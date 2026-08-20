CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Receives Patent Notice of Allowance for Pyrogas Treatment to Syngas

CHAR Tech has received a Notice of Allowance for a patent covering its pyrogas treatment technology, a critical step in the pathway from high temperature pyrolysis to renewable natural gas ("RNG"), demonstrating CHAR Tech's ongoing global leadership in this critical space.

The Thorold Renewable Energy Facility is projected to begin producing RNG in 2027; when it does, CHAR Tech will be the first company in the world to operate a commercial-scale facility that produces RNG and metallurgical-grade biocarbon simultaneously from wood waste.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for a patent application covering its pyrogas treatment technology. A Notice of Allowance indicates that the application has been examined and is allowed to proceed to issuance as a granted patent.

The patent relates to the treatment of pyrogas, the gas stream that exits CHAR Tech's high temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") kiln. Pyrogas must be treated to produce syngas, which can then be used in downstream final products, including renewable natural gas ("RNG") production. This treatment step is what allows CHAR Tech to integrate high temperature pyrolysis with the production of a final gas product such as RNG.

The allowed application builds on CHAR Tech's existing and proven pyrogas treatment process, which sits at the core of the expansion of its first-in-kind Thorold Renewable Energy Facility ("Thorold Facility"), a limited partnership owned equally by CHAR Tech and the BMI Group. The Thorold Facility is projected to begin producing RNG in 2027. When it does, CHAR Tech will become the first company in the world to operate a commercial-scale facility that produces RNG and metallurgical-grade biocarbon simultaneously from wood waste. Pyrogas treatment is the critical step that makes RNG production possible, and this allowance secures patent protection for it.

The allowance expands CHAR Tech's existing intellectual property portfolio, adding patent protection for its pyrogas treatment process to the Company's existing granted patents and trade secrets. Further details of the patent will be disclosed once it is granted and published, currently anticipated in Q4 2026.

"Pyrogas treatment is one of the hardest problems in turning pyrolysis into a reliable pathway for renewable natural gas, and it's core to our platform. This allowance protects that process as we work toward bringing RNG production online at Thorold in 2027, unlocking a second revenue stream alongside biocarbon and marking a major step forward for our platform," said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES)(OTC:CTRNF)(FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also being developed for a new application: the treatment of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Independent testing under EPA Method 1633 has found no detectable PFAS in the biochar produced, and further testing is underway to characterize the process and support submission to the U.S. EPA.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech's current views and ?intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to ?certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27th, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ?entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ?completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ?is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ?any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-receives-patent-notice-of-allowance-for-pyrogas-treatment-to-syngas-1209634