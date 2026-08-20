Yukon Metals Corp.: UAV Magnetic Survey Reveals Untested Convergence Zone at AZ Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) ("Yukon Metals" or the "Company") has completed a 400 line-kilometre, 25-metre line-spacing UAV (uncrewed aerial vehicle) aeromagnetic survey of its 100%-owned AZ Copper-Gold Project, 6 km west of the Alaska Highway and 36 km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon.

The survey has identified two intersecting structural trends, oriented at approximately 280° and 345°, that converge at a zone not yet tested by drilling, coinciding with elevated copper-in-soil values, azurite-malachite mineralization, and quartz-sericite pyrite alteration on the ground surface.

Highlights

Two intersecting magnetic trends converge at a zone not directly tested by the 2026 drill program, where elevated copper-in-soil values and chalcopyrite and malachite mineralization occur at surface.



Total magnetic intensity ("TMI") data broadly correspond with the diorite unit currently being evaluated by drilling, while first vertical derivative ("1VD") processing highlights a series of magnetic lineaments interpreted as potential structural features.



A west-northwest-trending magnetic lineament (~280°) coincides with mapped azurite-malachite mineralization and weak quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") alteration. These are surface indicators consistent with a hydrothermal system. A north-northwest-trending feature (~345°) is spatially associated with a separate copper-in-soil anomaly extending from the ridge crest downslope.



The 2026 exploration program at AZ included approximately 2,000 metres of drilling in three holes, together with systematic soil and rock geochemical sampling, and Induced Polarization geophysics. The new magnetic data will be integrated with these datasets to refine additional drill targets.



"The UAV magnetic survey has added meaningful resolution to our understanding of the AZ structural framework," says Jim Coates, CEO of Yukon Metals. "The convergence of two interpreted trends; one coinciding with surface copper mineralization and QSP alteration, the other with a separate soil anomaly, defines a zone that is yet to be tested by our current drill coverage and that we consider a priority for further work. We look forward to integrating this dataset with our IP, geochemistry and drilling results as we advance targeting at AZ."

Preliminary Magnetic Results

Preliminary review of the TMI data indicates that the magnetic response broadly corresponds with the diorite unit in the southwest area of the property, while also highlighting variations that may help refine the currently interpreted extent and internal character of the unit. In areas where existing geology is based on regional mapping, the high-resolution magnetic data provides additional detail that will be evaluated through ongoing fieldwork and geological interpretation.

The calculated 1VD enhances shorter-wavelength magnetic features and highlights a series of linear magnetic breaks and gradients interpreted as potential structural features and/or geological contacts (Figure 2).





Figure 1 TMI at the AZ Project showing drill traces, copper-in-soil samples, mapped azurite-malachite mineralization and weak QSP alteration.

Two prominent orientations are evident in the current dataset. A west-northwest-trending magnetic feature (pink coloration) oriented at approximately 280° is associated with elevated copper-in-soil values (orange and red dots) concentrated along the transition from a magnetic high into an adjacent magnetic low. The magnetic low also coincides with mapped azurite-malachite mineralization and weak QSP alteration (shaded grey area) (Figure 2). The geological significance of these spatial relationships remains under evaluation.

A second north-northwest-trending magnetic feature oriented at approximately 345° is spatially associated with a separate copper-in-soil anomaly extending from the ridge crest onto the adjacent slope, with the strongest copper responses occurring downslope. The two interpreted trends converge within an area that was not directly tested by the recent drilling. The Company considers this area of interest for further evaluation as the magnetic data are integrated with drilling, surface geochemistry, IP geophysics and geological observations.





Figure 2. 1VD magnetic data showing interpreted ~280° and ~345° magnetic trends as dashed lines and recent drill traces.

The TMI data also highlight several localized zones of reduced magnetic response within the broader magnetic signature associated with the diorite (Figure 1). The origin of these magnetic lows has not yet been established and may reflect lithological variation, structural effects and/or alteration. Hydrothermal modification or destruction of magnetite is one possible explanation that will be evaluated as additional geological and drilling information becomes available. At this stage, the magnetic interpretation remains preliminary, and the Company has not established the geological or mineralizing significance of the individual magnetic features.

UAV Aeromagnetic Survey

The UAV aeromagnetic survey covered an area of approximately 2.5 km by 3.5 km and comprised approximately 400 line-kilometres of magnetic data acquisition. Production lines were flown north-south at 25-metre spacing, with 250-metre-spaced tie lines. The magnetic sensor was flown at a nominal altitude of approximately 45 metres above ground level, using terrain-following flight paths designed to maintain consistent ground clearance. The survey utilized a GEM Systems GSMP-35U potassium-vapour magnetometer in a UAV towed-sensor configuration. Magnetic data were corrected, levelled, and micro-levelled prior to generation of the final magnetic grids and derivative products. Survey products include total magnetic intensity, first and second vertical derivatives, analytic signal, horizontal derivative and tilt derivative.

2026 Exploration at AZ

Exploration completed at AZ during the 2026 field program to date includes approximately 2,000 metres of drilling in three holes, together with 325 soil samples and 280 rock samples collected across the Project. Drilling tested areas of elevated copper geochemistry and an IP chargeability response.

This UAV magnetic data provide an additional high-resolution dataset that will be integrated with these results to further refine the geological and structural framework at AZ. A total of 400 line-kilometres of high-resolution UAV magnetic data were collected on closely spaced 25-metre survey lines, providing a detailed magnetic dataset across the southwest target zone (Figure 3).





Figure 3- Location of UAV magnetic survey on the AZ property.

Localized zones of reduced magnetic response occur within the broader magnetic signature associated with the diorite and will be evaluated alongside soil and rock geochemistry, IP geophysics, drilling and geological observations to further evaluate these features and refine future exploration targeting.

Next Steps

Yukon Metals will continue to integrate the new magnetic data with surface geology, soil and rock geochemistry, IP geophysics, drill-core observations and assay results from the recent exploration program. This work will focus on refining the interpretation of the magnetic trends, evaluating the area where the two trends converge, and assessing the significance of localized magnetic lows within the broader diorite response. The integrated dataset will be used to refine the geological model at AZ and assist in prioritizing areas for future exploration and drilling.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

The Yukon Metals portfolio was built on more than 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s portfolio. The portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold projects, with substantial exposure to tungsten. Additional portfolio assets include gold, silver and lead-zinc polymetallic properties.

The Company is well financed and led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management team across technical and financial disciplines. Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company's strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

- ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

"Jim Coates"

Jim Coates, CEO

Email: jimcoates@yukonmetals.com

For additional information, please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

Email: lindsaywilson@yukonmetals.com

Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information regarding the interpretation and geological significance of the UAV aeromagnetic survey results at the AZ Project, the UAV magnetic survey's ability to has added meaningful resolution to the Company's understanding of the AZ structural framework, the potential relationship between interpreted magnetic lineaments and copper-in-soil anomalies, the potential significance of localized magnetic lows, the potential origins of the magnetic lows, along with their lithological variation, structural effects and/or alterations, the integration of magnetic data with geological, geochemical, geophysical and drilling results, the potential to refine future geological models and exploration targets, and the Company's future exploration plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to AZ and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs, and UAV magnetic surveys; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

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