Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter and Interim 2026 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026.
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights[1]
- Net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB1,198.0 million (US$176.6 million), compared to RMB1,758.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Net income attributable to Autohome in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared to RMB415.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared to RMB398.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP)[2] in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB277.3 million (US$40.9 million), compared to RMB475.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Share repurchase:
The US$200 million share repurchase program effective from March 5, 2026 was completed as of July 30, 2026, with a total of 10,627,269 American depositary shares ("ADSs") repurchased.
On July 28, 2026, Autohome's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of its ADSs over the next 12 months. As of August 14, 2026, the Company had repurchased 1,895,093 ADSs for a total cost of approximately US$43.6 million.
[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are
[2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
Mr. Chi Liu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "During the quarter, our innovative business continued to make steady progress, driving Autohome's upgrade towards a comprehensive automotive service ecosystem. For our new retail business, with the authorized dealer model now in pilot operation and expanding to more cities, we launched the offline franchised chain brand, Autohome Good Car, further extending our offline service network. In addition, our used-car-trading global expansion is advancing steadily ---- our cross-border export platform completed its first transaction in July, providing valuable experience for further expanding our service capabilities."
"We also made major strides in AI, particularly in cutting-edge AI agent technologies. In early July, we unveiled our proprietary intelligent agent product, Cheese Car Butler, and opened it for public beta. As the first standalone agent product in the automotive industry, it represents both a pioneering exploration of intelligent applications and a key milestone in enriching our product portfolio and establishing a differentiated competitive edge."
Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We made significant progress during the quarter and maintain our unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns. The US$200 million buyback program announced in early March 2026 was completed ahead of schedule, in less than six months. In late July, we announced a new US$400 million buyback plan, demonstrating our strong confidence in the Company's long-term value and deep commitment to shareholder interests."
Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB1,198.0 million (US$176.6 million), compared to RMB1,758.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Media services revenues were RMB280.4 million (US$41.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB279.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Leads generation services revenues were RMB560.4 million (US$82.6 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB732.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by reduced spending from dealers amid shrinking sales volumes, along with a decrease in the number of paying dealers.
- Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB357.3 million (US$52.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB746.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by reduced revenue associated with the Company's vehicle sales business.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was RMB274.0 million (US$40.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB503.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decline in revenue, which correspondingly reduced the associated costs. Share-based compensation expenses included in cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared to RMB3.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB870.8 million (US$128.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,015.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB552.2 million (US$81.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB630.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), compared to RMB13.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB95.5 million (US$14.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB132.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB15.8 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
- Product development expenses were RMB223.1 million (US$32.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB253.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million), compared to RMB19.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Operating Profit
Operating profit was RMB130.0 million (US$19.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB296.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was RMB33.6 million (US$4.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB60.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Net Income Attributable to Autohome
Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB415.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB398.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.55 (US$0.08) and RMB0.55 (US$0.08), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.85 and RMB0.85, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.20 (US$0.32) and RMB2.19 (US$0.32), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.40 and RMB3.38, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS
Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB277.3 million (US$40.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB475.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB0.62 (US$0.09) and RMB0.61 (US$0.09), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.01 and RMB1.01, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.46 (US$0.36) and RMB2.46 (US$0.36), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.06 and RMB4.04, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other long-term investments of RMB19.36 billion (US$2.85 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB261.2 million (US$38.5 million).
Employees
The Company had 3,839 employees as of June 30, 2026, including 1,163 employees from TTP Car, Inc.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 20, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).
Please register in advance of the conference call using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI296b7d951b7846ef99ed79972fbe1931
Please use the conference access information to join the call 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.autohome.com.cn and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, share of results of equity method investments, and non-recurring employee severance costs, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they excluded certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set fourth at the end of this press release.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Autohome Inc.
