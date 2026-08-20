Huize Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited ("Huize", the "Company" or "we") (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers, and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half ended June 30, 2026.

First Half 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Insurance premiums reached new highs: Gross written premiums ("GWP") rose to an all-time high of RMB4,196.4 million in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 29.8% year-over-year. First-year premiums ("FYP") recorded a strong 48.7% year-over-year growth to RMB2,763.0 million. This robust performance was underpinned by our high-quality customer franchise, consistently high persistency ratios, and broad product portfolio tailored to consumers' evolving financial and protection needs.

Gross written premiums ("GWP") rose to an all-time high of RMB4,196.4 million in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 29.8% year-over-year. First-year premiums ("FYP") recorded a strong 48.7% year-over-year growth to RMB2,763.0 million. This robust performance was underpinned by our high-quality customer franchise, consistently high persistency ratios, and broad product portfolio tailored to consumers' evolving financial and protection needs. Sustained revenue growth and improved operating leverage: Total revenue rose 5.8% year-over-year to RMB719.8 million in the first half of 2026. Our expense-to-income ratio improved by 1.8 percentage points year-over-year to 24.2%, reflecting continued operating discipline and efficiency gains, supported by broader adoption of AI-enabled tools and workflow optimization. Consequently, our GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders increased to RMB25.3 million in the first half of 2026.

Total revenue rose 5.8% year-over-year to RMB719.8 million in the first half of 2026. Our expense-to-income ratio improved by 1.8 percentage points year-over-year to 24.2%, reflecting continued operating discipline and efficiency gains, supported by broader adoption of AI-enabled tools and workflow optimization. Consequently, our GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders increased to RMB25.3 million in the first half of 2026. Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to 13.1 million as of June 30, 2026. We worked with 159 insurer partners in mainland China and internationally as of June 30, 2026, including 90 life and health insurance companies and 69 property and casualty insurance companies.

increased to 13.1 million as of June 30, 2026. We worked with 159 in mainland China and internationally as of June 30, 2026, including 90 life and health insurance companies and 69 property and casualty insurance companies. Cash and cash equivalents were RMB241.4 million (US$35.6 million) as of June 30, 2026.



Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, commented, "As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are pleased to report another strong set of results. GWP reached a record high of RMB4.2 billion and FYP increased by 48.7% year-over-year to RMB2.8 billion in the first half of 2026. The integration of our proprietary AI capabilities across the organization, together with disciplined execution and operating efficiency gains, supported a sharp improvement in profitability, with net profit attributable to common shareholders increasing to RMB25.3 million. These achievements underscore the resilience of our business model and reaffirm its long-term viability in a rapidly changing market."

"We continue to harness our advanced AI solutions to acquire high-quality, mass-affluent customers and deepen customer engagement. In the first half of 2026, we added approximately 789,000 new customers. The average age of customers purchasing long-term insurance products was 35.3 years, with 62.5% residing in tier-two cities and above. As of May 31, 2026, both our 13th- and 25th-month persistency ratios for long-term life and health insurance products remained at industry-high levels of over 95%, attesting to the strong loyalty of our customers and the widespread appeal of our tailored product offerings."

"To address the full spectrum of lifetime financial and protection needs for our customers, we maintain close collaboration with insurer partners in co-developing and optimizing customized products. Against the backdrop of an aging demographic and growing demand for sophisticated financial planning, we launched 'Bliss 5.0' and 'Dajia Hui Xuan 2026', two participating annuity products offering premium and diversified retirement planning options. During the first half of 2026, we also unveiled 'Darwin No.15 Kids Protection', the latest iteration of our popular Darwin series of customized critical illness insurance products for children. Together, these new products further strengthen our differentiated portfolio of customized insurance products and support sustainable long-term growth."

"We continued to advance our three-pillar AI strategy. First, we scaled proprietary AI applications across the organization, embedding AI into core workflows such as customer service and claims processing while building a more scalable operating model. Alongside disciplined cost management, these efforts helped improve our expense-to-income ratio by 1.8 percentage points year-over-year to 24.2% in the first half. Second, our AI App completed its upgrade to a phase 2.0 multi-agent architecture, with users increasingly turning to AI for insurance consultation, product understanding, and preliminary planning. We also launched a new AI-powered financial planning feature that generates customized family financial plans tailored to each household's unique protection needs. Among active users, the feature achieved a 45% report generation rate, reflecting the evolution of user engagement from single-point service delivery toward more comprehensive advisory planning. Finally, we are accelerating the intelligent transformation of our platform by introducing advanced AI agents across the front, middle, and back offices. In parallel, we are integrating our AI capabilities with our knowledge base to help insurer partners design and optimize products that better respond to customers' evolving financial and protection needs."

First Half 2026 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB4,196.4 million (US$618.5 million) in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 29.8% from RMB3,233.7 million in the same period of 2025. Within GWP facilitated in the first half of 2026, FYP accounted for RMB2,763.0 million (or 65.8% of total GWP), representing an increase of 48.7% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB1,433.4 million (or 34.2% of total GWP), representing an increase of 4.2% year-over-year.

