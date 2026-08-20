Winshear Metals Corp.: Winshear Receives TSXV Approval to the Thunder Bay Gold Project Assessment Credit and Property Purchase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Metals Corp. (TSX-V: WINS, FRA: 9HR0) ('Winshear' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 23, 2026, it received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSX-V') of its purchase agreement to acquire certain mineral exploration credits relating to claim 908950 which carries an exploration assessment credit of $608,083. The Company will issue 1,000,000 shares and 500,000 warrants to the Vendors. The warrants allow the Vendors to purchase 500,000 shares in the Company at a price of $0.20 / share for a period of 3 years from the issuance date ending August 20, 2029. The shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months plus one day ending December 21, 2026.

About Winshear Metals Corp.

Winshear Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please visit www.winshear.com or contact:

Irene Dorsman Winshear Metals Corp. Communications +1 (604) 200 7874



info@winshear.com Megan Ray / Said Izagaren BlytheRay (Public Relations) +44 (0) 20 7138 3204



winshear@blytheray.com



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"

Richard D. Williams, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the risks normally associated with mineral exploration. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.