Ensysce Biosciences to Showcase "A New Era in Pain Therapeutics" at PAINWeek 2026 Symposium

~Major symposium to highlight breakthrough innovations in severe pain and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) ~

~Discussions to feature a first-in-class approach to neural reset and novel chemical safety switch technology ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel neuroplastogenic therapies beyond mood disorders, with an initial focus on complex pain, today announced that it will host an educational symposium at PAINWeek 2026, entitled A New Era in Pain Therapeutics.

The symposium will present a vision for the future of pain management-one that introduces an entirely new therapeutic approach for one of medicine's most debilitating chronic pain conditions and one that combines effective analgesia with improved safety. The program brings together internationally recognized leaders in pain medicine to discuss how advances in chemistry and neuroscience are redefining pain treatment.

Symposium Faculty

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick - Chief Executive Officer, Ensysce

James Morrison - President, Ensysce

Dr. Jeffrey Gudin - University of Miami Pain Center

Professor Richard Langford - Chief Medical Officer, Cy Biopharma, and Member of Clinical Advisory Board, Ensysce

The symposium will introduce the neural reset strategy of Ensysce's botanical psychedelic under development, CY200, which utilizes multi-tryptamine pharmacology to address the central sensitization believed to underlie CRPS and will summarize the proprietary chemical "safety switch" technologies that have shaped the next generation of opioids.

CRPS is among the most severe chronic pain disorders, with few effective treatment options and significant physical, psychological and socioeconomic burden. CY200 has been developed to address the underlying neurobiology of CRPS rather than simply managing symptoms. This development strategy combines rigorous clinical science with an efficient regulatory pathway intended to accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies to patients with significant unmet medical need.

"Our mission has always been straightforward: to develop a therapy capable of meaningfully changing the lives of patients living with CRPS," said James Morrison. "Beyond CY200, our pipeline of differentiated new chemical entities is designed to increase stress resilience, strengthen descending pain control and promote neuroplasticity. We are looking forward to being able to educate the pain field on this novel approach to treat a devastating syndrome."

"Pain medicine is entering an exciting period of innovation," said Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences. "For decades, physicians have had to choose between efficacy and safety when treating severe pain, while patients suffering from crippling CRPS have had no approved treatment options. This symposium will showcase how innovative chemistry and neuroscience have the potential to fundamentally change both."

The symposium is intended for pain specialists, anesthesiologists, neurologists, advanced practice providers, pharmacists and healthcare professionals interested in the next generation of pain therapeutics.

More information and registration details may be found on the PAINWeek website (www.PAINWeek.org) or by contacting Geoff Birkett, Ensysce Chief Commercial Officer, at GBirkett@ensysce.com.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel neuroplastogenic therapies using psychedelics that go beyond mood disorders and address the root cause of chronic pain through central nervous system modulation. The company is also developing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain while minimizing the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's estimates and forecasts and reflect the current views, assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Company as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected, including (i) possible Nasdaq delisting; (ii) failure to obtain stockholder approval for the conversion of the Series C non-voting convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock of the combined company; (iii) risks related to the combined company's ability to manage its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the acquisition; (iv) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the acquisition; (v) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the acquisition; (vi) the uncertainties associated with the combined company's product candidates, as well as risks associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement and completion of clinical trials, studies and evaluations; (vii) risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital, including the continuation of government funding, to continue to advance these or other product candidates; (viii) failure to achieve the clinical trial milestone for the Milestone Closing; (ix) uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; (x) risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates currently being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; and (xi) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including with respect to future financial and operating results. These statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties described in Ensysce's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other filings that it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ensysce-biosciences-to-showcase-%22a-new-era-in-pain-therapeutics%22-at-p-1209623