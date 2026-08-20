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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 07:00 Uhr
37 Leser
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Stockwik AB: Stockwik publishes Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2026

"EBITA increased by 28% in the quarter. Net sales and cash flow from operating activities also developed positively." Urban Lindskog, CEO and Group President

APRIL 1 - JUNE 30, 2026
* Net sales MSEK 242.1 (236.5). Increase by 2.3 percent, of which -1.9 percent organic.
* EBITDA MSEK 24.6 (21.3). Increase by 15.3 percent, of which 9.3 percent organic.
* EBITA MSEK 13.6 (10.6) percent. Increase by 27.8 percent, of which 18.3 percent organic.
* EBIT MSEK 11.8 (8.9). Increase by 31.9 percent.
* Profit before tax enhanced to MSEK -2.6 (-13.5).
* Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -2.2 (-12.7).
* Strong operational cashflow MSEK 3.9 (-4.3).
* During the second quarter, Stockwik changed its company name to Stockwik AB.		JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2026
* Net sales MSEK 459.2 (436.6). Increase by 5.2 percent, of which 1.3 percent organic.
* EBITDA MSEK 47.4 (43.4). Increase by 9.2 percent, of which 4.3 percent organic.
* EBITA MSEK 25.6 (22.0) percent. Increase by 16.5 percent, of which 8.8 percent organic.
* EBIT MSEK 22.0 (18.7). Increase by 18.1 percent.
* Profit before tax enhanced to MSEK -4.0 (-14.5).
* Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -4.2 (-13.6).
* As of 1 January 2026, Stockwik reduced the number of segments from four to three. Comparative figures have been recalculated.
* In February, Stockwik acquired all shares in Labino AB.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

MSEKApr-Jun 2026Apr-Jun 2025Jan-Jun 2026Jan-Jun 2025Jul 2025- Jun 2026Jan-Dec
2025
Net sales242.1236.5459.2436.6928.8906.3
Gross margin, %57.9%56.4%58.8%59.0%56.2%56.3%
EBITDA24.621.347.443.4101.397.3
EBITDA margin, %10.2%9.0%10.3%9.9%10.9%10.7%
Adjusted EBITDA pro forma1)24.725.549.552.4107.6110.4
Adjusted EBITDA margin pro forma, %10.2%10.8%10.8%12.0%11.6%12.2%
EBITA13.610.625.622.057.353.7
EBITA margin, %5.6%4.5%5.6%5.0%6.2%5.9%
Adjusted EBITA2)13.713.426.827.160.561.0
Adjusted EBITA margin, %5.7%5.7%5.8%6.2%6.5%6.7%
EBIT11.88.922.018.750.547.1
EBIT margin, %4.9%3.8%4.8%4.3%5.4%5.2%
Profit before tax-2.6-13.5-4.0-14.5-2.1-12.5
Profit after tax-2.2-12.7-4.2-13.6-1.9-11.3


Operational cashflow3.9-4.3-4.1-4.434.834.5
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-0.28-2.01-0.58-2.15-0.27-1.76
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-0.28-2.01-0.58-2.15-0.27-1.76


Average number of employees416414404405394394
Equity ratio, %25.0%16.6%25.0%16.6%25.0%26.1%


Net debt440.6425.1440.6425.1440.6387.0
Net debt/EBITDA----4.353.98
Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1)----4.103.51
  1. In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA pro forma, made in accordance with the bond terms and conditions, non-recurring items mainly related to reorganization costs have been excluded. For the quarter, these items amounted to MSEK 0.1 (3.4), MSEK 1.1 (6.3) for the six-month period, MSEK 3.2 for the rolling 12-month period, and MSEK 8.4 for the full year 2025.
  2. In the calculation of adjusted EBITA, non-recurring items mainly related to reorganization costs have been excluded. For the quarter, these items amounted to MSEK 0.1 (2.8), MSEK 1.1 (5.1) for the six-month period, MSEK 3.2 for the rolling 12-month period, and MSEK 7.3 for the full year 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, CEO and Group President
Stockwik AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

This information is information that Stockwik is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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