Polar Power, Inc.: Polar Power Announces Expansion into Drone and Robotics Military Markets as Part of Diversification Strategy

Company applies more than three decades of DC power expertise to growing demand for mobile power and charging systems supporting modern unmanned military platforms.

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), a designer and manufacturer of advanced direct current (DC) power systems, today announced that its ongoing customer diversification strategy is driving increased sales and development activity in military applications involving drones, robotics, unmanned surface vessels (USVs), communications and battery charging.

Current projects and applications under Polar support include:

Drone defense: Power systems supporting high-speed rapid-fire projectile systems in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Warfare Center Dahlgren.

Power systems supporting high-speed rapid-fire projectile systems in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Warfare Center Dahlgren. Autonomous targeting: DC power solutions for autonomous targeting platforms used in drone-defense applications in collaboration with a major defense contractor.

DC power solutions for autonomous targeting platforms used in drone-defense applications in collaboration with a major defense contractor. Border security: Autonomous, land-based security stations requiring reliable off-grid power.

Autonomous, land-based security stations requiring reliable off-grid power. Unmanned surface vessels: Polar Power's DC marine generators are being evaluated and utilized for propulsion, communications, monitoring, defense and other applications aboard water-based autonomous platforms with multiple defense companies.

Polar Power's DC marine generators are being evaluated and utilized for propulsion, communications, monitoring, defense and other applications aboard water-based autonomous platforms with multiple defense companies. Battery charging and field power: Compact DC generators designed to provide mobile power and charging capabilities for robotics, drones and communications with multiple defense companies and government agencies.





Polar Power's military and advanced-mobility strategy builds on its existing DC generator technology and its ability to configure systems for demanding applications where reliability, light weight, compact size, fuel efficiency and low maintenance are critical.

At present, Polar Power's sales to individual defense contractors and government agencies generally involve limited quantities as products undergo field testing, qualification and evaluation, and finally production contracts. Military contracts that are awarded to Polar Power typically generate $1M to $1.5M in annual revenues. Polar Power believes successful completion of these stages could create opportunities for larger production orders and broader deployment, although there can be no assurance that such opportunities will materialize.

Building the Power Infrastructure for Unmanned Systems

Polar Power intends to position itself as a supplier of the field power infrastructure required to keep unmanned systems operational in remote, off-grid and mission-critical environments.

Drones and other unmanned systems are increasingly being deployed across defense and commercial applications, including intelligence and reconnaissance, logistics, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, public safety and autonomous defense operations. As these systems become more capable and are deployed for longer periods, reliable field power, propulsion, and battery-charging infrastructure becomes increasingly important.

"Polar Power's engineers and staff enjoy the challenges of working with our defense contractors and the various DoD agencies. There is huge personal satisfaction on what gets accomplished on these various projects." said Arthur D Sams.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Polar Power's strategy and expected expansion into the drone, robotics and unmanned-systems power markets; anticipated growth and adoption of unmanned systems; the Company's ability to apply its existing technology and manufacturing capabilities to these markets; and the potential for future products, programs, customer engagements and production orders.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market adoption, competition, product development, qualification and testing requirements, production and supply-chain risks, customer concentration, the Company's capital position and Nasdaq listing compliance status, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Polar Power's expansion into these markets will be successful or result in additional revenue or production contracts. Polar Power undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations

Polar Power, Inc.

249 E. Gardena Blvd.

Gardena, CA 90248

Tel: 310-830-9153

ir@polarpowerinc.com

www.polarpower.com