Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington beschleunigt New Amalga: Die US-Regierung verändert die Grande-Portage-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97C | ISIN: US05278C1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AHB
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 10:13
19,300 Euro
+0,52 % +0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOHOME INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOHOME INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80019,80014:00
19,40019,80012:59
PR Newswire
20.08.2026 11:30 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter and Interim 2026 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights[1]

  • Net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB1,198.0 million (US$176.6 million), compared to RMB1,758.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

  • Net income attributable to Autohome in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared to RMB415.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared to RMB398.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP)[2] in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB277.3 million (US$40.9 million), compared to RMB475.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

  • Share repurchase:

The US$200 million share repurchase program effective from March 5, 2026 was completed as of July 30, 2026, with a total of 10,627,269 American depositary shares ("ADSs") repurchased.

On July 28, 2026, Autohome's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of its ADSs over the next 12 months. As of August 14, 2026, the Company had repurchased 1,895,093 ADSs for a total cost of approximately US$43.6 million.

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are
presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of
US$1.00 to RMB6.7851 on June 30, 2026, in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into
US$ at such rate.

[2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Mr. Chi Liu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "During the quarter, our innovative business continued to make steady progress, driving Autohome's upgrade towards a comprehensive automotive service ecosystem. For our new retail business, with the authorized dealer model now in pilot operation and expanding to more cities, we launched the offline franchised chain brand, Autohome Good Car, further extending our offline service network. In addition, our used-car-trading global expansion is advancing steadily ---- our cross-border export platform completed its first transaction in July, providing valuable experience for further expanding our service capabilities."

"We also made major strides in AI, particularly in cutting-edge AI agent technologies. In early July, we unveiled our proprietary intelligent agent product, Cheese Car Butler, and opened it for public beta. As the first standalone agent product in the automotive industry, it represents both a pioneering exploration of intelligent applications and a key milestone in enriching our product portfolio and establishing a differentiated competitive edge."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We made significant progress during the quarter and maintain our unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns. The US$200 million buyback program announced in early March 2026 was completed ahead of schedule, in less than six months. In late July, we announced a new US$400 million buyback plan, demonstrating our strong confidence in the Company's long-term value and deep commitment to shareholder interests."

Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB1,198.0 million (US$176.6 million), compared to RMB1,758.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

  • Media services revenues were RMB280.4 million (US$41.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB279.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

  • Leads generation services revenues were RMB560.4 million (US$82.6 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB732.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by reduced spending from dealers amid shrinking sales volumes, along with a decrease in the number of paying dealers.

  • Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB357.3 million (US$52.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB746.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by reduced revenue associated with the Company's vehicle sales business.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB274.0 million (US$40.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB503.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decline in revenue, which correspondingly reduced the associated costs. Share-based compensation expenses included in cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared to RMB3.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB870.8 million (US$128.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,015.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB552.2 million (US$81.4 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB630.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), compared to RMB13.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB95.5 million (US$14.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB132.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB15.8 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

  • Product development expenses were RMB223.1 million (US$32.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB253.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million), compared to RMB19.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB130.0 million (US$19.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB296.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was RMB33.6 million (US$4.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB60.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net Income Attributable to Autohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB415.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB247.8 million (US$36.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB398.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.55 (US$0.08) and RMB0.55 (US$0.08), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.85 and RMB0.85, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.20 (US$0.32) and RMB2.19 (US$0.32), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.40 and RMB3.38, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB277.3 million (US$40.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB475.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB0.62 (US$0.09) and RMB0.61 (US$0.09), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.01 and RMB1.01, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.46 (US$0.36) and RMB2.46 (US$0.36), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.06 and RMB4.04, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other long-term investments of RMB19.36 billion (US$2.85 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB261.2 million (US$38.5 million).

