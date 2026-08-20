New to The Street Earns Powerful Endorsement From IMG Academy as Long-Form and Short-Form Storytelling Delivers Record Audience Engagement

IMG Academy SVP of Communications Mike Lovecchio Praises New to The Street's Storytelling, Distribution and Ability to Generate Meaningful Viewership Long After Release

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / New to The Street today highlighted the continued success of its work with IMG Academy, with senior leadership at the global sports education brand recognizing New to The Street for its ability to combine premium storytelling with powerful, sustained distribution.

The relationship has included high-impact short-form programming as well as an immersive 30-minute biographical feature. The long-form IMG Academy BIO has surpassed 1 million digital views, demonstrating how professionally produced brand storytelling can continue reaching audiences well beyond its initial release.

Mike Lovecchio, SVP of Communications at IMG Academy, said:

"New to The Street has proven to be an exceptional media and storytelling partner for IMG Academy. From high-impact short-form content to our longer-form biographical features, their team has consistently created videos that generate extraordinary audience engagement and have delivered record-setting results for our content. What separates New to The Street is not simply the quality of the production-it's the power of their platform and distribution. They know how to tell a compelling story, find the audience for it, and continue generating meaningful viewership long after a video is released. The performance of both our short-form videos and biographical stories has exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the tremendous reach New to The Street can bring to a brand."

Storytelling Built for Longevity

New to The Street's model is built around a simple principle: great content should continue working long after the cameras stop rolling.

The platform combines executive interviews, high-impact short-form content, documentary-style BIO productions, sponsored television programming, digital distribution, social amplification and outdoor media to create sustained brand exposure rather than a single media moment.

Watch the IMG Academy short-form feature:

https://youtu.be/IToq53BX6nc?si=d70FD3chRoph7rA7

Watch the 30-minute IMG Academy BIO:

https://youtu.be/k2YSY802cXk?si=-VOFZ_pVFmJZJ_rO

Vince Caruso: "Distribution Is the Difference"

"IMG Academy represents exactly what we believe the future of brand storytelling should look like," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "A great story deserves more than a launch-it deserves an audience that keeps growing."

Caruso continued:

"Anyone can produce a video. The real value is creating content people want to watch and having the distribution power to put it in front of millions of people. When a world-class organization like IMG Academy tells us our content exceeded expectations and delivered record-setting results, that validates everything we have built. We don't measure success by the day a video is released. We measure it by how many people are still discovering, watching and engaging with that story months and years later. That is the power of New to The Street."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a global business and financial media platform with an 18-year history of producing and distributing executive interviews, corporate storytelling, short-form video, long-form BIO features and sponsored programming.

New to The Street's digital ecosystem, led by New to The Street TV and NewsOut, reaches more than 6.2 million combined YouTube subscribers, providing companies with significant direct-to-audience distribution and long-tail digital visibility.

New to The Street TV on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOut

New to The Street also delivers weekly sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Southeast Asia, creating a global linear television footprint alongside its digital distribution ecosystem.

With weekly Bloomberg sponsored programming spanning four major international markets, combined with more than 6.2 million YouTube subscribers, New to The Street has built what it believes to be one of the largest global sponsored business-programming and digital distribution platforms of its kind.

Its integrated platform combines linear television, YouTube, social media, executive interviews, documentary-style BIO productions, short-form video and iconic outdoor media to provide brands and public companies with sustained, measurable global exposure.

New to The Street - The Platform for Global Business Storytelling.

Start Your New to The Street Series

For companies interested in launching a New to The Street interview, BIO or integrated media series, contact:

John Battenfeld

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-earns-powerful-endorsement-from-img-academy-as-long-form-and-1209381