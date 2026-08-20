Diginius launches Diginius Ads to help agencies activate effective B2B advertising campaigns

New capability within Diginius Insight combines Bombora's best-in-class B2B audience and Intent data with curated inventory to help agencies deliver more relevant, measurable B2B campaigns.

Diginius Ads helps agencies elevate their account-based marketing with precise B2B audience targeting to make their campaigns more relevant and measurable.

Diginius Ads provides agencies with access to curated inventory opportunities across leading publishers and digital environments.

Diginius Ads provides agencies with the flexibility and control needed to initiate campaigns and respond to client requirements with greater agility and confidence.

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginius today announced the launch of Diginius Ads, a new capability within Diginius Insight designed to help agencies accurately identify relevant business audiences, discern which products or services in-market B2B buying groups are looking for, reach the right accounts and decision-makers, and help clients begin effective, focused and measurable advertising campaigns.

Access to comprehensive B2B audience data

Diginius Ads gives agencies access to Bombora's rich B2B audience data - from Intent signals to firmographics - to help them reach the right accounts and decision-makers. Building audiences from rich B2B attributes ensures campaigns reach the ideal audience and reduces wasted media spend.

Targeting in-market buying groups with Intent data

With Company Surge Intent-based audiences from Bombora, Diginius Ads enables agencies to pinpoint accounts actively researching relevant products and services and build targeted account lists before their competitors. Diginius Ads also allows agencies to add B2B attributes to Intent-based audiences to ensure they reach influential members of the buying group with timely relevant messaging.

Mike Burton, Co-founder and EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Bombora, said: "This partnership brings high-fidelity B2B audience data to a much wider range of agencies, empowering them to run campaigns with the same precision previously reserved for the world's largest enterprises. We are excited to deepen our relationship with Diginius as they launch Diginius Ads, giving their partners powerful new tools to identify, engage, and convert their target accounts with complete confidence."

Nate Burke, Founder and CEO of Diginius, said: "B2B buyers spend months researching before speaking to vendors, and often buy from the first company they engage with. That makes early visibility critical. Businesses that engage the right buying groups within in-market accounts during the research phase are far more likely to be considered when purchasing decisions are made. We are thrilled to be working with Bombora to provide B2B agencies with the data they need to know who to target and when, as we launch Diginius Ads with capabilities normally only available to large enterprise companies."

Current B2B buyer practices in numbers

6- to 24-month B2B buying cycles

79% of B2B buyers decide what they want before contacting vendors

84% of B2B buyers purchase from the first vendor they contact

Access to curated inventory

Advertising agencies are under pressure to deliver richer targeting, high-quality reach and joined-up reporting for clients, often without additional headcount. At the same time, many agencies face barriers to accessing the quality inventory they need to strengthen their media offering and create client value.

How Diginius Ads helps agencies expand their media offering

Diginius Ads provides agencies with access to specialist programmatic expertise, technology and operational capabilities without the cost and complexity of building those resources in-house. By combining software, AI and real-time data, the solution enables agencies to expand their media offering, develop new revenue opportunities and deliver measurable value for clients.

What premium B2B data and quality inventory mean to agencies

By combining robust audience and Intent data with curated inventory, agencies can now seamlessly activate effective B2B advertising campaigns through Diginius Ads - reaching the right B2B accounts, deploying highly targeted ads across relevant media, and raising the visibility of their products or services among in-market buying groups. Diginius Ads' media offering includes top names such as The New York Times, Yahoo and Sky, and its list is expanding.

Why choose Diginius

Diginius is a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) company and Global Channel Partner of the Year for Microsoft Advertising in 2025, as well as one of the first TikTok Channel Partners. Trusted by agencies and brands worldwide, Diginius empowers partners with the technology, expertise, and support needed to accelerate growth. As experts across Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, TikTok, and programmatic media, Diginius helps agencies adopt true mixed-media, cross-platform strategies that drive scalable performance.

Award-winning: Global Channel Partner for Microsoft Advertising, 2025

TikTok: Channel Partner

1,300+: Agencies on the Partner Program

65+: Countries with active agency partners

ABOUT DIGINIUS

Diginius is a software and solutions provider that empowers organisations to achieve the maximum impact from their online sales and marketing activities. The Diginius Insight software integrates data feeds from all common online marketing and sales platforms into a single, easy-to-understand platform. It identifies exactly which activities are driving the best conversions, and customised reports deliver actionable insights directly to the stakeholders who need them.

ABOUT BOMBORA

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behaviour enabling publishers, brands and agencies to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Digital Audiences and Campaign Measurement solutions.

Contact Details:

Izzy Gibbs

Diginius London

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 267 9322

Email: media@diginius.com

Diginius New York

Telephone: +1 917 810 5300

Email: media@diginius.com

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