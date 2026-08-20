Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter and Interim 2026 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights[1]

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB1,198.0 million (US$176.6 million), compared to RMB1,758.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB1,198.0 million (US$176.6 million), compared to RMB1,758.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Net income attributable to Autohome in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared to RMB415.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared to RMB398.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared to RMB415.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025, while in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared to RMB398.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) [2] in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB277.3 million (US$40.9 million), compared to RMB475.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB277.3 million (US$40.9 million), compared to RMB475.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share repurchase:

The US$200 million share repurchase program effective from March 5, 2026 was completed as of July 30, 2026, with a total of 10,627,269 American depositary shares ("ADSs") repurchased.

On July 28, 2026, Autohome's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of its ADSs over the next 12 months. As of August 14, 2026, the Company had repurchased 1,895,093 ADSs for a total cost of approximately US$43.6 million.

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are

presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of

US$1.00 to RMB6.7851 on June 30, 2026, in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the

Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into

US$ at such rate. [2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Mr. Chi Liu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "During the quarter, our innovative business continued to make steady progress, driving Autohome's upgrade towards a comprehensive automotive service ecosystem. For our new retail business, with the authorized dealer model now in pilot operation and expanding to more cities, we launched the offline franchised chain brand, Autohome Good Car, further extending our offline service network. In addition, our used-car-trading global expansion is advancing steadily ---- our cross-border export platform completed its first transaction in July, providing valuable experience for further expanding our service capabilities."

"We also made major strides in AI, particularly in cutting-edge AI agent technologies. In early July, we unveiled our proprietary intelligent agent product, Cheese Car Butler, and opened it for public beta. As the first standalone agent product in the automotive industry, it represents both a pioneering exploration of intelligent applications and a key milestone in enriching our product portfolio and establishing a differentiated competitive edge."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We made significant progress during the quarter and maintain our unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns. The US$200 million buyback program announced in early March 2026 was completed ahead of schedule, in less than six months. In late July, we announced a new US$400 million buyback plan, demonstrating our strong confidence in the Company's long-term value and deep commitment to shareholder interests."

Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB1,198.0 million (US$176.6 million), compared to RMB1,758.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Media services revenues were RMB280.4 million (US$41.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB279.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





revenues were RMB280.4 million (US$41.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB279.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Leads generation services revenues were RMB560.4 million (US$82.6 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB732.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by reduced spending from dealers amid shrinking sales volumes, along with a decrease in the number of paying dealers.





revenues were RMB560.4 million (US$82.6 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB732.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by reduced spending from dealers amid shrinking sales volumes, along with a decrease in the number of paying dealers. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB357.3 million (US$52.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB746.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by reduced revenue associated with the Company's vehicle sales business.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB274.0 million (US$40.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB503.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decline in revenue, which correspondingly reduced the associated costs. Share-based compensation expenses included in cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared to RMB3.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB870.8 million (US$128.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,015.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB552.2 million (US$81.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB630.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), compared to RMB13.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





expenses were RMB552.2 million (US$81.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB630.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), compared to RMB13.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025. General and administrative expenses were RMB95.5 million (US$14.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB132.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB15.8 million in the corresponding period of 2025.





expenses were RMB95.5 million (US$14.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB132.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB15.8 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Product development expenses were RMB223.1 million (US$32.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB253.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million), compared to RMB19.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB130.0 million (US$19.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB296.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was RMB33.6 million (US$4.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB60.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net Income Attributable to Autohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB415.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB398.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.55 (US$0.08) and RMB0.55 (US$0.08), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.85 and RMB0.85, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.20 (US$0.32) and RMB2.19 (US$0.32), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.40 and RMB3.38, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB277.3 million (US$40.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB475.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB0.62 (US$0.09) and RMB0.61 (US$0.09), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.01 and RMB1.01, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.46 (US$0.36) and RMB2.46 (US$0.36), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.06 and RMB4.04, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other long-term investments of RMB19.36 billion (US$2.85 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB261.2 million (US$38.5 million).