Sterling Song
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86-10-5985-7483
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen China Limited
Suri Cheng
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]
AUTOHOME INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA
(Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)
For three months ended June 30,
For six months ended June 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Media services
279,399
280,386
41,324
521,578
443,069
65,300
Leads generation services
732,581
560,357
82,586
1,377,724
1,063,812
156,786
Online marketplace and others
746,140
357,267
52,655
1,312,636
739,568
108,999
Total net revenues
1,758,120
1,198,010
176,565
3,211,938
2,246,449
331,085
Cost of revenues
(503,424)
(273,997)
(40,382)
(818,944)
(531,025)
(78,263)
Gross profit
1,254,696
924,013
136,183
2,392,994
1,715,424
252,822
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(629,982)
(552,168)
(81,379)
(1,173,621)
(1,058,517)
(156,006)
General and administrative
(132,665)
(95,518)
(14,078)
(263,688)
(215,377)
(31,743)
Product development expenses
(253,017)
(223,112)
(32,883)
(527,158)
(496,972)
(73,245)
Total operating expenses
(1,015,664)
(870,798)
(128,340)
(1,964,467)
(1,770,866)
(260,994)
Other operating income, net
57,611
76,765
11,314
101,471
151,015
22,257
Operating profit
296,643
129,980
19,157
529,998
95,573
14,085
Interest and investment income,
165,123
132,868
19,582
342,194
275,005
40,531
Share of results of equity method
(322)
42
6
(11,958)
(55,506)
(8,181)
Income before income taxes
461,444
262,890
38,745
860,234
315,072
46,435
Income tax expense
(60,596)
(33,567)
(4,947)
(116,925)
(58,786)
(8,664)
Net income
400,848
229,323
33,798
743,309
256,286
37,771
Net loss attributable to
14,810
18,487
2,725
28,984
35,775
5,273
Net income attributable to
415,658
247,810
36,523
772,293
292,061
43,044
Accretion of mezzanine equity
(47,355)
(49,446)
(7,287)
(93,009)
(98,879)
(14,573)
Accretion attributable to
30,563
49,446
7,287
60,032
98,879
14,573
Net income attributable to
398,866
247,810
36,523
739,316
292,061
43,044
Earnings per share attributable
Basic
0.85
0.55
0.08
1.57
0.64
0.09
Diluted
0.85
0.55
0.08
1.56
0.64
0.09
Earnings per ADS attributable
Basic
3.40
2.20
0.32
6.26
2.56
0.38
Diluted
3.38
2.19
0.32
6.23
2.55
0.38
Weighted average shares used to compute
Basic
469,269,006
450,522,052
450,522,052
472,358,950
456,714,843
456,714,843
Diluted
471,358,186
451,619,208
451,619,208
474,595,274
457,973,579
457,973,579
AUTOHOME INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)
For three months ended June 30,
For six months ended June 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable to
415,658
247,810
36,523
772,293
292,061
43,044
Plus: income tax expense
61,936
33,903
4,997
119,605
59,459
8,763
Plus: depreciation of property and
25,846
31,202
4,599
53,216
59,002
8,696
Plus: amortization of intangible
9,595
444
65
19,216
888
131
EBITDA
513,035
313,359
46,184
964,330
411,410
60,634
Plus: share-based compensation
52,311
29,104
4,289
97,801
65,133
9,599
Adjusted EBITDA
565,346
342,463
50,473
1,062,131
476,543
70,233
Net income attributable to Autohome
415,658
247,810
36,523
772,293
292,061
43,044
Plus: amortization of intangible assets
9,583
432
64
19,166
864
127
Plus: share-based compensation
52,311
29,104
4,289
97,801
65,133
9,599
Plus: share of results of equity method
322
(42)
(6)
11,958
55,506
8,181
Plus: Non-recurring employee severance
-
-
-
-
61,794
9,107
Plus: tax effects of the adjustments
(2,147)
(39)
(6)
(4,721)
(18,880)
(2,783)
Adjusted net income attributable
475,727
277,265
40,864
896,497
456,478
67,275
Net income attributable to
415,658
247,810
36,523
772,293
292,061
43,044
Net margin
23.6 %
20.7 %
20.7 %
24.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
Adjusted net income attributable
475,727
277,265
40,864
896,497
456,478
67,275
Adjusted net margin
27.1 %
23.1 %
23.1 %
27.9 %
20.3 %
20.3 %
Non-GAAP earnings per share
Basic
1.01
0.62
0.09
1.90
1.00
0.15
Diluted
1.01
0.61
0.09
1.89
1.00
0.15
Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one
Basic
4.06
2.46
0.36
7.59
4.00
0.59
Diluted
4.04
2.46
0.36
7.56
3.99
0.59
Weighted average shares used to
Basic
469,269,006
450,522,052
450,522,052
472,358,950
456,714,843
456,714,843
Diluted
471,358,186
451,619,208
451,619,208
474,595,274
457,973,579
457,973,579
AUTOHOME INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Amount in thousands, except as noted)
As of
December 31,
As of June 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,175,493
2,495,814
367,837
Restricted cash
74,424
76,276
11,242
Short-term investments
17,063,633
15,659,096
2,307,865
Accounts receivables, net
1,521,347
1,399,181
206,214
Amounts due from related parties, current
43,599
32,411
4,777
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
308,733
666,788
98,272
Total current assets
21,187,229
20,329,566
