Qiiwi Games AB: Qiiwi Games enters strategic growth partnership with Plan A Games for Wordington Solitaire

Qiiwi Games AB (publ) has today entered into a strategic partnership with Plan A Games regarding the financing and continued growth of the mobile game Wordington Solitaire.

Plan A Games is a strategic growth partner for game companies with titles that have significant scaling potential. Plan A Games can provide financial, strategic and operational support to help realize that growth potential.

Through the partnership, Qiiwi Games gains access to a funding facility for user acquisition (UA financing), as well as support from Plan A Games' team in user acquisition, data analytics, product development and growth strategy.

The partnership enables Qiiwi Games to scale up the marketing of Wordington Solitaire significantly more aggressively, without requiring the company to use its own cash resources for the increased marketing spend. Continued scaling is contingent on the game's key metrics and return on marketing investment developing in line with the parties' expectations.

Key elements of the partnership

The funding facility is flexible and allows capital to be drawn, repaid and reused in line with the game's development.



Interest is paid only on drawn capital, and the interest rate is fixed for the term of the agreement.



The structure includes no interest rate increases or penalty fees due to fluctuations in ROAS or longer repayment periods. This enables Qiiwi Games to finance more aggressive scaling while preserving the company's existing cash for ongoing operations.



The partnership structure is phased beginning with an initial diligence phase planned to last approximately three months, during which Plan A Games provides initial capital to increase marketing investment using both the company's own funds and the funding provided by Plan A Games. If the game title achieves the expected key metrics, the partnership moves into the next phase, which involves more aggressive investment in marketing.



If the partnership progresses to the next phase, a credit facility of up to USD $10 million will be made available, with the objective of marketing the game across multiple ad networks and continuing to increase marketing investment for as long as the return targets are met.



The financing solution through Plan A Games is provided through a partnership with asset management firm Fortress Investment Group, which manages approximately USD $54 billion (at 31 March 2026).



All revenue from Wordington Solitaire will continue to accrue to Qiiwi Games, which will also retain operational control of the game and responsibility for product development and commercial strategy.

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to combine our own product and marketing expertise with both capital and extensive operational experience from Plan A Games. If Wordington Solitaire continues to perform in line with our expectations, we will be in a significantly stronger position to increase marketing and accelerate the game's growth. At the same time, we gain access to an experienced team that can provide valuable input in UA, product development, data analytics and creative strategy," says Erik Dale Rundberg, CEO of Qiiwi Games.

Long-term incentives linked to the game's growth

Plan A Games uses a model in which the cost of the funding facility is kept at a below market, competitive level. Compensation is instead linked to the game reaching high long-term revenue growth targets that are mutually agreed.

"The model creates a clear alignment of interests between the parties. Plan A Games provides financing on attractive terms while also having a strong incentive to help the game reach an entirely new level. If the performance-based consideration is triggered, it would also mean that Wordington Solitaire has achieved a very significant growth target and that Qiiwi's total company-wide revenue reaches record levels, corresponding to between four and ten times the highest annual revenue the company has previously achieved," Erik Dale Rundberg continues.

Access to expertise in UA, product and data

In addition to funding, Qiiwi Games gains access to Plan A Games' operational expertise in areas including:

User acquisition and marketing optimization



Analysis of player data and business performance



Creative strategy and development of marketing materials



Product development, Live Ops and content planning



Strategic business development

The Plan A Games team has more than 50 years of combined experience in the mobile games industry. Initially, the partnership will focus on improving the game's retention and Live Ops flow, evaluating additional marketing channels, developing new creative concepts and gradually increasing marketing spend. Continued scaling will take place step by step and be based on the game's actual performance and achieved key metrics.

"We see significant potential in Wordington Solitaire and are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Qiiwi Games. Our ambition is to contribute both flexible funding and hands-on experience in UA, data analytics, product development and creative strategy, and to work together to take Wordington Solitaire to new heights," says Gary Rosenfeld, CEO and co-founder of Plan A Games.

For further information

Erik Dale Rundberg

CEO, Qiiwi Games AB (publ)

Email: erik@qiiwi.com

Phone: +46 709 26 06 97

This information is information that Qiiwi Games AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. CEST.

About Qiiwi Games

Qiiwi Games is a developer of games for mobile platforms such as iOS and Android. The company's current operations began in 2012, and the company has its headquarters and game studio in Alingsås, Sweden. Qiiwi focuses on developing mobile games aimed at "Casual Gamers". The company's slogan is "Intellectual Feelgood".

About Plan A Games

Plan A Games provides funding and operational growth expertise to mobile game companies. The company combines flexible user acquisition funding facilities with support in areas including UA, data analytics, product strategy, creative development and business development. Plan A Games' financing structure is supported by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group.