capacity with 55W fast charging. Its built-in dual-cable design reduces the need to carry extra cables, while three-device charging and support for SCP, UFCS and PD protocols provide compatibility across multiple devices.

For lighter everyday carry and outdoor activities, the CUKTECH CP13 is a 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with Qi2-certified 15W wireless charging delivering twice the speed of standard magnetic chargers. It also supports 30W wired charging and features a built-in foldable stand, doubling as a hands-free holder for video calls, online classes, or watching videos.

The four products are now available on Amazon and Noon, with Back-to-School promotions available. For more information, please visit: https://cuktech-mea.com/ and follow CUKTECH on Facebook and Instagram.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cuktech-highlights-four-charging-essentials-for-back-to-school-season-in-the-middle-east-302854805.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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