Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 20-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: National Grid North America Inc. 3.712% Instruments due 20/08/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3480771XXX -- securities Issuer Name: ASB Bank Limited Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Medium Term Notes due 20/09/ Debt and 2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3478178XXX -- each) securities Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Medium Term Notes due 20/08/ Debt and 2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3478202XXX -- each) securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 3.881% Series 2026-06 Regulated Covered Bonds due 20/08/2047; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3472861XXX -- including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 440431 EQS News ID: 2385908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)