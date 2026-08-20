DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIG) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.161 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4940296 CODE: PRIG ISIN: LU1931975XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIG LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 440438 EQS News ID: 2386046 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)