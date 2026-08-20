Installing a solar PV system can influence the energy-related behavior of neighboring households, new research has found. In the research paper "Green spills: Peer effects in pro-environmental behaviors," available in the Journal of Public Economics, Benedikt Janzen, from Germany's University of Passau, and Patrick Bigler, from Switzerland's University of Lausanne, analyzed geocoded data on 260,000 Swiss households in the canton of Bern observed between 2008 and 2019. Their data combined information on electricity use, solar PV and electricity vehicle (EV) ownership and household characteristics. ...

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