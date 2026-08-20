AB KN Energies unaudited financial information for the six months of 2026

AB KN Energies (hereinafter - KNE, the Company) announces the unaudited consolidated (hereinafter - the Group) and separate financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

Key financial indicators for the 1-6 months of 2026:

EUR millions Group Company 1-6 months of 2026 1-6 months of 2025 1-6 months of 2026 1-6 months of 2025 Revenue 58.1 51.1 56.0 48.9 EBITDA 31.1 27.1 30.2 25.9 Net profit (loss) 13.8 8.6 12.9 5.8





Management comment:

Consistent execution of the Group's strategy, higher terminal activity and continued expansion of international operations contributed to KN Energies' results in the first half of 2026. Compared with HY1 2025, Group revenue increased by 14% to EUR 58.1 million, EBITDA grew by 15% to EUR 31.1 million, while net profit increased by 60% to EUR 13.8 million (according to unaudited data).

Regulated LNG Activities

The Klaipeda LNG terminal continued to play an important role in regional energy security and competitiveness. Strong demand for regasification and reloading services resulted in a 30% increase in handled volumes to 20.9 TWh, while terminal utilisation reached 86%, significantly above the European average. Revenue increased to EUR 35.4 million and EBITDA to EUR 21.7 million, supported by high terminal utilisation and increased regasification and reloading volumes. The successful allocation of long-term capacities for the 2033-2044 period, including new customers Naftogaz and Gasum, further strengthened the terminal's long-term outlook.

Liquid Energy Products Terminals

Results in the segment were supported by growing diesel shipments, cooperation with long-term partner ORLEN Lietuva and the expansion of the terminals' service portfolio. During the period, KN Energies launched gasoline blending activities and handled the first commercial methanol cargo in Klaipeda. Throughput increased to 2.0 million tonnes, while revenue reached EUR 16.1 million and net profit amounted to EUR 3.7 million.

Commercial LNG Activities

Commercial LNG activities benefited from higher demand for LNG distribution services and continued expansion of international projects. Revenue increased to EUR 6.6 million, supported by a 30% increase in reloading volumes to 2.6 TWh and a 43% increase in LNG truck loading activity. KN Energies also strengthened its international footprint through projects in Germany and Brazil and by securing an advisory role in the FSRU project in the Gulf of Gdansk, Poland.

New Energies

KN Energies continued developing projects that support long-term energy transition objectives. During the reporting period, the planned Klaipeda LCO2 terminal was recognised as a Project of National Strategic Importance, while environmental impact assessment and engineering works advanced further. The Company continued development of the CCS Baltic Consortium project, aimed at establishing a cross-border CO2 capture, transportation and storage value chain in the Baltic region.

Enclosed:

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements of AB KN Energies for 6 months period ended 30 June 2026.

Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772