Employees

The Company had 3,839 employees as of June 30, 2026, including 1,163 employees from TTP Car, Inc.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 20, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI296b7d951b7846ef99ed79972fbe1931

Please use the conference access information to join the call 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.autohome.com.cn and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, share of results of equity method investments, and non-recurring employee severance costs, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they excluded certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set fourth at the end of this press release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Autohome Inc.

Sterling Song

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +86-10-5985-7483

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen China Limited

Suri Cheng

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)









For three months ended June 30,

For six months ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Media services 279,399

280,386

41,324

521,578

443,069

65,300 Leads generation services 732,581

560,357

82,586

1,377,724

1,063,812

156,786 Online marketplace and others 746,140

357,267

52,655

1,312,636

739,568

108,999 Total net revenues 1,758,120

1,198,010

176,565

3,211,938

2,246,449

331,085 Cost of revenues (503,424)

(273,997)

(40,382)

(818,944)

(531,025)

(78,263) Gross profit 1,254,696

924,013

136,183

2,392,994

1,715,424

252,822























Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing expenses (629,982)

(552,168)

(81,379)

(1,173,621)

(1,058,517)

(156,006) General and administrative

expenses (132,665)

(95,518)

(14,078)

(263,688)

(215,377)

(31,743) Product development expenses (253,017)

(223,112)

(32,883)

(527,158)

(496,972)

(73,245) Total operating expenses (1,015,664)

(870,798)

(128,340)

(1,964,467)

(1,770,866)

(260,994) Other operating income, net 57,611

76,765

11,314

101,471

151,015

22,257 Operating profit 296,643

129,980

19,157

529,998

95,573

14,085 Interest and investment income,

net 165,123

132,868

19,582

342,194

275,005

40,531 Share of results of equity method

investments (322)

42

6

(11,958)

(55,506)

(8,181) Income before income taxes 461,444

262,890

38,745

860,234

315,072

46,435 Income tax expense (60,596)

(33,567)

(4,947)

(116,925)

(58,786)

(8,664) Net income 400,848

229,323

33,798

743,309

256,286

37,771 Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 14,810

18,487

2,725

28,984

35,775

5,273 Net income attributable to

Autohome 415,658

247,810

36,523

772,293

292,061

43,044 Accretion of mezzanine equity (47,355)

(49,446)

(7,287)

(93,009)

(98,879)

(14,573) Accretion attributable to

noncontrolling interests 30,563

49,446

7,287

60,032

98,879

14,573 Net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 398,866

247,810

36,523

739,316

292,061

43,044























Earnings per share attributable

to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 0.85

0.55

0.08

1.57

0.64

0.09 Diluted 0.85

0.55

0.08

1.56

0.64

0.09 Earnings per ADS attributable

to ordinary shareholders (one

ADS equals four ordinary

shares)





















Basic 3.40

2.20

0.32

6.26

2.56

0.38 Diluted 3.38

2.19

0.32

6.23

2.55

0.38























Weighted average shares used to compute

earnings per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders:











































Basic 469,269,006

450,522,052

450,522,052

472,358,950

456,714,843

456,714,843 Diluted 471,358,186

451,619,208

451,619,208

474,595,274

457,973,579

457,973,579

AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)



























For three months ended June 30,



For six months ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to

Autohome 415,658

247,810

36,523

772,293

292,061

43,044 Plus: income tax expense 61,936

33,903

4,997

119,605



59,459

8,763 Plus: depreciation of property and

equipment 25,846

31,202

4,599

53,216



59,002

8,696 Plus: amortization of intangible

assets 9,595

444

65

19,216



888

131 EBITDA 513,035

313,359

46,184

964,330



411,410

60,634 Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 52,311

29,104

4,289

97,801



65,133

9,599 Adjusted EBITDA 565,346

342,463

50,473

1,062,131



476,543

70,233

























Net income attributable to Autohome 415,658

247,810

36,523

772,293



292,061

43,044 Plus: amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business acquisition 9,583

432

64

19,166



864

127 Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 52,311

29,104

4,289

97,801



65,133

9,599 Plus: share of results of equity method

investments 322

(42)

