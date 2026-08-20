Reprotech, LLC: Reprotech Announces First TMRW Vault Installation in the UK at Avenues Fertility Clinic

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reprotech today announced that Avenues Fertility Clinic has become the first clinic in the United Kingdom to install the TMRW Vault. As fertility clinics manage growing volumes of frozen reproductive specimens, there is an increasing need for scalable cryostorage solutions to help support risk management, strengthen specimen traceability, and enable growth.

Avenues has long been an early adopter of TMRW technology and now becomes the first clinic in the UK to benefit from the latest onsite cryostorage innovation from TMRW.

The TMRW Vault combines a liquid nitrogen smart tank and digital workstation with TMRW's proprietary ivfOS software platform, creating an integrated solution that enables digital specimen identification, continuous monitoring, real-time inventory management and secure digital chain-of-custody. Designed to support both current and future storage needs, a single Vault tank can hold as much as ten traditional dewars in approximately one-third of the footprint, while a simple installation process allows clinics to deploy the system quickly with minimal disruption.

"Three years ago, Avenues became the first clinic in London to bring TMRW CryoSelect to our patients. Today, we are proud to take the next step in that journey as the first clinic in the UK to install the TMRW Vault," said Dr. Cristina Hickman, Founder of Avenues. "Every egg, sperm and embryo entrusted to us represents a patient's hope of becoming a parent. They deserve nothing less than the highest levels of care we can provide.

From RFID-enabled identification and robotic cryostorage to the TMRW Vault and our dedicated 1,200-litre liquid nitrogen storage infrastructure, we continue to invest in systems designed to support traceability, oversight and care for the long-term storage of eggs, sperm and embryos.

For our patients, innovation is not simply about having the latest technology. It means greater confidence that the specimens entrusted to us are supported by robust processes and technologies designed to help protect what matters most. By making our operations smarter and more efficient, we can continue to reduce the cost of the journey to baby - a central part of our mission and the philosophy behind FAIR IVF.

Because the future of fertility care should not only be more advanced, it should also be smarter, more connected and more accessible."

"Seeing the first TMRW Vault installed in the UK is an exciting milestone for Reprotech and reflects the growing demand from fertility clinics for digitally enabled specimen management solutions," said Phil Crow, VP of International Sales at Reprotech. "We are delighted to partner with Avenues as they continue to invest in technologies that help strengthen traceability, facilitate operational efficiency and build confidence for both patients and clinical teams."

The installation follows a recent regulatory milestone in Europe, with the TMRW Vault Freezer and Workstation receiving CE marking under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 as Class IIa medical devices.

About Reprotech

Reprotech is the leading provider of products and services for the safeguarding, management and long-term storage of reproductive specimens. Through its TMRW, Matcher and Cryologix family of companies, Reprotech partners with fertility centres to help reduce risk, improve traceability, streamline workflows and safeguard specimens throughout their journey.

About Avenues

Avenues is the UK's fastest-growing fertility clinic, focused on delivering innovative fertility care and expanding access to treatment through its FAIR IVF approach.

Media Contact

Sarah Roberts

Reprotech

sroberts@reprotech.com

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