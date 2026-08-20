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WKN: 884336 | ISIN: SE0000170375 | Ticker-Symbol: HFVA
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 08:03
10,730 Euro
+0,37 % +0,040
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUFVUDSTADEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUFVUDSTADEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,60010,99013:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Hufvudstaden AB: Half-year Report January - June 2026

• Rental income from property management was SEK 1,257 million (1,226), an increase of 3 per cent. The Group's net revenue totalled SEK 1,642 million (1,624).

• The Group's gross profit increased by 6 per cent, totalling SEK 850 million (803).

• The fair value of the property holdings was SEK 48.7 billion (48.1 at year-end).

• Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 121 million (-247) for the period.

• Net result for the period was SEK 593 million (264).

Comments from Hufvudstaden's President, Anders Nygren.

"It is gratifying that our operations developed positively during the first six months of the year. Gross profit increased by 6 per cent and the vacancy rate in the property portfolio, excluding development projects, decreased to 4.7 per cent. The focused leasing activities and the ongoing transformation work of NK are now generating tangible results.

Demand for centrally located offices in Stockholm remains strong. In the Kåkenhusen 40 property, where we are executing a major redevelopment project, the interest has been substantial, and virtually all spaces have now been leased, with Max Matthiessen as the largest tenant. The Gothenburg market is more challenging, primarily driven by the large supply of newly developed office premises. Given these market conditions, it is encouraging that during the second quarter we were able to announce that New Wave Group and Tången Industrikapital will become tenants in Kvarteret Johanna.

The trend within the retail segment is also positive. Demand for retail premises in our prime locations remains high and vacancy levels continue to be low. Within NK, efforts to further develop the department stores and strengthen the customer offering through new establishments continue. During the quarter, the Italian brand Max Mara opened a new department on street level in Stockholm and NK Eyewear & Optics opened in Gothenburg."

Stockholm, August 20, 2026

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ)

Questions can be answered by:
Anders Nygren, President, and Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO,
telephone +46 8 762 90 00.

Appendix: Half-year Report January - June 2026

The information in this Interim Report is information that Hufvudstaden AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published under the auspices of the above contact persons on August 20, 2026 at 12:00 CET.

Hufvudstaden
+46 8 762 90 00
info@hufvudstaden.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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