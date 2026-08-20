Across the ten systems that report complete hydro and solar data for every year since 2020, hydro generation between June 1 and August 15 came to 31.65 TWh. That is the lowest reading of the seven summers on record, and 6.0% below the drought summer of 2022, when the same ten systems produced 33.69 TWh over the same calendar window. Solar generation across those same systems was 45.27 TWh in 2022 and 84.44 TWh in 2026. Combined hydro and solar output rose from 78.96 TWh to 116.09 TWh, an increase of 47.0%. The water did less than it did in 2022. The system around it did considerably more. The ...

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