Employees

The Company had 3,839 employees as of June 30, 2026, including 1,163 employees from TTP Car, Inc.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 20, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI296b7d951b7846ef99ed79972fbe1931

Please use the conference access information to join the call 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.autohome.com.cn and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, share of results of equity method investments, and non-recurring employee severance costs, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they excluded certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set fourth at the end of this press release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Autohome Inc.
Sterling Song
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86-10-5985-7483
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen China Limited
Suri Cheng
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

AUTOHOME INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)






For three months ended June 30,


For six months ended June 30,


2025


2026


2025


2026


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:












Media services

279,399


280,386


41,324


521,578


443,069


65,300

Leads generation services

732,581


560,357


82,586


1,377,724


1,063,812


156,786

Online marketplace and others

746,140


357,267


52,655


1,312,636


739,568


108,999

Total net revenues

1,758,120


1,198,010


176,565


3,211,938


2,246,449


331,085

Cost of revenues

(503,424)


(273,997)


(40,382)


(818,944)


(531,025)


(78,263)

Gross profit

1,254,696


924,013


136,183


2,392,994


1,715,424


252,822













Operating expenses:












Sales and marketing expenses

(629,982)


(552,168)


(81,379)


(1,173,621)


(1,058,517)


(156,006)

General and administrative
expenses

(132,665)


(95,518)


(14,078)


(263,688)


(215,377)


(31,743)

Product development expenses

(253,017)


(223,112)


(32,883)


(527,158)


(496,972)


(73,245)

Total operating expenses

(1,015,664)


(870,798)


(128,340)


(1,964,467)


(1,770,866)


(260,994)

Other operating income, net

57,611


76,765


11,314


101,471


151,015


22,257

Operating profit

296,643


129,980


19,157


529,998


95,573


14,085

Interest and investment income,
net

165,123


132,868


19,582


342,194


275,005


40,531

Share of results of equity method
investments

(322)


42


6


(11,958)


(55,506)


(8,181)

Income before income taxes

461,444


262,890


38,745


860,234


315,072


46,435

Income tax expense

(60,596)


(33,567)


(4,947)


(116,925)


(58,786)


(8,664)

Net income

400,848


229,323


33,798


743,309


256,286


37,771

Net loss attributable to
noncontrolling interest

14,810


18,487


2,725


28,984


35,775


5,273

Net income attributable to
Autohome

415,658


247,810


36,523


772,293


292,061


43,044

Accretion of mezzanine equity

(47,355)


(49,446)


(7,287)


(93,009)


(98,879)


(14,573)

Accretion attributable to
noncontrolling interests

30,563


49,446


7,287


60,032


98,879


14,573

Net income attributable to
ordinary shareholders

398,866


247,810


36,523


739,316


292,061


43,044













Earnings per share attributable
to ordinary shareholders












Basic

0.85


0.55


0.08


1.57


0.64


0.09

Diluted

0.85


0.55


0.08


1.56


0.64


0.09

Earnings per ADS attributable
to ordinary shareholders (one
ADS equals four ordinary
shares)












Basic

3.40


2.20


0.32


6.26


2.56


0.38

Diluted

3.38


2.19


0.32


6.23


2.55


0.38













Weighted average shares used to compute
earnings per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders:























Basic

469,269,006


450,522,052


450,522,052


472,358,950


456,714,843


456,714,843

Diluted

471,358,186


451,619,208


451,619,208


474,595,274


457,973,579


457,973,579

AUTOHOME INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS

(Amount in thousands, except share and per share / per ADS data)















For three months ended June 30,



For six months ended June 30,


2025


2026


2025


2026


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income attributable to
Autohome

415,658


247,810


36,523


772,293


292,061


43,044

Plus: income tax expense

61,936


33,903


4,997


119,605



59,459


8,763

Plus: depreciation of property and
equipment

25,846


31,202


4,599


53,216



59,002


8,696

Plus: amortization of intangible
assets

9,595


444


65


19,216



888


131

EBITDA

513,035


313,359


46,184


964,330



411,410


60,634

Plus: share-based compensation
expenses

52,311


29,104


4,289


97,801



65,133


9,599

Adjusted EBITDA

565,346


342,463


50,473


1,062,131



476,543


70,233














Net income attributable to Autohome

415,658


247,810


36,523


772,293



292,061


43,044

Plus: amortization of intangible assets
resulting from business acquisition

9,583


432


64


19,166



864


127

Plus: share-based compensation
expenses

52,311


29,104


4,289


97,801



65,133


9,599

Plus: share of results of equity method
investments

322


(42)


