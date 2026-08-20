Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

A total of 2,175 hotels, or 242,526 hotel rooms, in operation as of June 30, 2026-

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 41.4- year-over-year to RMB3,490 million (US$514 million)-

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 29.0% year-over-year to RMB548 million (US$81 million)-

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 1 for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 30.8- year-over-year to RMB558 million (US$82 million)-

for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 30.8- year-over-year to RMB558 million (US$82 million)- EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2 for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 33.3% year-over-year to RMB810 million (US$119 million)-

for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 33.3% year-over-year to RMB810 million (US$119 million)- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)3 for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 34.6- year-over-year to RMB821 million (US$121 million).

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ("Atour" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading lifestyle group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter of 2026 Highlights

As of June 30, 2026, there were 2,175 hotels with a total of 242,526 hotel rooms in operation across Atour's hotel network, representing increases of 19.2% and 18.4% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, there were 811 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.

The average daily room rate4 ("ADR") was RMB438 for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB433 for the same period of 2025 and RMB427 for the previous quarter.

The occupancy rate4 was 76.2% for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 76.4% for the same period of 2025 and 70.6% for the previous quarter.

The revenue per available room4 ("RevPAR") was RMB345 for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB343 for the same period of 2025 and RMB312 for the previous quarter.

The revenue generated from our retail business was RMB1,575 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 63.2% year-over-year.

_________________

1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.

2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.

4 Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.

"ADR" refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;

"Occupancy rate" refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;

"RevPAR" refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.

"In the second quarter of 2026, we steadily advanced our new three-year 'Chinese Experience, Brand-Led Excellence' strategy, achieving sustained breakthroughs in both our hotel and retail businesses," said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. "For our hotel business, we adhered to the 'quality-first' principle and strictly controlled project quality. By the end of the second quarter, our total number of hotels in operation reached 2,175. We continued to refine our products and experiences around each brand's distinct positioning, and our differentiated brand strengths gained broad market recognition. Meanwhile, our retail business sustained its strong growth momentum. Retail revenue was RMB1.57 billion in the second quarter, up 63% year-over-year. Atour Planet further consolidated its advantages in core categories and continued to expand its product portfolio."

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to a long-term approach, continuously improving product quality around user needs, strengthening brand and organizational capabilities, further consolidating the competitiveness of both our hotel and retail businesses, and achieving higher-quality sustainable development," concluded Mr. Wang.

Second Quarter of 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

(RMB in thousands) Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Revenues: Manachised hotels 1,299,194 1,725,369 Leased hotels 149,597 131,915 Retail 964,849 1,574,522 Others 54,909 58,541 Net revenues 2,468,549 3,490,347

Net revenues. Our net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 41.4% to RMB3,490 million (US$514 million) from RMB2,469 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by growth in the manachised hotel and retail businesses.

Manachised hotels. Revenues from our manachised hotels for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 32.8% to RMB1,725 million (US$254 million) from RMB1,299 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by our ongoing hotel network expansion and supply chain business development. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 1,800 as of June 30, 2025 to 2,156 as of June 30, 2026.





Leased hotels. Revenues from our leased hotels for the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 11.8% to RMB132 million (US$19 million) from RMB150 million for the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization. The total number of our leased hotels decreased from 24 as of June 30, 2025 to 19 as of June 30, 2026.



Retail. Revenues from retail for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 63.2% to RMB1,575 million (US$232 million) from RMB965 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was driven by growing recognition of our retail brands and effective product innovation and development as we successfully broadened our product offerings.



Others. Revenues from others for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 6.6% to RMB59 million (US$9 million) from RMB55 million for the same period of 2025.





(RMB in thousands) Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (893,231 - (1,198,048 - Retail costs (450,542 - (765,135 - Other operating costs (6,593 - (5,198 - Selling and marketing expenses (392,847 - (605,945 - General and administrative expenses (89,546 - (129,917 - Technology and development expenses (42,574 - (56,838 - Total operating costs and expenses (1,875,333 - (2,761,081 -

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB2,761 million (US$407 million), including RMB10 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB1,875 million, including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2025.

Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB1,198 million (US$177 million), compared with RMB893 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as supply chain costs and hotel manager costs, associated with our ongoing hotel network expansion. Hotel operating costs accounted for 64.5% of manachised and leased hotels' revenues for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 61.7% for the same period of 2025.



