Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318)
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026
(20 August 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of and for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on 20 August 2026. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2026:
1. Higher-value overall business growth
Note: Revenue grew 15.0% YoY to RMB575,138 million in the first half of 2026 under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other applicable regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC.
2. Steady growth in cash dividends
3. L&H grew driven by multi-channel high-quality development
4. Ping An P&C sustained growth with improving quality and efficiency
5. Robust insurance funds investment results
6. Ping An Bank grew revenue and profit YoY with stable asset quality
Note: Ping An Bank's revenue is calculated in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other applicable regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC.
7. Upgraded services and customer experience in 2026 Year of Services
8. Integrated finance boosts core competence and customer operation efficiency
9. Health & senior care strategy enables core businesses via differentiation
10. Corporate social responsibility, green development and rural vitalization
11. Consistently rising brand value
For further details, please refer to the interim result announcement published by the Company on the websites of the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on 20 August 2026 (the "Interim Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Interim Results Announcement.
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End of Media Release
Issuer: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
Key word(s): Insurance
20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
|47th Floor, Ping An Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Road, Futian District
|518033 Shenzen
|China
|Phone:
|+86 400 8866 338
|E-mail:
|ir@pingan.com.cn
|Internet:
|www.pingan.cn
|ISIN:
|XS2924174XXX
|WKN:
|A4ECGX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|LEI Code:
|529900M9MC28JLN35U89
|EQS News ID:
|2386408
|End of News
|EQS Media
2386408 20.08.2026 CET/CEST