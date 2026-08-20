SA Power Networks, the electricity distribution network operating in the state of South Australia, has announced its annual curtailment test will take place next Tuesday (August 25). A statement published on the network's website describes the annual test as "like a fire drill for the grid" that ensures its ability to temporarily curtail rooftop solar generation. "[The test] simulates a rare but urgent situation so we can confirm that all systems and people are ready to respond if an actual emergency occurs," the statement adds. Around 100,000 customers are expected to be impacted on the day, ...

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