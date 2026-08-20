

EQS-Media / 20.08.2026 / 13:16 CET/CEST

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026 (20 August 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of and for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on 20 August 2026. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2026: 1. Higher-value overall business growth Operating profit after tax ("OPAT") attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB84,196 million, up 8.3% YoY.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB92,585 million, up 36.1% YoY.

Revenue amounted to RMB615,351 million, up 12.6% YoY.

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB1,028,084 million, up 2.8% YTD. Note: Revenue grew 15.0% YoY to RMB575,138 million in the first half of 2026 under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other applicable regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC. 2. Steady growth in cash dividends Ping An attaches importance to shareholder returns, and will pay an interim dividend of RMB0.98 per share in cash, up 3.2% YoY. 3. L&H grew driven by multi-channel high-quality development Life and health insurance ("L&H") business's OPAT rose 2.3% YoY to RMB55,872 million.

New business value ("NBV") increased 11.2% YoY to RMB24,847 million.

Agency channel maintained high-quality development, with NBV per agent up 14.1% YoY.

Bancassurance, community finance and other channels constantly made breakthroughs, with their share in Ping An Life's NBV up 3.8 pps YoY. 4. Ping An P&C sustained growth with improving quality and efficiency Premium income was RMB178,751 million, up 4.0% YoY. Premium income of new energy vehicle insurance climbed 21.5% YoY.

Insurance revenue was RMB171,879 million, up 3.8% YoY.

Overall combined ratio ("COR") improved by 0.1 pps YoY to 95.1%, indicating sustained strong profitability.

Auto insurance COR improved by 0.6 pps YoY to 94.9%, indicating consistently strengthening profitability. 5. Robust insurance funds investment results Insurance funds investment portfolio grew 1.9% YTD to RMB6.61 trillion.

The portfolio achieved a 4.8% 10-year average net investment yield and a 4.9% 10-year average comprehensive investment yield, both higher than the embedded value long-run investment return assumption. 6. Ping An Bank grew revenue and profit YoY with stable asset quality Revenue and net profit rose 1.8% and 3.3% YoY to RMB70,617 million and RMB25,696 million respectively.

Non-performing loan ratio was 1.05%. Provision coverage ratio was 219.58%. Note: Ping An Bank's revenue is calculated in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other applicable regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC. 7. Upgraded services and customer experience in 2026 Year of Services Express Service can "get things done driven by one prompt" and conduct AI-enabled inquiry, consultation and processing in 88% of Ping An's business scenarios as a reliable AI assistant to about 90 million monthly active customers.

Upgraded Global Emergency Assistance enabled "one action-triggered emergency response" in 233 countries and regions, handled over 1,500 service requests worldwide, and repatriated 36 compatriots from Middle East high-risk areas in 1H 2026.

Flagship "7 Benefits" offer comprehensive proactive health management in a series of home scenarios including sleep, nutrition, and exercise. 8. Integrated finance boosts core competence and customer operation efficiency Steady customer base expansion: retail customers increased 0.9% YTD to 253 million.

Higher customer value: high-value customers grew 2.6% YTD.

Higher customer retention: the retention rate of customers holding products across three or more product lines within the Group was 99%.

Higher customer loyalty: 76.6% of customers have been served by Ping An for five or more years.

Lower acquisition costs: internal customer acquisition costs are 35-45% lower than external ones on average. 9. Health & senior care strategy enables core businesses via differentiation Ping An has partnered with 100% of China's top 100 hospitals and 3A hospitals as well as nearly 245K pharmacies. Ping An's payment network enables members of corporate health management programs to buy medicines offline by scanning a QR code.

"AI + Physician" services have covered 100% of the Group's retail customers. The accuracy rate of AI Doctor-aided diagnosis/treatment was 96%, and that of complex disease diagnosis/treatment plans from AI-enabled multi-disciplinary teams was nearly 90%.

Ping An launched the "Ping An Home" service brand, with over 320K customers entitled to Ping An Home services. Zhen Living premium health and senior care communities Zhen City • Shanghai and Zhen City • Futian have opened for business in Shanghai and Shenzhen respectively. 10. Corporate social responsibility, green development and rural vitalization Cumulative investment to bolster the real economy was over RMB11.29 trillion. Green investment of insurance funds amounted to RMB647,550 million. Green loan balance was RMB273,416 million.

Green insurance premium income reached RMB41,346 million. Funding for rural industrial vitalization via "Ping An Rural Communities Support" totaled RMB30,383 million. 11. Consistently rising brand value No.26 on the Forbes Global 2000 list (No.2 among insurers worldwide).

Global 2000 list (No.2 among insurers worldwide). No.48 on the Fortune Global 500 list (No.10 among financial companies worldwide).

Global 500 list (No.10 among financial companies worldwide). No.32 on the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 list (No.1 among Chinese insurance brands for 10 consecutive years). For further details, please refer to the interim result announcement published by the Company on the websites of the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on 20 August 2026 (the "Interim Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Interim Results Announcement. -End-



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Issuer: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Key word(s): Insurance



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