Operating revenue was RMB719.8 million (US$106.1 million) in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 5.8% from RMB680.5 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by growth in both FYP facilitated and renewal premiums.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB523.7 million (US$77.2 million) in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 5.1% from RMB498.2 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB109.8 million (US$16.2 million) in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 10.0% from RMB99.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in advertising and marketing expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB33.0 million (US$4.9 million) in the first half of 2026, representing a decrease of 31.4% from RMB48.2 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and office expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB31.7 million (US$4.7 million) in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 7.8% from RMB29.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the increase in external technical service costs in support of our technology development initiatives.

Net profit and non-GAAP net profit for the period

Net profit attributable to common shareholders was RMB25.3 million (US$3.7 million) in the first half of 2026, compared to net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB2.3 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders was RMB3.1 million (US$0.5 million) in the first half of 2026, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders of RMB3.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB241.4 million (US$35.6 million), compared to RMB250.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

Conference Call

The Company's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 20, 2026 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 20, 2026). Details of the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Huize Holding Limited's First Half 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3e1c9859199c423aa4a0dea7b00027a2

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration before the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN for joining the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited), X (https://x.com/huizeholding) and Webull (https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2026, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize's goal and strategies; Huize's expansion plans; Huize's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize's expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize's expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

investor@huize.com

Media Relations

mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen Advisory

Dolly Zhang

Phone: +852 6996 4179

Email: dolly.zhang@christensencomms.com

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31 As of June 30

2025

2026

RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 250,826 241,399 35,578 Restricted cash 51,473 25,921 3,820 Short-term investments 2,936 2,568 378 Contract assets, net of allowance 86,249 104,806 15,447 Accounts receivables, net of allowance 172,539 219,161 32,301 Insurance premium receivables 1,141 1,512 223 Amounts due from related parties 4,315 5,109 753 Prepaid expense and other receivables 89,504 80,349 11,842 Total current assets 658,983 680,825 100,342 Non-current assets Restricted cash 29,683 29,702 4,378 Contract assets, net of allowance 45,574 46,566 6,863 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,242 35,548 5,239 Intangible assets, net 66,013 67,310 9,920 Long-term investments 65,012 72,453 10,679 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,349 14,479 2,134 Goodwill 14,075 14,075 2,074 Other assets 1,236 1,236 182 Total non-current assets 279,184 281,369 41,469 Total assets 938,167 962,194 141,811 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 53,000 57,732 8,509 Accounts payable 194,951 270,183 39,819 Insurance premium payables 41,295 31,606 4,658 Other payables and accrued expenses 41,965 23,915 3,525 Payroll and welfare payable 81,813 55,049 8,113 Income taxes payable 7,953 13,966 2,059 Operating lease liabilities 17,275 16,910 2,492 Amount due to related parties 20,415 4,889 722 Total current liabilities 458,667 474,250 69,897 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 6,990 - - Deferred tax liabilities 14,380 14,325 2,111 Operating lease liabilities 14,966 6,810 1,004 Payroll and welfare payable 48 12 2 Other non-current liability 11,269 17,726 2,612 Total non-current liabilities 47,653 38,873 5,729 Total liabilities 506,320 513,123 75,626 Shareholders' equity Class A common shares 63 63 9 Class B common shares 10 10 1 Treasury stock (29,513 - (29,513 - (4,350 - Additional paid-in capital 910,209 911,046 134,272 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,695 - (18,552 - (2,734 - Accumulated deficits (454,845 - (429,507 - (63,301 - Total shareholders' equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders 411,229 433,547 63,897 Non-controlling interests 20,618 15,524 2,288 Total shareholders' equity 431,847 449,071 66,185 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 938,167 962,194 141,811

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025

2026

Operating revenue RMB RMB USD Brokerage income 656,394 687,970 101,394 Other income 24,141 31,861 4,696 Total operating revenue 680,535 719,831 106,090 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (495,248 - (519,972 - (76,635 - Other cost (2,996 - (3,769 - (555 - Total operating costs (498,244 - (523,741 - (77,190 - Selling expenses (99,775 - (109,768 - (16,178 - General and administrative expenses (48,163 - (33,048 - (4,871 - Research and development expenses (29,441 - (31,733 - (4,677 - Total operating costs and expenses (675,623 - (698,290 - (102,916 - Operating profit 4,912 21,541 3,174 Other income/(expenses) Interest income 1,445 1,555 229 Unrealized exchange (loss)/income (769 - 318 47 Investment loss (1,369 - (247 - (36 - Others, net 1,182 1,756 258 Profit before income tax, and share of (loss)/profit of equity method investee 5,401 24,923 3,672 Share of (loss)/profit of equity method investee (1,671 - 3,343 493 Income tax expense (3,424 - (8,022 - (1,182 - Net profit 306 20,244 2,983 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,983 - (5,094 - (751 - Net profit attributable to Huize Holding Limited 2,289 25,338 3,734 Net profit 306 20,244 2,983 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (470 - (3,857 - (568 - Comprehensive (loss)/ profit (164 - 16,387 2,415 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,983 - (5,094 - (751 - Comprehensive income attributable to Huize Holding Limited 1,819 21,481 3,166 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net profit per share Basic and diluted 1,008,857,623 1,014,288,339 1,014,288,339 Net profit per share attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted 0.00 0.02 0.00