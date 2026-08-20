The foundational data underpinning nearly every credible life cycle assessment (LCA) of PV solar electricity has just received its most comprehensive overhaul since 2020 - and in some respects its most thorough update in more than a decade. A new report from IEA PVPS Task 12, "Life Cycle Inventories of Photovoltaic Systems," provides updated inventory data covering the full crystalline silicon supply chain for TOPCon and PERC cell technologies, CdTe thin-film modules, string inverters, mounting structures, and reference systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale installations. The ...

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