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PR Newswire
20.08.2026 10:24 Uhr
1.159 Leser
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MacGregor to supply proven 165-tonne AHC crane for Ulstein SX121 newbuild

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE 20 AUGUST 2026 AT 10 AM CEST

HELSINKI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has secured a contract to supply a 165-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) crane for a newbuild Ulstein SX121 vessel ordered by Jan De Nul and under construction at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard. The order is part of a 1+1 vessel programme, with delivery scheduled for February 2028.

The order is booked into MacGregor's second quarter 2026 order intake.

For Jan De Nul, MacGregor's track record in previous projects proved the deciding factor in selecting the 165-tonne capacity crane - a lifting solution which has already demonstrated its performance in service.

"This crane's lightweight design gives higher lifting capacity without the added weight of a larger unit, and that translates into a real operational advantage over the vessel's working life," says Lucie Addicks, Executive Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor.

MacGregor's local presence and production capabilities in China provide CMHI with direct access to design, installation, and commissioning support throughout the build, helping the yard maintain schedule discipline through to the planned delivery.

The order reinforces MacGregor's role as a long-term partner to owners and yards in the offshore construction sector, with lifting technology built for safety, reliability, and performance over a vessel's working life.

For further information, please contact:

Lucie Addicks, Executive Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor
Tel: +47 40201535, Email: lucie.addicks@macgregor.com

Karolina Hogga, Marketing and Communications Manager, MacGregor
Tel: +47 95207012, Email: karolina.hogga@macgregor.com

About MacGregor

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries.
www.macgregor.com

MacGregor AHC Cranes

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/r/macgregor-to-supply-proven-165-tonne-ahc-crane-for-ulstein-sx121-newbuild,c4385276

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/i/macgregor-ahc-crane,c3557961

MacGregor AHC Crane

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macgregor-to-supply-proven-165-tonne-ahc-crane-for-ulstein-sx121-newbuild-302856227.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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