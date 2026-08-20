Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG More Than Quadruples Revenue and Gross Profit in Q2 2026 Versus Q2 2025, With Operating Income Surpassing $560,000

Continued Acceleration in 2026 With Record Revenue, Expanding Margins, Growth in Operating Profit, and Accelerating Training and Product Supply Sales

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026), for the period ended June 30, 2026,as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 19, 2026. The results reflect record revenue and gross profit growth for the Company, driven by rapid expansion in physician training and product supply sales, a growing base of recurring Affiliate membership revenue, and a global clinic network spanning more than 30 countries. The Company also reported positive operating income of $565,977 for the quarter.

Continued Acceleration in Growth for 2026 With Record Revenue and Expanding Margins

Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth: For the three months ended June 30, 2026, RMTG reported revenue of $4,022,763, more than four times the $983,318 reported in the prior-year period and more than 50% above first-quarter 2026 revenue.

Training Revenue Growth (ISSCA): Revenue from physician training and education, generated through the Company's ISSCA (International Society for Stem Cell Application) division - one of the world's largest regenerative medicine training organizations - increased 860% year over year to $1,295,588, driven by strong demand for ISSCA programs and the Company's expanding Affiliate membership model.

Product Supplies Revenue Growth (Cellgenic): Revenue from product supplies, produced and distributed through the Company's Cellgenic biologics operation, increased 421% year over year to $2,103,181, supported by the exclusive-supply relationships embedded in the Affiliate membership program.

Patient Procedures Revenue (Cellular Institute): Revenue from patient procedures, delivered through the Company's Cellular Institute (CHI), increased 42% year over year to $620,493, compared to $436,685 in the same period of the prior year.

Gross Profit Growth: Gross profit reached $2,578,171 for the quarter, more than four times the $585,632 reported in the prior-year period and more than 45% above first-quarter 2026 gross profit, reflecting a gross margin of approximately 64% for the quarter.

Operating Income: The Company achieved operating income of $565,977 for the quarter, an improvement of more than $816,000 compared to an operating loss of $(250,087) in the prior-year period, and more than double its first-quarter 2026 operating income.

Balance Sheet: RMTG ended the quarter with approximately $1.3 million in cash on hand.

Revenue by line of business (for the three months ended June 30):

Line of business Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change Training (ISSCA) $ 1,295,588 $ 134,965 860 % Product supplies (Cellgenic) $ 2,103,181 $ 403,434 421 % Patient procedures (Cellular Institute) $ 620,493 $ 436,685 42 % Total revenue $ 4,022,763 $ 983,518 309 %

Totals reflect all revenue lines reported in the Company's filings, including an equipment revenue line not separately presented above. Financial figures presented herein are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings on www.sec.gov.

Revenue by line of business (for the six months ended June 30):

Line of business H1 2026 H1 2025 % Change Training (ISSCA) $ 2,067,593 $ 279,885 639 % Product supplies (Cellgenic) $ 3,370,258 $ 1,030,089 227 % Patient procedures (Cellular Institute) $ 1,220,766 $ 1,029,451 19 % Total revenue $ 6,662,116 $ 2,347,859 184 %

Totals reflect all revenue lines reported in the Company's filings, including an equipment revenue line not separately presented above. Financial figures presented herein are unaudited.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, gross profit was $4,344,662 on revenue of $6,662,116, representing a gross margin of approximately 65% for the first half of the year.

Operational and Strategic Updates

The Company's revenue growth - up 309% year over year for the quarter and 184% for the first half of 2026 - was led by its highest-value lines of business. Training revenue, generated through its ISSCA division, grew 860% year over year in the quarter, while product supplies revenue, produced and distributed through Cellgenic, grew 421% - reflecting both rising demand for ISSCA's physician education programs and the increasing pull-through of Cellgenic product sales generated by the Company's Affiliate membership model. Patient procedure revenue, delivered through the Company's Cellular Institute (CHI), grew 42% year over year.

Under the Affiliate exclusive membership program, new members pay an upfront fee in exchange for turnkey assistance in establishing a regenerative medicine clinic in their territory, along with continuous training and support. Members are contractually bound to purchase their supplies exclusively from RMTG, creating a recurring revenue stream that grows with each onboarded member. The Company intends to continue increasing its rate of member onboarding.

RMTG continued to leverage its global footprint during the quarter, operating a network of clinics carrying its banner across more than 30 countries through Global Stem Cells Group and its ISSCA education division - an established, worldwide network that the Company believes is difficult for competitors to replicate and that provides a ready channel for continued growth.

"We are extremely pleased with this quarter's performance. Exceeding all of our 2025 revenue in just the first half of this year, while expanding gross profit and growing operating income, continues to demonstrate that our integrated model works and that it scales," said David Christensen, CEO and President of RMTG. "We expect to see continued revenue growth across our lines of business as we expand our global network - including our new laboratory partnership in Argentina - and advance our digital ecosystem, including the recently launched ISSCA Mobile App and the newly launched ISSCA AI platform. We are excited about the momentum heading through the remainder of 2026 and about what it means for our customers, partners, patients, and shareholders."

The Company expects to provide additional updates on its growth initiatives and operating performance in subsequent releases and encourages investors and interested parties to review all the Company's filings at www.sec.gov.

Outlook

The Company anticipates continued expansion across its core lines of business - physician training and education, product supplies, and patient procedures - supported by growing demand for regenerative and longevity medicine worldwide. Management believes that the combination of rapid revenue growth, expanding gross profit, sustained operating profitability, and a recurring revenue Affiliate membership base positions RMTG to continue building long-term value for shareholders.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. ($RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Stem Cells Group. The Company operates a global network of clinics carrying its banner across more than 30 countries, distributes stem cells and other regenerative cell lines and equipment internationally, and specializes in the education and training of physicians in regenerative medicine through its ISSCA division. The Company's mission is to enable physicians to make the benefits of regenerative medicine a reality for patients around the world. For more information on Global Stem Cells Group, please visit www.stemcellsgroup.com.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis, including statements regarding future revenues, profitability, gross profit, recurring revenue from Affiliate memberships, member onboarding, network expansion, the Company's laboratory partnership in Argentina, and the development and integration of the Company's digital and ISSCA AI initiatives. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, profitability, operating income, member onboarding, or network expansion. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The financial figures presented herein are unaudited. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

The financial results presented in this release are derived from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 19, 2026. Investors are encouraged to read the full Form 10-Q, including the notes to the financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, which contain important information regarding the Company's results of operations, liquidity, capital resources, going-concern considerations, and other matters. Actual results may differ from those presented herein.

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Contact:

David Christensen, CEO and President

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-more-than-quadruples-revenue-and-gross-profit-in-q2-2026-versus-q2-2025-with-ope-1209676