(6)


11,958



55,506


8,181

Plus: Non-recurring employee severance
costs

-


-


-


-



61,794


9,107

Plus: tax effects of the adjustments

(2,147)


(39)


(6)


(4,721)



(18,880)


(2,783)

Adjusted net income attributable
to Autohome

475,727


277,265


40,864


896,497



456,478


67,275














Net income attributable to
Autohome

415,658


247,810


36,523


772,293



292,061


43,044

Net margin

23.6 %


20.7 %


20.7 %


24.0 %



13.0 %


13.0 %

Adjusted net income attributable
to Autohome

475,727


277,265


40,864


896,497



456,478


67,275

Adjusted net margin

27.1 %


23.1 %


23.1 %


27.9 %



20.3 %


20.3 %














Non-GAAP earnings per share













Basic

1.01


0.62


0.09


1.90



1.00


0.15

Diluted

1.01


0.61


0.09


1.89



1.00


0.15

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one
ADS equals four ordinary shares)













Basic

4.06


2.46


0.36


7.59



4.00


0.59

Diluted

4.04


2.46


0.36


7.56



3.99


0.59














Weighted average shares used to
compute non-GAAP earnings
per share:













Basic

469,269,006


450,522,052


450,522,052


472,358,950



456,714,843


456,714,843

Diluted

471,358,186


451,619,208


451,619,208


474,595,274



457,973,579


457,973,579

AUTOHOME INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amount in thousands, except as noted)



As of

December 31,


As of June 30,


2025


2026


RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

2,175,493


2,495,814


367,837

Restricted cash

74,424


76,276


11,242

Short-term investments

17,063,633


15,659,096


2,307,865

Accounts receivables, net

1,521,347


1,399,181


206,214

Amounts due from related parties, current

43,599


32,411


4,777

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

308,733


666,788


98,272

Total current assets

21,187,229


20,329,566


2,996,207

Non-current assets






Restricted cash, non-current

5,000


5,000


737

Property and equipment, net

191,063


210,542


31,030

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

3,995,489


3,990,117


588,070

Long-term equity investments

442,017


386,511


56,965

Other long-term investments

2,124,783


1,209,698


178,287

Deferred tax assets

262,622


270,872


39,922

Amounts due from related parties, non-current

9,709


9,709


1,431

Other non-current assets

90,612


154,528


22,775

Total non-current assets

7,121,295


6,236,977


919,217

Total assets

28,308,524


26,566,543


3,915,424







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities






Accrued expenses and other payables

2,192,496


1,589,658


234,286

Advance from customers

98,083


107,332


15,819

Deferred revenue

170,836


698,629


102,965

Income tax payable

82,000


119,770


17,652

Amounts due to related parties

13,739


4,383


646

Dividends payable

976,382


489,821


72,191

Total current liabilities

3,533,536


3,009,593


443,559

Non-current liabilities






Other liabilities

21,544


45,710


6,738

Deferred tax liabilities

458,266


457,224


67,386

Total non-current liabilities

479,810


502,934


74,124

Total liabilities

4,013,346


3,512,527


517,683







MEZZANINE EQUITY






Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests

2,121,191


2,220,070


327,198







EQUITY






Total Autohome shareholders' equity

23,041,328


21,836,008


3,218,229

Noncontrolling interests

(867,341)


(1,002,062)


(147,686)

Total equity

22,173,987


20,833,946


3,070,543

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

28,308,524


26,566,543


3,915,424

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN U.S. GAAP AND IFRS Accounting Standards

The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2026 (collectively, the "Unaudited Interim Financial Statements") of Autohome Inc., its subsidiaries, the variable interest entities, and the subsidiaries of the variable interest entities (collectively, the "Company") are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (the "U.S. GAAP"), and the differences between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (together, the "Reconciliation Statement") have been disclosed in the Appendix - Unaudited Reconciliation Between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards attached herein.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company in Hong Kong, has performed a limited assurance engagement on the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with International Standards on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