Retail costs for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB765 million (US$113 million), compared with RMB451 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was associated with the rapid growth of our retail business. Retail costs accounted for 48.6% of retail revenues for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 46.7% for the same period of 2025.



Other operating costs for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB5 million (US$0.8 million), compared with RMB7 million for the same period of 2025.





Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB606 million (US$89 million), compared with RMB393 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to our enhanced investment in branding and the effective development of online channels, aligned with the growth of our retail business. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 17.4% of net revenues for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 15.9% for the same period of 2025.



General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB130 million (US$19 million), including RMB9 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB90 million, including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2025. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses, the increase was primarily due to an increase in labor costs. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 3.5% of net revenues for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.6% for the same period of 2025.



Technology and development expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB57 million (US$8 million), compared with RMB43 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network and retail business, and to improve customer experience. Technology and development expenses accounted for 1.6% of net revenues for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 1.7% for the same period of 2025.

Other operating income, net for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB44 million (US$6 million), compared with RMB3 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to an increase in income from government subsidies.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB773 million (US$114 million), compared with RMB596 million for the same period of 2025.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB255 million (US$38 million), compared with RMB192 million for the same period of 2025.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB548 million (US$81 million), representing an increase of 29.0% compared with RMB425 million for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB558 million (US$82 million), representing an increase of 30.8% compared with RMB427 million for the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted income per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the second quarter of 2026, basic income per share was RMB1.35 (US$0.20), and diluted income per share was RMB1.33 (US$0.20). For the second quarter of 2026, basic income per ADS was RMB4.05 (US$0.60), and diluted income per ADS was RMB3.99 (US$0.60).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB810 million (US$119 million), representing an increase of 33.3% compared with RMB608 million for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB821 million (US$121 million), representing an increase of 34.6% compared with RMB610 million for the same period of 2025.

Cash flows: Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB835 million (US$123 million). Investing cash inflow for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB282 million (US$42 million). Financing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB861 million (US$127 million).

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB3.9 billion (US$582 million).

Debt financing. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB237 million (US$35 million).

Outlook

For the full year of 2026, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 30% compared with the full year of 2025.

This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company's preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, August 20, 2026 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yaduo.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Atour Second Quarter of 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe8138a580f784759b9c45dda51c9d597

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses divided by the number of weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share - Diluted; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this release.

The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company's cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted, and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company's performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations, as the excluded items have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies, as these companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading lifestyle group in China that operates both hospitality and retail businesses. As a leader in quality living, Atour is dedicated to creating an intimate ambiance where people can warmly connect. Guided by its people-serving philosophy, Atour continuously refines its products and services to curate exceptional experiences for every user.



For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com

Investor Relations Contact

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Email: ir@yaduo.com

Christensen Advisory

Email: atour@christensencomms.com

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548



-Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow-

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of As of December 31, June 30, 2025 2026 RMB RMB USD1 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,303,949 3,924,845 578,451 Short-term investments 2,562,745 1,797,192 264,873 Accounts receivable 341,446 421,368 62,102 Prepayments and other current assets 675,974 601,404 88,636 Amounts due from related parties 192,289 191,781 28,265 Inventories 278,802 173,927 25,633 Total current assets 7,355,205 7,110,517 1,047,960 Non-current assets Restricted cash 16,223 22,720 3,349 Contract costs 134,268 139,108 20,502 Property and equipment, net 225,603 205,596 30,301 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,108,548 889,953 131,163 Intangible assets, net 4,712 3,744 552 Goodwill 17,446 17,446 2,571 Other assets 51,905 48,906 7,208 Deferred tax assets 253,596 244,540 36,041 Total non-current assets 1,812,301 1,572,013 231,687 Total assets 9,167,506 8,682,530 1,279,647 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, current 230,201 260,815 38,439 Accounts payable 821,997 1,030,026 151,807 Deferred revenue, current 701,147 490,881 72,347 Salary and welfare payable 316,562 292,837 43,159 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,090,394 1,097,564 161,761 Income taxes payable 312,302 268,517 39,575 Short-term borrowings 250,000 235,000 34,635 Amounts due to related parties 2,886 2,628 387 Total current liabilities 3,725,489 3,678,268 542,110 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,042,719 797,006 117,464 Deferred revenue, non-current 526,439 541,913 79,868 Long-term borrowings, non-current portion 2,000 2,000 295 Other non-current liabilities 290,058 303,075 44,668 Total non-current liabilities 1,861,216 1,643,994 242,295 Total liabilities 5,586,705 5,322,262 784,405

_________________

1 Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the second quarter of 2026 and as of June 30, 2026 are solely for readers' convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.7851, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2026.





ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of As of December 31, June 30, 2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 Shareholders' equity Class A ordinary shares 246 238 35 Class B ordinary shares 56 56 8 Treasury shares (326,400 - (40,834 - (6,018 - Additional paid in capital 1,758,365 758,401 111,774 Retained earnings 2,195,519 2,714,562 400,077 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,307 - (59,817 - (8,816 - Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,593,479 3,372,606 497,060 Non-controlling interests (12,678 - (12,338 - (1,818 - Total shareholders' equity 3,580,801 3,360,268 495,242 Commitments and contingencies - - - Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 9,167,506 8,682,530 1,279,647

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Revenues: Manachised hotels 1,299,194 1,725,369 254,288 2,331,377 3,293,417 485,390 Leased hotels 149,597 131,915 19,442 278,160 250,207 36,876 Retail 964,849 1,574,522 232,056 1,658,628 2,645,721 389,931 Others 54,909 58,541 8,627 106,198 112,243 16,543 Net revenues 2,468,549 3,490,347 514,413 4,374,363 6,301,588 928,740 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (893,231 - (1,198,048 - (176,570 - (1,629,376 - (2,334,416 - (344,050 - Retail costs (450,542 - (765,135 - (112,767 - (787,968 - (1,272,395 - (187,528 - Other operating costs (6,593 - (5,198 - (767 - (14,221 - (9,656 - (1,423 - Selling and marketing expenses (392,847 - (605,945 - (89,305 - (675,744 - (1,007,109 - (148,429 - General and administrative expenses (89,546 - (129,917 - (19,147 - (251,359 - (269,801 - (39,764 - Technology and development expenses (42,574 - (56,838 - (8,377 - (81,955 - (107,249 - (15,807 - Total operating costs and expenses (1,875,333 - (2,761,081 - (406,933 - (3,440,623 - (5,000,626 - (737,001 - Other operating income, net 2,966 43,981 6,482 17,723 135,246 19,932 Income from operations 596,182 773,247 113,962 951,463 1,436,208 211,671 Interest income 22,437 8,758 1,291 41,717 17,885 2,636 Gain from short-term investments 8,674 11,708 1,726 18,525 23,503 3,464 Interest expense (781 - (1,539 - (227 - (1,395 - (3,260 - (480 - Other (expenses) income, net (9,791 - 10,867 1,601 (15,900 - 10,892 1,605 Income before income tax 616,721 803,041 118,353 994,410 1,485,228 218,896 Income tax expense (191,871 - (255,114 - (37,599 - (325,982 - (473,817 - (69,832 - Net income 424,850 547,927 80,754 668,428 1,011,411 149,064 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 619 210 31 1,494 340 50 Net income attributable to the Company 424,231 547,717 80,723 666,934 1,011,071 149,014 Net income 424,850 547,927 80,754 668,428 1,011,411 149,064 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes (15,399 - (17,089 - (2,519 - (24,754 - (25,510 - (3,760 - Other comprehensive loss, net of nil income taxes (15,399 - (17,089 - (2,519 - (24,754 - (25,510 - (3,760 - Total comprehensive income 409,451 530,838 78,235 643,674 985,901 145,304 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 619 210 31 1,494 340 50 Comprehensive income attributable to the Company 408,832 530,628 78,204 642,180 985,561 145,254 Net income per ordinary share -Basic 1.02 1.35 0.20 1.61 2.47 0.36 -Diluted 1.01 1.33 0.20 1.59 2.45 0.36 Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share -Basic 416,249,651 406,464,388 406,464,388 415,473,352 409,057,566 409,057,566 -Diluted 419,793,860 410,476,026 410,476,026 419,500,241 413,112,175 413,112,175

