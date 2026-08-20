Mexico's PV installer association Consejo de Profesionales de la Energía Fotovoltaica (CPEF) has called on the country's solar industry to support a statement to the Office of the national government, the state-owned power utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), and other energy authorities over security incidents affecting installers and business owners in several states. CPEF President Aldo Díaz Nuño said at least two incidents occurred over a recent weekend. According to Nuño, several installers traveling to Tabasco for an inspection were kidnapped after leaving their hotel, and their ...

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