Appendix

The Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which differ in certain respects from IFRS Accounting Standards. The effects of material differences between the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements prepared under U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards are as follows:

Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income:




For six months ended June 30,

2025


2026

RMB


RMB

Reconciliation of net income in the consolidated statements of income

(in thousands)

Net income as reported under U.S. GAAP


743,309


256,286

IFRS Accounting Standards adjustments:





Preferred shares (Note a)


64,042


12,411

Leases (Note b)


1,253


(134)

Share-based compensation (Note c)


(8,625)


11,011

Net income as reported under IFRS Accounting
Standards


799,979


279,574

Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets:






As of

December 31,


As of

June 30,

2025


2026

RMB


RMB

Reconciliation of total equity in the consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands)

Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP


22,173,987


20,833,946

IFRS Accounting Standards adjustments:





Preferred shares (Note a)


2,067,762


2,193,156

Leases (Note b)


(5,534)


(5,668)

Total equity as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards


24,236,215


23,021,434

Notes:


Basis of Preparation


The Directors of the Company are responsible for preparation of the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with the relevant
requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The Reconciliation Statement was prepared based on the Company's unaudited
interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2026 prepared under U.S. GAAP, with
adjustments made (if any) thereto in arriving at the unaudited financial information of the Company prepared under IFRS
Accounting Standards. The adjustments reflect the differences between the Company's accounting policies under U.S. GAAP
and IFRS Accounting Standards.


(a)Preferred Shares


Under U.S. GAAP, the preferred shares of the Company are accounted for as mezzanine equity, which is subsequently
accreted to the amount which equals to redemption value of each series of preferred shares.


Under IFRS Accounting Standards, the preferred shares, which are redeemable at the option of the holder, represent a
financial liability. And the financial liability is measured at fair value and changes in the fair value are reflected in the
consolidated statements of comprehensive income. The amount of change in the fair value of the financial liability that is
attributable to changes in the credit risk of the liability shall be recognized in other comprehensive income/(loss); the
remaining amount of change in the fair value of the liability shall be recognized in profit or loss.


Accordingly, the reconciliation includes a fair value profit change of RMB64.04 million and RMB12.41 million recognized
in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for each of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026,
respectively. The reconciliation also includes the difference between mezzanine equity under U.S. GAAP and financial
liabilities under IFRS Accounting Standards of RMB2,067.76 million and RMB2,193.16 million as at December 31, 2025
and June 30, 2026, respectively.


(b)Leases


For operating leases under U.S. GAAP, the subsequent measurement of the lease liability is based on the present
value of the remaining lease payments using the discount rate determined at lease commencement, while the right-
of-use asset is measured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted for the remaining balance of any lease incentives
received, cumulative prepaid or accrued rents, unamortized initial direct costs and any impairment. This treatment under
U.S. GAAP results in straight-line expense being incurred over the lease term, as opposed to IFRS Accounting Standards
which generally yields a "front-loaded" expense with more expense recognized in earlier years of the lease.


Accordingly, the reconciliation includes an expenses difference recognized in the consolidated statements of
comprehensive income of RMB1.25 million and RMB0.13 million (negative) for each of the six months ended June 30,
2025 and 2026, respectively. The reconciliation also includes a difference in total equity of RMB5.53 million (negative)
and RMB5.67 million (negative) as at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively.


(c) Share-based Compensation


Under U.S. GAAP, the Company has elected to recognize compensation expense using the straight-line method
for all share-based awards granted with service conditions that have a graded vesting schedule. For awards with
performance conditions and multiple service dates, if the performance conditions are all set at inception and
independent for each year, each tranche is accounted for as a separate award with its own requisite service period.
Compensation cost is recognized over the respective requisite service period separately for each separately-vesting
tranche as though each tranche of the award is, in substance, a separate award.


Under IFRS Accounting Standards, the accelerated method is required to recognize compensation expense for all
employee equity awards granted with graded vesting.


Accordingly, the reconciliation includes an expense recognition difference in the consolidated statements of
comprehensive income of RMB8.63 million (negative) and RMB11.01 million for each of the six months ended June 30,
2025 and 2026, respectively.

SOURCE Autohome Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.