Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington beschleunigt New Amalga: Die US-Regierung verändert die Grande-Portage-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12UPJ | ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 | Ticker-Symbol: CAP
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 14:01
2,240 Euro
+33,33 % +0,560
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
SCP STANDARD CAPITAL PARTNERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCP STANDARD CAPITAL PARTNERS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8001,82014:01
2,2402,30014:02
PR Newswire
20.08.2026 12:57 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCP Standard Capital Partners AG completes its strategic shift towards defence technology through the acquisition of Vanea Technologies GmbH and Nocturne Technologies GmbH - plans to change its name to VANEA AG

MUNICH, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCP Standard Capital Partners AG ("SCP" or the "Company") has today agreed to acquire all shares in Vanea Technologies GmbH ("VANEA") and Nocturne Technologies GmbH ("Nocturne"). The shares will be acquired by way of capital increases in kind, utilising the Authorised Capital 2026, in return for the issue of new shares and cash compensation.

VANEA is a young technology company specialising in the development of defence solutions for the dawning era of autonomous warfare. Nocturne, based in Osnabrück - also known as Nocturne Defence - specialises in forward-looking solutions in the field of civil and military counter-UAS systems (drone defence).

The purchase price for the acquisition of VANEA is in the low six-figure range and comprises a cash component and a share component. The purchase price for the acquisition of Nocturne comprises a cash component and a share component, which together amount to a figure in the high six-figure range.

Going forward, the Company will focus on developing technology for autonomous defence solutions. In this context, the company intends to propose to the next extraordinary general meeting that it be renamed VANEA AG and that its corporate purpose be amended accordingly. The extraordinary general meeting is expected to take place before the end of November 2026.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30
Email: [email protected]
Website: crossalliance.de

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SCP Standard Capital Partners AG

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.