Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington beschleunigt New Amalga: Die US-Regierung verändert die Grande-Portage-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH43 | ISIN: SE0011090018 | Ticker-Symbol: HL9C
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 09:03
28,600 Euro
-0,28 % -0,080
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,10029,16011:11
29,12029,14011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-June 2026

Quarter Jan-JunFull year
SEKm2-261-262-25202620252025
Net sales5 6325 4735 57311 10511 54522 056
EBITDA1 0491 1771 1762 2272 5244 733
Operating profit6898278071 5161 7943 270
Profit after tax5106186021 1271 3542 879
Earnings per share, SEK3.34.03.87.48.618.5
Operating margin, %121514141615
Book value, forest assets57 23656 90858 41357 23658 41356 711
Cash flow before investments and change in working capital6379867301 6231 8593 901
Net financial debt6 4824 1865 3536 4825 3534 979
Debt/equity ratio, %1281012109
  • Operating profit for January-June 2026 amounted to SEK 1 516 million (January-June 2025: 1 794), corresponding to an operating margin of 14 per cent (16). Profit from Holmen's industrial activities decreased, while profit from hydro and wind power assets increased significantly.
  • Compared with the first quarter, operating profit for the second quarter decreased by SEK 138 million to SEK 689 million. Lower electricity prices in northern Sweden had a negative impact on profit, while higher deliveries of board and paper offset the decrease in profit.
  • Profit after tax for January-June amounted to SEK 1 127 million (1 354), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 7.4 (8.6).
  • In the second quarter, a dividend of SEK 1 458 million was paid and 3 million shares, corresponding to 2 per cent of the total number of shares, were bought back for SEK 946 million.
  • Net debt at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 6 482 million, corresponding to 12 per cent of equity.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.