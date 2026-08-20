Simply Trees Order Data Shows Spring Outpaces Fall for Tree Planting in Every State

Order data from Simply Trees, a Texas-based online nursery that has delivered more than 250,000 trees, shows that customers consistently favour spring over fall for tree purchases. The trend appeared across every state analysed, even in regions where fall can provide favorable conditions for tree establishment.

WINNSBORO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Simply Trees , a family-run online nursery, has released findings from two years of customer order data showing a clear nationwide preference for spring tree planting.

In 2025, 46% of the year's orders were placed between March and May, compared with 19% between September and November. Data from 2024 showed a similar pattern, with 49% of orders occurring during the spring months and 14% during fall.

The findings are notable because fall can offer favorable planting conditions in many parts of the United States. As temperatures cool, soil can remain warm enough to support root development while above-ground growth slows. This can give newly planted trees an opportunity to establish their root systems before the following summer.

Spring Leads Across Every State

According to Simply Trees ' order data, there was no state across the two-year period where fall orders exceeded spring orders.

In northern states, the preference for spring may partly reflect shorter fall planting windows and the risk of frozen ground arriving before newly planted trees have sufficient time to establish.

The pattern also appears in southern states, however, where milder temperatures can provide a longer fall planting window. Despite those conditions, customers still purchased substantially more trees during spring.

The data suggests that spring remains firmly established as the preferred tree-buying season among American consumers, regardless of regional climate differences.

Fall Buyers Show Different Plant Preferences

While spring dominates overall purchasing activity, Simply Trees also found that the types of plants customers select change with the seasons.

Evergreen trees, flowering and evergreen shrubs, maples, and privacy trees were among the company's most fall-weighted categories. Each generated close to or above two fall orders for every three spring orders, making these categories considerably more fall-oriented than the nursery's overall sales.

The findings indicate that although fewer customers purchase during fall, those who do may be more selective about plants suited to autumn establishment.

Helping Customers Choose the Right Tree for Their Climate

Planting conditions can play an important role in how successfully a new tree becomes established. Factors including climate, temperature, growing zone, and timing can influence how a plant responds during its first year.

Simply Trees incorporates growing-zone guidance into its fulfilment process to help customers avoid unsuitable selections. The company's team reviews orders for potential zone mismatches and may contact customers before shipping when a plant's recommended hardiness range does not correspond with the destination.

Every order is also backed by a one-year guarantee.

By combining its growing order history with regional planting information, Simply Trees aims to help customers make more informed decisions about both what they plant and when they plant it.

About Simply Trees

Simply Trees, Inc. is a family-run online nursery based in Winnsboro, Texas, founded in 2023. The company offers trees, shrubs, fruit and citrus plants, and houseplants for delivery throughout the contiguous United States. Simply Trees provides growing-zone guidance to help customers select plants appropriate for their local climates, and every order is backed by a one-year guarantee. Free shipping is available on qualifying orders over $249. The company has delivered more than 250,000 trees to date.

For more information, visit simplytrees.com.

Company: Simply Trees

Website: https://simplytrees.com/

Telephone: (833) 599-9920

Point of Contact: Benjamin Lee

SOURCE: Simply Trees

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/simply-trees-order-data-shows-spring-outpaces-fall-for-tree-plan-1209675