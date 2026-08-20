Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, has launched a unified Online Reputation management system, a new feature that brings Google and Fresha reviews together into a single dashboard, giving partners one central place to monitor, manage and respond to client feedback. The launch further strengthens Fresha's position as the industry's leading booking software, expanding the platform's growing suite of AI-powered business tools and giving beauty and wellness businesses another essential workflow without the need for additional software.

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Build trust, manage reviews and grow your business with Online Reputation

Online reviews are one of the most influential factors in attracting new clients, building trust and encouraging repeat business. Yet as businesses grow, managing customer feedback across multiple platforms can quickly become another daily responsibility competing with appointments, team management and client service. By centralizing cross-platform reviews into Fresha, partners have a single destination where every new review can be monitored and managed alongside appointments, payments, client records and day-to-day operations, saving time and optimizing workflow.

In practice, Online Reputation Management gives partners a full toolkit in one place: a single dashboard connecting Google and Fresha reviews, consolidated views for multi-location businesses alongside per-location management, the ability to reply as the business or as an individual team member and control whether each response is visible on the Marketplace or only shared with the client, generating intelligent summaries, such as flagging that clients consistently praise a salon's friendly staff but mention longer wait times at weekends, saving businesses time and making review management as seamless as possible and the ability to dispute reviews directly from the dashboard.

Businesses can use Fresha's AI Concierge to reply to all reviews, choosing to respond as the business or from an individual team member, with the option to require approval before publishing or switch on automatic posting once the rules are set. AI Concierge can also prepare reply queues for faster review management, generate intelligent summaries and identify recurring themes, highlight customer sentiment and surface opportunities for improvement, enabling businesses to understand hundreds of reviews in moments rather than manually reading each one individually.

As always with Fresha, the new feature is designed to support businesses at every stage of growth. Online Reputation Management delivers value whether a partner operates as an independent professional, a single-chair salon, a growing multi-site business or an international enterprise. For smaller businesses, it reduces the time spent checking multiple platforms throughout the day, making it easier to maintain a consistent online presence while staying focused on clients. For larger organizations managing multiple locations and higher review volumes, it provides greater visibility across every site, helping teams respond more efficiently, maintain brand standards, and better understand customer sentiment at scale.

In turn, this is helping Fresha not only build the most diverse and powerful marketplace in the industry, but power businesses to thrive, strengthen their reputation and grow stronger overall, building the kind of trust that keeps clients coming back time and again. For consumers, it means every business on Fresha is easier to evaluate and trust, with genuine, up-to-date reviews helping them choose with confidence and book with businesses that consistently deliver a great experience.

"At Fresha, every product we launch is designed to help businesses operate more efficiently while delivering an even better experience for their clients," said William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha. "Online Reputation Management extends that vision by bringing one of the industry's most important growth channels directly into Fresha. Whether you're an independent professional building your reputation or an enterprise business managing multiple locations, we're giving partners the tools to stay connected to client feedback, save valuable time and make better decisions, with AI helping wherever it can deliver meaningful value."

Online Reputation Management represents another milestone in Fresha's evolution from booking software into the beauty and wellness industry's most comprehensive business platform. Following the introduction of AI Concierge, Client Connect, Team Connect, intelligent scheduling, native accounting integrations and an expanding suite of embedded financial services, Fresha continues to invest in the technology businesses rely on every day, bringing bookings, payments, client communication, commerce, financial management and now reputation management into one intelligent platform. As online reputation becomes a defining measure of business performance, Fresha is helping partners meet that standard without adding extra work: spending less time on admin, building stronger client relationships, and continuing to raise the bar for customer experience across beauty and wellness.

Online Reputation Management will be available globally to all Fresha partners from 27 July 2026, with Google integrations included at no additional cost. AI-generated reply drafts, AI review summaries and reply queues are available through AI Concierge in supported markets, providing businesses with even more intelligent ways to manage and grow their reputation.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

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Contacts:

belle.taurua@fresha.com