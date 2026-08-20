Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-June 2026

Quarter Jan-Jun Full year SEKm 2-26 1-26 2-25 2026 2025 2025 Net sales 5 632 5 473 5 573 11 105 11 545 22 056 EBITDA 1 049 1 177 1 176 2 227 2 524 4 733 Operating profit 689 827 807 1 516 1 794 3 270 Profit after tax 510 618 602 1 127 1 354 2 879 Earnings per share, SEK 3.3 4.0 3.8 7.4 8.6 18.5 Operating margin, % 12 15 14 14 16 15 Book value, forest assets 57 236 56 908 58 413 57 236 58 413 56 711 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 637 986 730 1 623 1 859 3 901 Net financial debt 6 482 4 186 5 353 6 482 5 353 4 979 Debt/equity ratio, % 12 8 10 12 10 9

Operating profit for January-June 2026 amounted to SEK 1 516 million (January-June 2025: 1 794), corresponding to an operating margin of 14 per cent (16). Profit from Holmen's industrial activities decreased, while profit from hydro and wind power assets increased significantly.

Compared with the first quarter, operating profit for the second quarter decreased by SEK 138 million to SEK 689 million. Lower electricity prices in northern Sweden had a negative impact on profit, while higher deliveries of board and paper offset the decrease in profit.

Profit after tax for January-June amounted to SEK 1 127 million (1 354), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 7.4 (8.6).

In the second quarter, a dividend of SEK 1 458 million was paid and 3 million shares, corresponding to 2 per cent of the total number of shares, were bought back for SEK 946 million.

Net debt at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 6 482 million, corresponding to 12 per cent of equity.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05

Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.