Multimodal Corridors Accelerate as European Supply Chains Reconfigure, Says DP World

Marine Services whitepaper highlights how integrated sea-rail-road networks are shaping trade

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As disruption across key European trade corridors mounts, DP World is helping customers maintain cargo flows by integrating sea, rail and road networks increasingly critical to supply chain resilience across the region.

From congestion at major North European ports to climate-driven disruption of inland waterways, businesses operating in and through Europe are navigating mounting complexity. In response, integrated multimodal corridors are emerging empowering more resilient, flexible supply chains.

Industry projections show the global multimodal transport market will grow to nearly $160 billion by 2032, representing a $60.7 billion opportunity - driven in part by European demand for more agile, visible and reliable logistics networks.

European supply chains are undergoing structural change. Eurozone firms are increasingly shifting toward 'friend-shoring' - sourcing from politically aligned or geographically closer markets to reduce risk and improve resilience. This shift is accelerating the move away from linear, long-distance supply chains toward more regional, corridor-based trade networks.

DP World is strengthening integrated sea-rail-road solutions that connect European markets with global trade lanes. Its network connects Europe with the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Americas, supported by coastal and feeder services that enhance regional port connectivity and improve access to secondary markets.

Through its Marine Services business, with Ganesh Raj, Global COO, DP World at the helm, the company now connects more than 200 ports worldwide and supports over 23,500 sailings annually, while its Shipping Solutions arm handles approximately 6 million TEU. Its Multimodal Solutions entity also operates across 20 locations in 13 European countries, supported by more than 100 rail connections and 14 inland terminals across Europe and the UK.

The recently launched direct rail connection between Zeebrugge and Barcelona, for example, links North Sea gateway ports with Mediterranean markets, helping shippers diversify routes and reduce reliance on congested road networks. Combined with Shipping Solutions' network of more than 200 connected ports globally, these capabilities are increasingly integrated with inland rail and road networks - creating more seamless, end-to-end cargo movement across European corridors.

DP World continues to invest in infrastructure across Europe, including terminal expansion and capacity development in the UK, enhancing connectivity and supporting more efficient cargo flows between ports and inland destinations. These investments reflect continued confidence in Europe's role as a central hub in global trade as supply chains evolve.

Rashid Abdulla, MD and CEO, DP World Europe, said: "European supply chains are under growing pressure from congestion and shifting trade patterns. The ability to connect maritime, rail and road services into integrated corridors is becoming essential. DP World is helping customers maintain reliability and efficiency by enabling more flexible, connected cargo flows across Europe and beyond."

In the transition from linear models to interconnected regional systems, corridor-based logistics is becoming increasingly important. Businesses require transport networks that can flex across modes while maintaining reliability, visibility and speed. DP World is responding by strengthening integration across its ports, marine services and inland logistics - expanding feeder networks, improving inland access, leading to greater coordination across the end-to-end cargo journey.

DP World's Marine Services explores these trends further in its whitepaper, A $60.7 Billion Opportunity: Multimodal Transport and the Future of Global Trade, examining how integrated transport networks are redefining trade across regional and global markets.





For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com





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About DP World



DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.



DP World's European network spans over 250 locations in more than 30 countries, including deep sea ports, inland terminals, rail hubs and warehousing facilities. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and people, we support more than 26,000 jobs and enable smarter, faster and more resilient trade across the continent.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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