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Cash flows from operating activities: Net cash generated from operating activities 766,503 835,227 123,097 768,471 1,127,552 166,181 Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for purchases of property and equipment (28,971 - (6,475 - (954 - (48,271 - (10,307 - (1,519 - Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment - - - 4,740 - - Payment for purchases of intangible assets (152 - (62 - (9 - (227 - (1,790 - (264 - Payment for purchases of short-term investments (3,224,000 - (5,547,000 - (817,527 - (6,817,000 - (9,739,460 - (1,435,419 - Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 2,482,370 5,835,180 859,999 5,612,366 10,528,516 1,551,711 Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (770,753 - 281,643 41,509 (1,248,392 - 776,959 114,509 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 5,000 - - 35,000 15,000 2,211 Repayment of borrowings (10,000 - (5,000 - (737 - (30,000 - (30,000 - (4,421 - Proceeds from stock option exercises 11,885 1,874 276 13,331 5,365 791 Payment for dividends (418,188 - (492,028 - (72,516 - (418,188 - (492,028 - (72,516 - Payment for share repurchases - (360,235 - (53,092 - - (753,059 - (110,987 - Others - (5,383 - (793 - - (5,383 - (793 - Net cash used in financing activities (411,303 - (860,772 - (126,862 - (399,857 - (1,260,105 - (185,715 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,864 - (8,002 - (1,178 - (23,077 - (17,013 - (2,508 - Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (430,417 - 248,096 36,566 (902,855 - 627,393 92,467 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 3,147,192 3,699,469 545,234 3,619,630 3,320,172 489,333 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 2,716,775 3,947,565 581,800 2,716,775 3,947,565 581,800

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Net income (GAAP) 424,850 547,927 80,754 668,428 1,011,411 149,064 Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil2 1,838 10,302 1,518 103,387 36,785 5,421 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 426,688 558,229 82,272 771,815 1,048,196 154,485 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Net income per ordinary share - Diluted (GAAP) 1.01 1.33 0.20 1.59 2.45 0.36 Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil per ordinary share2 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.25 0.09 0.01 Adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted (non-GAAP) 1.01 1.36 0.20 1.84 2.54 0.37 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Net income (GAAP) 424,850 547,927 80,754 668,428 1,011,411 149,064 Interest income (22,437 - (8,758 - (1,291 - (41,717 - (17,885 - (2,636 - Interest expense 781 1,539 227 1,395 3,260 480 Income tax expense 191,871 255,114 37,599 325,982 473,817 69,832 Depreciation and amortization 12,786 14,464 2,132 25,996 29,092 4,288 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 607,851 810,286 119,421 980,084 1,499,695 221,028 Share-based compensation expenses 1,838 10,302 1,518 103,387 36,785 5,421 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 609,689 820,588 120,939 1,083,471 1,536,480 226,449

__________________

2 The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.





Key Operating Data

Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Opened in Q2 2026 Closed in Q2 2026 As of

June 30, 2026 As of

June 30, 2026 Manachised hotels 101 14 2,156 239,389 Leased hotels - - 19 3,137 Total 101 14 2,175 242,526

Hotel Brand Positioning As of June 30, 2026 Properties Rooms Manachised Leased A.T. House Luxury - 1 214 SAVHE Upscale 2 1 487 Atour S Upscale 92 1 12,540 Atour Origin Upper midscale 60 1 7,216 Atour Upper midscale 1,611 13 183,410 Atour X Upper midscale 174 2 18,635 Atour Light Midscale 217 - 20,024 Total 2,156 19 242,526

All Hotels in Operation Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 Occupancy rate3 (in percentage) Manachised hotels 76.2% 70.5% 76.2% Leased hotels 82.4% 77.5% 82.3% All hotels 76.4: 70.6: 76.2: ADR3 (in RMB) Manachised hotels 429.6 424.5 435.6 Leased hotels 590.7 574.4 597.4 All hotels 432.8 426.8 437.9 RevPAR3 (in RMB) Manachised hotels 339.9 309.4 343.1 Leased hotels 513.0 472.3 518.1 All hotels 343.1 311.6 345.4

Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in Q2 20264 Number of hotels Same-hotel Occupancy3

(in percentage) Same-hotel ADR3

(in RMB) Same-hotel RevPAR3

(in RMB) Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Manachised hotels 1,442 1,442 77.3% 76.5% 429.4 421.9 344.5 334.1 Leased hotels 18 18 83.3% 82.2% 576.3 564.1 504.3 486.0 All hotels 1,460 1,460 77.4: 76.6: 432.0 424.6 347.2 336.8

____________________

3 Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.

4 For any given period, we define "same-hotel" as a hotel that has operated for more than 18 calendar months as of the 15th day (inclusive) of any month within that period. The OCC, ADR and RevPAR presented above represent such metrics generated by "same hotels" in the given period, compared to the corresponding metrics generated by these "same hotels" during the same period in 2025.