2,996,207
Non-current assets
Restricted cash, non-current
5,000
5,000
737
Property and equipment, net
191,063
210,542
31,030
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,995,489
3,990,117
588,070
Long-term equity investments
442,017
386,511
56,965
Other long-term investments
2,124,783
1,209,698
178,287
Deferred tax assets
262,622
270,872
39,922
Amounts due from related parties, non-current
9,709
9,709
1,431
Other non-current assets
90,612
154,528
22,775
Total non-current assets
7,121,295
6,236,977
919,217
Total assets
28,308,524
26,566,543
3,915,424
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other payables
2,192,496
1,589,658
234,286
Advance from customers
98,083
107,332
15,819
Deferred revenue
170,836
698,629
102,965
Income tax payable
82,000
119,770
17,652
Amounts due to related parties
13,739
4,383
646
Dividends payable
976,382
489,821
72,191
Total current liabilities
3,533,536
3,009,593
443,559
Non-current liabilities
Other liabilities
21,544
45,710
6,738
Deferred tax liabilities
458,266
457,224
67,386
Total non-current liabilities
479,810
502,934
74,124
Total liabilities
4,013,346
3,512,527
517,683
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests
2,121,191
2,220,070
327,198
EQUITY
Total Autohome shareholders' equity
23,041,328
21,836,008
3,218,229
Noncontrolling interests
(867,341)
(1,002,062)
(147,686)
Total equity
22,173,987
20,833,946
3,070,543
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
28,308,524
26,566,543
3,915,424
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN U.S. GAAP AND IFRS Accounting Standards
The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2026 (collectively, the "Unaudited Interim Financial Statements") of Autohome Inc., its subsidiaries, the variable interest entities, and the subsidiaries of the variable interest entities (collectively, the "Company") are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (the "U.S. GAAP"), and the differences between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (together, the "Reconciliation Statement") have been disclosed in the Appendix - Unaudited Reconciliation Between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards attached herein.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company in Hong Kong, has performed a limited assurance engagement on the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with International Standards on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.
Appendix
The Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which differ in certain respects from IFRS Accounting Standards. The effects of material differences between the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements prepared under U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards are as follows:
Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income:
For six months ended June 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
Reconciliation of net income in the consolidated statements of income
(in thousands)
Net income as reported under U.S. GAAP
743,309
256,286
IFRS Accounting Standards adjustments:
Preferred shares (Note a)
64,042
12,411
Leases (Note b)
1,253
(134)
Share-based compensation (Note c)
(8,625)
11,011
Net income as reported under IFRS Accounting
799,979
279,574
Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets:
As of
December 31,
As of
June 30,
2025
2026
RMB
RMB
Reconciliation of total equity in the consolidated balance sheets
(in thousands)
Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP
22,173,987
20,833,946
IFRS Accounting Standards adjustments:
Preferred shares (Note a)
2,067,762
2,193,156
Leases (Note b)
(5,534)
(5,668)
Total equity as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards
24,236,215
23,021,434
Notes:
Basis of Preparation
The Directors of the Company are responsible for preparation of the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with the relevant
(a)Preferred Shares
Under U.S. GAAP, the preferred shares of the Company are accounted for as mezzanine equity, which is subsequently
Under IFRS Accounting Standards, the preferred shares, which are redeemable at the option of the holder, represent a
Accordingly, the reconciliation includes a fair value profit change of RMB64.04 million and RMB12.41 million recognized
(b)Leases
For operating leases under U.S. GAAP, the subsequent measurement of the lease liability is based on the present
Accordingly, the reconciliation includes an expenses difference recognized in the consolidated statements of
(c) Share-based Compensation
Under U.S. GAAP, the Company has elected to recognize compensation expense using the straight-line method
Under IFRS Accounting Standards, the accelerated method is required to recognize compensation expense for all
Accordingly, the reconciliation includes an expense recognition difference in the consolidated statements of
SOURCE Autohome Inc.