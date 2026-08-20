Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Dr. Roger Wu, CEO of 20Slash20 Inc, to Present The Eye Drink Company Overview at Moody's Capital 2026 Disruptive Growth and Life Sciences Conference September 9-10

Presentation Scheduled for September 9, 2026, at 9:35 AM in Room 2

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / As an incubated client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (GGII), 20Slash20, Inc., a health and wellness company focused on advancing eye health awareness through innovative consumer products and education, announced today that Dr. Roger Wu, Founder and CEO of 20Slash20, will present the company's vision, growth strategy, and market opportunities at the Moody's Capital 2026 Disruptive Growth and Life Sciences Conference September 9-10.

Dr. Wu's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:35 AM in Room 2 on September 9, 2026, where he will provide investors, industry leaders, and strategic partners with an overview of 20Slash20's business platform, product innovation initiatives, and long-term growth objectives.

20Slash20 has gained recognition through its commitment to making eye health more accessible to consumers, including the development of The Eye Drink, a functional beverage designed specifically for people who spend extended hours daily on their cellphones, tablets, or computers to support their eye health and wellness. During the presentation, Dr. Wu will discuss emerging trends in preventive health, consumer wellness, and the expanding opportunities within the life sciences and functional nutrition sectors.

"We are excited to participate in Moody's Life Science Investment Meeting and share our vision with the investment community," said Dr. Roger Wu, Founder and CEO of 20Slash20. "The convergence of healthcare, preventive wellness, and consumer innovation presents significant opportunities for growth, and we look forward to discussing how 20Slash20 is positioned to create value in this evolving marketplace."

The Moody's Life Science Investment Meeting brings together investors, executives, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to explore emerging opportunities across the biotechnology, medical technology, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. The event serves as a platform for company presentations, investor engagement, networking, and discussions surrounding innovation and capital formation within the life sciences ecosystem.

About 20Slash20

20Slash20, Inc. is dedicated to advancing eye health awareness through innovative products, education, and preventive wellness initiatives. Led by Dr. Roger Wu, the company develops consumer-focused solutions designed to help individuals incorporate eye health support into their daily routines. Through science-driven innovation and strategic partnerships, 20Slash20, Inc. seeks to improve awareness and accessibility of eye health for consumers worldwide. To learn more about The Eye Drink or to book a personal meeting with Dr. Wu or to order the beverage, visit www.theeyedrink.com.

About Moody's Capital 2026 Disruptive Growth and Life Sciences Conference September 9-10.

The Moody's Capital 2026 Disruptive Growth and Life Sciences Conference is a premier gathering of investors, entrepreneurs, healthcare executives, and industry thought leaders focused on emerging opportunities within the life sciences sector. The event provides a forum for innovative companies to present their business strategies, technologies, and growth plans while connecting with potential investors, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders. Attendees gain insight into market trends, investment activity, and advancements shaping the future of healthcare and life sciences. www.moodycapital.com/conference.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs, and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching, and scaling of their fast moving consumer goods brands. FMCG operates the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator and manages one of the largest communities of FMCG founders and CEOs with more than 45,000 LinkedIn members. www.fmcgstock.com

Media Contact

20Slash20, Inc.

Website: www.theeyedrink.com

Contact: Dr. Roger Wu

Email: info@theeyedrink.com

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

(619) 975-6556

Website: www.fmcgstock.com

LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/140132/

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dr.-roger-wu-ceo-of-20slash20-inc-to-present-the-eye-drink-compa-1209379