Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood's Interim report second quarter 2026

Picadeli accelerated in the second quarter, with net sales increasing by 14.9 percent and adjusted EBITDA by 29.0 percent. Food Solutions also continued to grow, increasing net sales by 7.6 percent. Following the completion of the Fresh Produce divestment, Greenfood is now fully focused on continuing to make healthy food accessible at scale through Picadeli and Food Solutions.

Net sales for the group totaled SEK 1,586.8 million (1,561.1), an increase of 1.6 percent, driven by Picadeli. From a stand-alone business area perspective, Picadeli grew 14.9 percent and Food Solutions 7.6 percent, while Fresh Produce decreased 9.0 percent.

Group adjusted EBITDA of SEK 164.9 million (139.3) increased 18.4 percent driven by all three business areas.

Picadeli net sales for the quarter grew by 14.9 percent to SEK 667.6 million (581.2), driven by increased number of point of sales salad bars and positive like-for-like sales, and further expansion in food-to-go.

Picadeli adjusted EBITDA increased by 29.0 percent to SEK 104.0 million (80.7) following net sales growth combined with economies of scale.

Food Solutions net sales for the quarter grew by 7.6 percent to SEK 384.9 million (357.7), with increased internal sales to Picadeli (salad bars and food-to-go) and strong external sales development in Finland.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.8 percent to SEK 39.6 million (36.4).

For more information, contact:

Martin Asp, CFO, Greenfood AB (publ)

martin.asp@greenfood.se