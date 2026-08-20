Fondia Oyj: Net sales increased and profitability improved

Fondia Plc

Company release

2026-08-20 at 8.30 a.m. EEST

Fondia Plc Group: Half-yearly Financial Report, 1 January-30 June 2026 (Unaudited)

FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT IN BRIEF

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated. Fondia Plc and its group companies are hereinafter referred to as "Fondia" or the "company".

April-June 2026 summary:

Net sales EUR 6.4 million (6.2), a change of 2.9%

EBITDA EUR 0.6 million (0.4)

EBITDA-% 9.7% (6.1)

Adjusted EBITDA EUR 0.6 million (0.5)*

Adjusted EBITDA-% 9.7% (8.0)*

Operating profit (EBIT) EUR 0.4 million (0.1)

Operating profit-% (EBIT-%) 6.0% (2.2)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) EUR 0.4 million (0.3)*

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT-%) 6.0% (4.1)*

Profit for the period EUR 0.3 million (0.0)

Adjusted profit for the period EUR 0.3 million (0.2)*

Personnel (period average FTE) 143 (142), a change of 0.8%

*Items affecting comparability have not been recorded in April-June 2026. In the comparison period, EUR 118 thousand in non-recurring expenses related to the organizational restructuring in Finland were recorded.

January-June 2026 summary:

Net sales EUR 12.7 million (12.7), a change of 0.5%

EBITDA EUR 1.3 million (0.5)

EBITDA-% was 10.1% (4.0)

Adjusted EBITDA EUR 1.3 million (0.9)*

Adjusted EBITDA-% 10.2% (7.3)*

Operating profit (EBIT) EUR 0.8 million (0.0)

Operating profit-% (EBIT-%) 6.5% (0.4)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) EUR 0.8 million (0.5)*

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT-%) 6.6% (3.7)*

Profit for the period EUR 0.6 million (-0.1)

Adjusted profit for the period EUR 0.6 (0.3)*

Continuous monthly invoicing accounted for 41% (46) of net sales

Personnel (period average FTE) was 140 (147), a change of -5.0%



*Items affecting comparability of 6 thousand euros have been recorded in January-June 2026 related to the reorganization of business premises. In the comparison period, EUR 426 thousand in non-recurring expenses related to the organizational restructuring in Finland were recorded.

KEY FIGURES

Fondia Plc Group 1-6/2026 1-6/2025 Change, % 1-12/2025 Net sales, 1,000 euros 12,737 12,672 0.5% 23,929 EBITDA, 1,000 euros 1,289 501 156.8% 1,989 % of net sales 10.1% 4.0% 8.3% Adjusted EBITDA, 1,000 euros* 1,295 928 39.4% 2,446 % of net sales* 10.2% 7.3% 10.2% Operating profit (EBIT), 1,000 euros 830 45 1,749.3% 971 % of net sales 6.5% 0.4% 4.1% Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)* 836 470 77.2% 1,428 % of net sales* 6.6% 3.7% 6.0% Profit for the period, 1,000 euros 556 -61 1,007.1% 568 % of net sales 4.4% -0.5% 2.4% Adjusted profit for the period, 1,000 euros* 561 279 101.1% 933 % of net sales* 4.4% 2.2% 3.9% Net gearing % -51.9% -52.2% -2.5% Equity ratio % 29.8% 30.4% 37.6% Return on equity (ROE) % 25.9% -2.6% 21.1% Average number of employees, full-time equivalent (FTE) 140 147 -5.0% 141 Balance sheet total, 1,000 euros 6,541 6 178 6,611 Net earnings per share, euros 0.14 -0.02 0.14

*Items affecting comparability of 6 thousand euros have been recorded in January-June 2026 related to the reorganisation of business premises. In the comparison period, EUR 426 thousand in non-recurring expenses related to the organizational restructuring in Finland were recorded.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026 (unchanged)

Fondia expects in the 2026 financial year the Group's net sales to grow and the adjusted EBITDA margin to improve compared to the previous year.

