TerraPay and Deutsche Bank Expand Global Payment Connectivity

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a global money movement company announced a collaboration with Deutsche Bank, that will provide access to the bank's correspondent banking network, technology and product capabilities, supporting more efficient and reliable movement of money across borders. The milestone highlights the growing role of partnerships between global financial institutions and fintech infrastructure providers in delivering more efficient, reliable and seamless cross-border payments.

Through this collaboration, TerraPay gains access to Deutsche Bank's correspondent banking network, payments capabilities and foreign exchange services. This strengthens TerraPay's settlement infrastructure and enhances its ability to facilitate cross-border payments for customers around the world. The initiative is expected to support greater efficiency, speed and reliability in USD settlement while further strengthening TerraPay's global payments network.

"The future of cross-border payments will be built through collaboration between global financial institutions and purpose-built fintech infrastructure. Our relationship with Deutsche Bank brings together the strength of one of the world's leading banks with TerraPay's global payment network, creating new opportunities to improve settlement efficiency, expand market reach and deliver superior payment experiences for customers around the world." Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO, TerraPay.

"We are pleased to support TerraPay as it continues to enhance its global cross-border payments infrastructure. By combining Deutsche Bank's correspondent banking, payments and foreign exchange capabilities with TerraPay's network, this partnership will help facilitate more efficient and reliable payment flows. It reflects our commitment to supporting Fintech clients in the Middle East region across the evolving payments landscape and connecting businesses and communities through our global network." Majed Julfar, Chief Country Officer for the UAE, Deutsche Bank.

The collaboration lays the groundwork for future opportunities between the two organizations as they explore ways to further enhance global payment connectivity and support the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

Deutsche Bank AG, Dubai (DIFC) Branch is a branch of Deutsche Bank AG located and registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with registered no. 00062. Principal place of business in the DIFC: Dubai International Financial Centre, ICD Brookfield Place, Floor 35, PO Box 504902, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Deutsche Bank AG, Dubai (DIFC) Branch is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA") and is authorized to provide Financial Services to Professional Clients only, as defined by the DFSA.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks, regulated across multiple markets. Our network enables payments to receiving and sending countries worldwide, reaching a vast network of mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards. We make money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant for its partners, connecting them 7.5Bn+ bank accounts, in 156+ countries. We work behind the scenes as the trusted partners for some of the world's most innovative financial players, from banks and digital wallets to MTOs, corporates and fintech platforms. On a mission to create a borderless financial world, TerraPay operates Xend - the first of its kind payments interoperability network, enabling secure, real-time cross-border payments, to and from 3.7B wallets through a single, unified connection. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities including, Dubai, Milan, Miami, Singapore, Bogota, Johannesburg, Kampala, Bangalore.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terrapay-and-deutsche-bank-expand-global-payment-connectivity-302856040.html