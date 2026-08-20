Olvi Oyj: Juha Kauppinen to start as CFO of Olvi plc on 11 September 2026

Olvi plc Stock Exchange Release 20 August 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

Changes in Board/Management/Auditors

Juha Kauppinen to start as CFO of Olvi plc on 11 September 2026

On 21 April 2026, Olvi plc announced that it had appointed Juha Kauppinen, M.Sc. (Eng.), as the company's Chief Financial and Information Officer (CFIO) and a member of the Group Management Team.

The previously announced estimate of the start date is now specified: Juha Kauppinen will start in his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on 11 September 2026. His area of responsibility includes also the company's information management.

Kauppinen joins Olvi from his position as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (CFO & COO) of Sanoma Media Finland.

The current CFO, Tiina-Liisa Liukkonen, will continue in her current role until Kauppinen assumes his position. Thereafter, as a member of the Group Management Team, she will move into the role of Director, International Business, which will be communicated in more detail later.

Olvi plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Patrik Lundell,

CEO

tel. +358 290 00 1050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media