CEO TIMO LAPPI:

"Overall, the first half of the year was in line with our expectations and marked a clear continuation, both operationally and in terms of results, of the improved momentum that began towards the end of the previous financial year. During the January-June reporting period, net sales returned to growth and profitability improved compared to the comparison period. It was also encouraging that cross-border collaboration between our lawyers on customer work doubled compared to the comparison period.

During the April-June reporting period, net sales returned to growth. Our strategic initiatives have begun to yield results. It has been great to see that growth in our Baltic and Finnish operations continued, and that net sales in Sweden returned to growth. Our employees have adopted our Objectives and Key Results (OKR) framework as part of our day-to-day work, and we have succeeded in harmonising commercial leadership across all our operating countries.

In April-June, we strengthened the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in our lawyers' day-to-day customer work. During the reporting period, we launched the renewed MyFondia platform, which enables us to offer smoother, more transparent and more proactive legal services as part of our Legal Department as a Service (LDaaS). We also decided to integrate Lextopia, the innovation platform established during the previous financial year, more closely into the development of Fondia's core business in order to strengthen the commercialisation of innovations. We will continue to harness technology, streamline our operations and develop new operating models to meet future business needs.

In terms of performance, we are on the right track, although we are not yet satisfied with our profitability. We will continue to reform our operations and aim for growth to safeguard our profitability development. At the heart of what we do are our customers and our employees, as well as advancing our strategic initiatives. The work to improve growth and profitability continues."

April-June 2026

The Group's net sales increased by 2.9% in April-June compared to the comparison period. Net sales in Finland increased by 5.7% during the reporting period compared to the comparison period, and the growth was driven by more goal-oriented and unified commercial operations than previously. In Sweden, our net sales increased by 9.1% in April-June, while in the Baltics, growth continued at an excellent rate and was 27.6% compared to the comparison period. The Group's profitability improved in April-June, with the adjusted EBITDA margin (EBITDA-%) at 9.7% (8.0) and the adjusted EBIT margin (EBIT-%) at 6.0% (4.1).

January-June 2026

During the January-June reporting period, our company's net sales increased by 0.5% compared to the comparison period, thanks to a good April-June. Net sales for the first half of the year increased by 4.6% in Finland and in the Baltics 28.0%. In Sweden net sales decreased by 3.8% compared to the comparison period. During the reporting period January-June, all ongoing services represented 41% (46) of the Group's net sales. The share of total invoicing for Legal Department Service (LDaaS) customers and other customers covered by ongoing services was 62% (67) of net sales. In Sweden, the share of all ongoing services was 35% (37) of net sales and in the Baltics 38% (39). All ongoing services represented 41% (47) of net sales in Finland. International net sales represented 26% (26) of the Group's total net sales. In January-June, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.2% (7.3) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 6.6% (3.7).

INVESTOR COMMUNICATIONS

Fondia will publish its Half-yearly Financial Report for January-June 2026 on Thursday 20 August 2026 at 8.30 a.m. EEST. The company release of the Half-yearly Financial Report will be available after publishing on the company's website https://investors.fondia.com/fi/en/releases-and-publications/reports-and-presentations.

Fondia will present a business review on the same day at 10.00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in Finnish and can be attended online by registering at https://events.inderes.com/fi/fondia/2026-h1.

The recording of the event and the presentation material will be available later on the same day on the company's website https://investors.fondia.com/fi/en/releases-and-publications/reports-and-presentations.

Helsinki, 20 August 2026



Fondia Plc



Board of Directors





For further information, please contact:

Timo Lappi, CEO, tel. +358 40 756 7809



Harri Savolainen, CFO, tel. +358 40 502 1919





Certified Adviser Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098

Fondia in brief



Fondia solves the legal needs of companies by combining the best services from internal legal departments and law firms. Fondia operates in Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Lithuania. Fondia employs around 160 people. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 23.9 million.

www.fondia.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

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