(6)

11,958



55,506

8,181 Plus: Non-recurring employee severance

costs -

-

-

-



61,794

9,107 Plus: tax effects of the adjustments (2,147)

(39)

(6)

(4,721)



(18,880)

(2,783) Adjusted net income attributable

to Autohome 475,727

277,265

40,864

896,497



456,478

67,275

























Net income attributable to

Autohome 415,658

247,810

36,523

772,293



292,061

43,044 Net margin 23.6 %

20.7 %

20.7 %

24.0 %



13.0 %

13.0 % Adjusted net income attributable

to Autohome 475,727

277,265

40,864

896,497



456,478

67,275 Adjusted net margin 27.1 %

23.1 %

23.1 %

27.9 %



20.3 %

20.3 %

























Non-GAAP earnings per share























Basic 1.01

0.62

0.09

1.90



1.00

0.15 Diluted 1.01

0.61

0.09

1.89



1.00

0.15 Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one

ADS equals four ordinary shares)























Basic 4.06

2.46

0.36

7.59



4.00

0.59 Diluted 4.04

2.46

0.36

7.56



3.99

0.59

























Weighted average shares used to

compute non-GAAP earnings

per share:























Basic 469,269,006

450,522,052

450,522,052

472,358,950



456,714,843

456,714,843 Diluted 471,358,186

451,619,208

451,619,208

474,595,274



457,973,579

457,973,579

AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Amount in thousands, except as noted)



As of December 31,

As of June 30,

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 2,175,493

2,495,814

367,837 Restricted cash 74,424

76,276

11,242 Short-term investments 17,063,633

15,659,096

2,307,865 Accounts receivables, net 1,521,347

1,399,181

206,214 Amounts due from related parties, current 43,599

32,411

4,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 308,733

666,788

98,272 Total current assets 21,187,229

20,329,566

2,996,207 Non-current assets









Restricted cash, non-current 5,000

5,000

737 Property and equipment, net 191,063

210,542

31,030 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,995,489

3,990,117

588,070 Long-term equity investments 442,017

386,511

56,965 Other long-term investments 2,124,783

1,209,698

178,287 Deferred tax assets 262,622

270,872

39,922 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 9,709

9,709

1,431 Other non-current assets 90,612

154,528

22,775 Total non-current assets 7,121,295

6,236,977

919,217 Total assets 28,308,524

26,566,543

3,915,424











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accrued expenses and other payables 2,192,496

1,589,658

234,286 Advance from customers 98,083

107,332

15,819 Deferred revenue 170,836

698,629

102,965 Income tax payable 82,000

119,770

17,652 Amounts due to related parties 13,739

4,383

646 Dividends payable 976,382

489,821

72,191 Total current liabilities 3,533,536

3,009,593

443,559 Non-current liabilities









Other liabilities 21,544

45,710

6,738 Deferred tax liabilities 458,266

457,224

67,386 Total non-current liabilities 479,810

502,934

74,124 Total liabilities 4,013,346

3,512,527

517,683











MEZZANINE EQUITY









Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests 2,121,191

2,220,070

327,198











EQUITY









Total Autohome shareholders' equity 23,041,328

21,836,008

3,218,229 Noncontrolling interests (867,341)

(1,002,062)

(147,686) Total equity 22,173,987

20,833,946

3,070,543 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 28,308,524

26,566,543

3,915,424

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN U.S. GAAP AND IFRS Accounting Standards

The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2026 (collectively, the "Unaudited Interim Financial Statements") of Autohome Inc., its subsidiaries, the variable interest entities, and the subsidiaries of the variable interest entities (collectively, the "Company") are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (the "U.S. GAAP"), and the differences between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (together, the "Reconciliation Statement") have been disclosed in the Appendix - Unaudited Reconciliation Between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards attached herein.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company in Hong Kong, has performed a limited assurance engagement on the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with International Standards on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

Appendix

The Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which differ in certain respects from IFRS Accounting Standards. The effects of material differences between the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements prepared under U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards are as follows:

Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income:





For six months ended June 30, 2025

2026 RMB

RMB Reconciliation of net income in the consolidated statements of income (in thousands) Net income as reported under U.S. GAAP

743,309

256,286 IFRS Accounting Standards adjustments:







Preferred shares (Note a)

64,042

12,411 Leases (Note b)

1,253

(134) Share-based compensation (Note c)

(8,625)

11,011 Net income as reported under IFRS Accounting

Standards

799,979

279,574

Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets:









As of December 31,

As of June 30, 2025

2026 RMB

RMB Reconciliation of total equity in the consolidated balance sheets (in thousands) Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP

22,173,987

20,833,946 IFRS Accounting Standards adjustments:







Preferred shares (Note a)

2,067,762

2,193,156 Leases (Note b)

(5,534)

(5,668) Total equity as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards

24,236,215

23,021,434

Notes:

Basis of Preparation

The Directors of the Company are responsible for preparation of the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with the relevant

requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The Reconciliation Statement was prepared based on the Company's unaudited

interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2026 prepared under U.S. GAAP, with

adjustments made (if any) thereto in arriving at the unaudited financial information of the Company prepared under IFRS

Accounting Standards. The adjustments reflect the differences between the Company's accounting policies under U.S. GAAP

and IFRS Accounting Standards.

(a)Preferred Shares

Under U.S. GAAP, the preferred shares of the Company are accounted for as mezzanine equity, which is subsequently

accreted to the amount which equals to redemption value of each series of preferred shares.

Under IFRS Accounting Standards, the preferred shares, which are redeemable at the option of the holder, represent a

financial liability. And the financial liability is measured at fair value and changes in the fair value are reflected in the

consolidated statements of comprehensive income. The amount of change in the fair value of the financial liability that is

attributable to changes in the credit risk of the liability shall be recognized in other comprehensive income/(loss); the

remaining amount of change in the fair value of the liability shall be recognized in profit or loss.

Accordingly, the reconciliation includes a fair value profit change of RMB64.04 million and RMB12.41 million recognized

in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for each of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026,

respectively. The reconciliation also includes the difference between mezzanine equity under U.S. GAAP and financial

liabilities under IFRS Accounting Standards of RMB2,067.76 million and RMB2,193.16 million as at December 31, 2025

and June 30, 2026, respectively.

(b)Leases

For operating leases under U.S. GAAP, the subsequent measurement of the lease liability is based on the present

value of the remaining lease payments using the discount rate determined at lease commencement, while the right-

of-use asset is measured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted for the remaining balance of any lease incentives

received, cumulative prepaid or accrued rents, unamortized initial direct costs and any impairment. This treatment under

U.S. GAAP results in straight-line expense being incurred over the lease term, as opposed to IFRS Accounting Standards

which generally yields a "front-loaded" expense with more expense recognized in earlier years of the lease.

Accordingly, the reconciliation includes an expenses difference recognized in the consolidated statements of

comprehensive income of RMB1.25 million and RMB0.13 million (negative) for each of the six months ended June 30,

2025 and 2026, respectively. The reconciliation also includes a difference in total equity of RMB5.53 million (negative)

and RMB5.67 million (negative) as at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively.

(c) Share-based Compensation

Under U.S. GAAP, the Company has elected to recognize compensation expense using the straight-line method

for all share-based awards granted with service conditions that have a graded vesting schedule. For awards with

performance conditions and multiple service dates, if the performance conditions are all set at inception and

independent for each year, each tranche is accounted for as a separate award with its own requisite service period.

Compensation cost is recognized over the respective requisite service period separately for each separately-vesting

tranche as though each tranche of the award is, in substance, a separate award.

Under IFRS Accounting Standards, the accelerated method is required to recognize compensation expense for all

employee equity awards granted with graded vesting.

Accordingly, the reconciliation includes an expense recognition difference in the consolidated statements of

comprehensive income of RMB8.63 million (negative) and RMB11.01 million for each of the six months ended June 30,

2025 and 2026, respectively.

SOURCE Autohome Inc.