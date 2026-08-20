Kährs BondCo AB (publ): Kährs Group: Interim Report April-June 2026

Increased sales and profitability - Kährs strengthens its position in a continued challenging market

During the second quarter, Kährs took further steps forward and strengthened its market position. Stronger order intake, growing sales and improved profitability demonstrate that the company's strategic initiatives are delivering results despite a continued challenging market environment. The development was driven by strong performance in Europe, a gradual recovery in Nordic new-build construction and continued success within the retail segment.



Second quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 552 million (508), representing an increase of 9 per cent. Organic growth adjusted for currency effects was 8 per cent

Operating EBITA amounted to SEK 22 million (17), corresponding to an operating EBITA margin of 4.0 per cent (3.4)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 16 million (12), corresponding to an operating margin of 2.9 per cent (2.4)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK -18 million (-26)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -7 million (-36)



January - June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,082 million (1,049), representing an increase of 3 per cent. Organic growth adjusted for currency effects was 4 per cent

Operating EBITA amounted to SEK 27 million (39), corresponding to an operating EBITA margin of 2.5 per cent (3.7)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 15 million (30), corresponding to an operating margin of 1.4 per cent (2.9)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK -61 million (-26)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -8 million (7)

President and CEO Johan Magnusson comments:

Stronger demand and focus on what we can influence

Kährs strengthened its market position during the second quarter through increased order intake, growing sales and improved profitability. The development shows that the company's strategic priorities are delivering results despite a continued challenging market. Europe performed strongly, Nordic new-build construction recovered gradually and retail continued to contribute positively. Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, France, and the markets in Eastern and Southern Europe performed particularly well.

In North America, market conditions remain challenging, particularly within new-build construction. At the same time, positive signals emerged: the housing market showed signs of recovery and Kährs' direct distribution to the retail channel returned to growth, strengthening the conditions for the region's transformation.

Profitability improved through price increases, a favourable product mix and continued focus on value-creating sales. Despite uncertainty related to supply chains, freight costs, energy prices and trade policy, Kährs has so far managed the impact through active price adjustments and disciplined commercial focus.

In an unpredictable external environment, Kährs focuses on what the company can influence. Work continues to strengthen margins, increase efficiency and improve cost control, and a new cost reduction programme will be presented during the third quarter.

At the same time, investments in future growth continue through expansion in prioritised markets, sustainable product launches and initiatives that strengthen the customer experience. With stronger order intake, improved profitability and a clear strategic direction, Kährs enters the second half of the year focused on becoming even more competitive, efficient and future-ready.





For further information, please contact:

Johan Magnusson, President and CEO

Phone: +46 70?540 13 96

johan.magnusson@kahrs.com



Andreas Larsson, CFO

Phone: +46 70 242 03 65

andreas.larsson@kahrs.com

About Kährs BondCo AB (publ)

Kährs BondCo AB (publ) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of flooring with the aim of providing customer experiences beyond expectations. Kährs' innovations have shaped the industry throughout its history, and the company is dedicated to offering flooring solutions for every room, environment and need. The company delivers premium flooring solutions to approx. 70 countries, being a market leader in hardwood flooring in Sweden and Finland and having strong positions in other key markets, such as Norway, the UK, US, Germany, and Switzerland. The Group has 804 employees and annual sales of SEK 2 billion. www.kahrsgroup.com