EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG

PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.08.2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: PNE AG Street: Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 Postal code: 27472 City: Cuxhaven

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Raphael Kain

Date of birth: 08 Dec 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Samson Rock Event Driven Master Fund Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Aug 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 7.80 % 2.19 % 9.99 % 76603334 Previous notification 9.92 % 0.23 % 10.15 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0JBPG2 0 5972722 0.00 % 7.80 % Total 5972722 7.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 02/08/2027 N/A Cash settlement 93480 0.12 % Equity Swap 26/10/2026 N/A Cash settlement 750000 0.98 % Equity Swap 10/04/2028 N/A Cash settlement 654880 0.85 % Equity Swap 03/11/2026 N/A Cash settlement 178918 0.23 % Total 1677278 2.19 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Raphael Kain % % % Samson Rock Capital LLP 7.80 % % 9.99 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

19 Aug 2026





20.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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