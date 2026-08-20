MACH OE, an open-ended aircraft fund launched in April by Airborne Capital Limited (an aircraft leasing and asset manager headquartered in Ireland; "ACL"), and Mercuria Investment Co., Ltd. ("MIC"), a subsidiary of Mercuria Holdings Co., Ltd. ("MHD"), has recently taken deliveries of 2 x Boeing 737 MAX 9 's placed with United Airlines.

On 29th and 30th July 2026, MACH OE took delivery of two new Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and placed them on long term leases with United Airlines. These are the first of a number of targeted aircraft to be acquired by MACH OE in the coming months as seed assets for the fund.

As announced on 15 January 2026, MIC and ACL have jointly established and operated a new open-ended aircraft fund ("MACH OE"), with the Development Bank of Japan Inc. joining as an anchor investor for the first close which was completed on 30 April 2026. Additionally, MIC and ACL have now entered into and completed a strategic business alliance with Daiwa JPI Alternative Investments Co., Ltd. ("DKAI"), a group company of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. ("Daiwa Securities Group"). DKAI and Daiwa Asset Management Co., Ltd., a group company of Daiwa Securities Group, aid in accelerating MACH OE's growth by providing it with operational services and introducing it to a broad range of investors.

MACH OE is the first open-ended fund of its kind by a Japan-based asset manager in the aircraft fund space (according to MHD research). The fund is expected to be supported primarily by institutional investors such as financial institutions, pension funds, business corporations, and educational institutions. MACH OE aims to expand its aircraft asset portfolio to more than US$1 billion.

Mr. Toshihiro Toyoshima, Representative Director of MIC, commented: "Amid growing concerns over the deterioration of public finances in developed economies, rising inflation, and the depreciation of the Japanese yen, investments in assets supported by real economic demand have attracted increasing attention within the alternative investment as effective hedges against these macroeconomic risks. We believe that aircraft are among the most attractive assets in this category. These deliveries of new technology, in-demand Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, are the perfect assets to launch the MACH OE fund, and we aim to meet the expectations of our investors with more additions in the coming months."

Mr. Ramki Sundaram, CEO of Airborne Capital, added: "We are delighted to work with the MIC team in structuring and originating these high-quality assets for the MACH OE fund. We are already working with the MIC team on further capital raises and asset origination as we look to further grow MACH OE."

Company Overviews

Airborne Capital Limited

Head Office: 5th Floor, The Exchange, George's Dock, IFSC, Dublin 1, Ireland

Business: Aircraft lease servicer and asset manager; aircraft-related advisory services

Representative: Ramki Sundaram, Chief Executive Officer Partner

Website: https://airborne.capital/

Mercuria Investment Co., Ltd.

Head Office: 1-3-3 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business: Fund management and proprietary investment

Representative: Toshihiro Toyoshima, Representative Director

Website: https://www.mercuria.jp/

The above is an English translation of the Japanese version provided for information purpose only. The original Japanese version was released through our website (www.mercuria.jp). If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819324150/en/

Contacts:

Airborne Capital Limited

Tel: +44 203 178 68 68 Email: airbornecapital@peregrinecommunications.com

Mercuria Holdings Co., Ltd.

Business Planning Department Tel: +81-3-3500-9870