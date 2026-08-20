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WKN: A3C4CZ | ISIN: CA3953251038 | Ticker-Symbol: M0LY
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 11:38
0,845 Euro
-2,42 % -0,021
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENLAND RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENLAND RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8020,86714:07
0,8070,84914:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OTC Markets: Greenland Resources Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Greenland Resources Inc. (TSX: MOLY; OTCQX: GRLRF), a Canadian and Greenlandic mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Greenland Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Greenland Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GRLRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Greenland Resources Inc.
Greenland Resources is a Canadian listed company with a fully-owned Greenlandic subsidiary and an NI 43-101 Definitive Feasibility study and binding long-term offtake agreements with some of the largest steel companies in the world. The Company is focused on the development of its flagship project called Malmbjerg, a world class Climax-type molybdenum mineral deposit with by-product magnesium near tidewater in east-central Greenland.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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