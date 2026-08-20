Vector Sciences & Therapeutics: Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) Files Provisional Patent Application on Integrated Platform for Orthopedic Tissue Regeneration Using Peptides

Platform combines regenerative peptides with autologous platelet-rich biologics, alongside adjunct formulations designed to avoid interfering with the body's own repair cells

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. ("Vector" or the "Company") (TSXV: PAIN) today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering an integrated platform intended to improve tissue healing across orthopedic surgical care.

The application describes compositions, systems, and methods that pair tissue-repair-promoting peptides with a patient's own platelet-rich plasma or platelet-rich fibrin. Vector believes the combination has the potential, subject to further preclinical and clinical development, to produce a regenerative response greater than what either element contributes on its own.

The application also describes adjunct formulations addressing a problem Vector believes has gone largely unaddressed. Several agents used routinely in orthopedic surgery for pain control and infection prevention have been reported in the published literature to work against the very cells and processes a regenerative therapy depends on. The filing covers approaches formulated and sequenced specifically to reduce that conflict.

"My background is in orthopedic and reconstructive orthopedic sales, so I'm particularly excited about this filing," said William Jackson, CEO of Vector. "These peptides were reclassified out of FDA's higher-risk compounding category earlier this year, and a federal advisory committee has since recommended several for inclusion on the agency's approved compounding list. More than 30 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis. Orthopedic and sports medicine surgeons have used platelet-rich biologics for years. What has been missing is a way to bring those biologics together with regenerative peptides, and to keep the rest of the surgical protocol from undoing the benefit. That coordination is what this filing is about."

The provisional application establishes a priority date and gives Vector a twelve-month window in which to pursue a non-provisional filing. The platform is in the development stage. All candidates described are investigational and have not been approved for any indication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory body. No clinical studies have been conducted, and nothing in this release should be understood as a claim of safety or efficacy in humans. Vector is not disclosing specific formulations, dosing ranges, or system design details at this time.

About Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) is a medical technology company advancing drug delivery technology and peptide manufacturing for the sports medicine, regenerative medicine, and pain management markets. The Company's intellectual property portfolio spans advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, regenerative medicine, pancreatic oncology, smart wound care, lyophilized pharmaceutical systems, and next-generation therapeutic delivery. Vector is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Vector's technology, development plans, and intellectual property strategy. Actual results may differ materially. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee that a patent will issue or that any issued claims will have the scope described here.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics