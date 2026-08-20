KEO Capital appoints Pablo A. Ribas as new CEO - Roberto Marchiori to continue as COO

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / The KEO Capital AB (publ) ("KEO Capital" or the "Company") (STO:KEOC) Board of Directors has appointed Pablo A. Ribas as Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Roberto Marchiori, who will continue as Chief Operating Officer. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Pablo holds an MBA and a BBA in Finance, with a minor in Computer Science, from Florida International University, and completed the Accelerated Executive Development Program at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. He has extensive experience in B2B payments and fintech leadership, having served as Chief Revenue Officer of Edenred Pay (CSI) since 2025, and as Chief Commercial Officer of KEO World from 2022 to 2025. Prior to KEO World, Pablo spent more than two decades at American Express, where he held senior executive leadership roles across the United States, Europe and Latin America, including leading the U.S. Small and Medium Business organization and serving as CEO and Country Manager of American Express Spain. He also previously served as Chairman of the Board of American Express Spain.

While Pablo brings the ideal experience to lead KEO Capital through the next phase, KEO Capital will retain Roberto Marchiori's deep expertise and ensure a smooth handover in his capacity as COO. The transition follows Roberto Marchiori's wish to dedicate more of his time and energy to daily operations, advancing the ongoing transformation of KEO's fintech platform, and expanding the loan portfolio. In light of this, the Board has created a tailored COO position, allowing Roberto Marchiori to focus on the areas where he adds the greatest value.

As CEO, Pablo will be focused on leading and scaling KEO Capital's fintech business and B2B platforms, further strengthening the KEO Capital organization and preparing the company for a dual listing in the United States. Operationally, the Company's energy division, KEO Energy, will continue to be led separately as the Company progresses its planned separation of those assets.

"The Board is pleased to welcome Pablo to KEO Capital. His unique combination of global payments expertise, fintech experience and proven ability to scale businesses make him well-suited to lead the company through its next phase of growth. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Roberto Marchiori for his outstanding contributions as CEO. He has been instrumental in guiding the company through a transformative period, and his leadership has been pivotal to the successful merger and the transformation of KEO Capital. We are very pleased that Roberto will continue within KEO Capital as COO, allowing us to retain his invaluable expertise as we enter this next chapter," commented Paolo Fidanza, Chairman of KEO Capital.

"It is a privilege to take on the leadership of KEO Capital at such an exciting time for the company. KEO Capital has built something truly distinctive, and I am eager to work with our team, our partners, and our stakeholders to take the fintech platform to the next level and capture the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead," commented Pablo A. Ribas, new CEO of KEO Capital.

"I'm incredibly proud of the transformation we've achieved at KEO Capital. When I took on the CEO role, the company was an active financial investor in the energy and minerals industries. Today, we are a fintech-focused company operating a scalable credit platform supported by high-quality licenses, robust operating infrastructure, and proprietary technology capabilities across the Americas. As I step into the COO role, I remain fully committed to expanding our B2B payments portfolio and supporting the company's continued growth and long-term value creation for shareholders," commented Roberto Marchiori, newly appointed COO of KEO Capital.

For more information, please contact:

Pablo Ribas, CEO | Miles Molyneaux, CFO | Roberto Marchiori, COO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its indirect equity interest in PetroUrdaneta (24 percent, to be increased to 40 percent under a binding agreement), are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company through the proposed business combination with Lionheart Holdings, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

This information is information that Keo Capital is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 12:53 CEST.

Attachments

KEO Capital appoints Pablo A. Ribas as new CEO - Roberto Marchiori to continue as COO

SOURCE: Keo Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keo-capital-appoints-pablo-a.-ribas-as-new-ceo-roberto-marchiori-to-1209688