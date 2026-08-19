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WKN: 851915 | ISIN: US6668071029 | Ticker-Symbol: NTH
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 09:50
496,70 Euro
-0,52 % -2,60
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
497,20500,4011:33
497,20500,4011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 23:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.47 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable September 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business August 31, 2026. Northrop Grumman continues to execute a disciplined capital allocation strategy that prioritizes investments in the manufacturing capabilities and capacity needed to deliver differentiating technologies quickly for our customers.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact:
News Bureau
newsbureau@ngc.com

Randy Sinclair (Investors)
randy.sinclair@ngc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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